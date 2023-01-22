Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Glu Hospitality to Open Brewerytown Food Hall in MarchMarilyn Johnson
How to spend 2 days in PhiladelphiaGenni FranklinPhiladelphia, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Look: Tom Brady Is Reportedly Considering 3 NFL Teams
Tom Brady has yet to make a decision about playing next season, but that doesn't mean he's not thinking about who he could sign with. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of three teams that Brady would consider playing for next season. It also sounds like Brady ...
Why Patrick Mahomes is an Overrated Gimmick
Coach Jason Brown, made famous from his appearances as a JUCO college football coach in Netflix’s popular show ‘Last Chance U’, explains why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is an ‘overrated gimmick.”
thesource.com
Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Speaks out About His Bromance With Patrick Mahomes
The rumors are true, Happy Days icon Henry Winkler and Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes really do have a brewing bromance, and it’s continuing to blossom as we type. While talking to TMZ Sports, Winkler explained how the relationship began and how it’s going. The former Fonz...
Brock Purdy drops truth bomb on Cowboys defense that will leave Eagles fans laughing
Ahead of the San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Brock Purdy offered insight into how taking on the Dallas Cowboys has helped him prepare for the game. On Wednesday, Purdy spoke with reporters. During the conversation, he acknowledged what it was like to take on the Cowboys defense. “I think they […] The post Brock Purdy drops truth bomb on Cowboys defense that will leave Eagles fans laughing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
Kyle Shanahan drops hint on plan to neutralize Jalen Hurts, Eagles in NFC Championship Game
Like the San Francisco 49ers’ most recent victims — the Dallas Cowboys — the Philadelphia Eagles also feature a stout defensive line that can swallow opposing offenses alive. The Eagles’ pass rush is expected to be a big thorn in the side of San Francisco, but the 49ers trust head coach Kyle Shanahan to provide them with the right antidote to Philly’s defense come gameday.
3 early names Jaguars should consider with No. 24 pick in 2023 NFL Draft
After a stunning late-season comeback plus a shocking Wild Card round win, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a ton of momentum on their side heading into the offseason. Trevor Lawrence looked great in his first year under head coach Doug Pederson, and all remnants of the type of team Urban Meyer once led have finally been gotten rid of.
Braves’ longtime broadcaster Chip Caray makes shocking Cardinals move
Longtime Atlanta Braves broadcaster Chip Caray is reportedly leaving Atlanta for a similar position with the St. Louis Cardinals, per David O’Brien of The Athletic. In addition to reporting on the news, O’Brien revealed some insight into Caray’s decision. “Chip Caray is leaving the Braves TV broadcast booth for a similar position with the Cardinals, […] The post Braves’ longtime broadcaster Chip Caray makes shocking Cardinals move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Cowboys most to blame after NFL Divisional Round loss vs. 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys’ season ends in defeat to the San Francisco 49ers for the second consecutive year. How painful is that, eh? The final score of 19-12 was enough to send the Cowboys home, wondering again how things went so wrong so fast. Here we’ll discuss the Cowboys most to blame for their NFL Divisional […] The post 4 Cowboys most to blame after NFL Divisional Round loss vs. 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger called out by former star
Some wounds take a long time to heal. Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashad Mendenhall took to Twitter Sunday night to call out his former teammate, retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger “If {Roethlisberger} is the ‘leader’ you say he is, why hasn’t he taken credit for the fall,” Mendenhall tweeted. We win it’s him, lose it’s me… […] The post Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger called out by former star appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
Mecole Hardman injury update for AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals
With the Kansas City Chiefs preparing to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game, it appears that Patrick Mahomes could have a key playmaker back on the field. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman has returned to practice. Mecole Hardman last took the field in week nine when the Chiefs took on the Tennessee […] The post Mecole Hardman injury update for AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills GM Brandon Beane drops truth bomb on another early playoff exit
The Buffalo Bills once again fell short of their Super Bowl aspirations over the weekend, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round. And on Tuesday, GM Brandon Beane took full responsibility for the upsetting outcome, putting it down to a lack of consistency up front, both on the offensive and defensive side […] The post Bills GM Brandon Beane drops truth bomb on another early playoff exit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers fans make position on Aaron Rodgers’ return clear on Twitter poll
Aaron Rodgers has yet to make a decision about his future with the Green Bay Packers, but interestingly, the fan base remains split on what they want the quarterback to do. In a recent Twitter poll conducted by The Athletic’s Packers beat reporter Matt Schneidmann, he asked Green Bay fans whether or not they want […] The post Packers fans make position on Aaron Rodgers’ return clear on Twitter poll appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow’s warning to Chiefs ahead of AFC Championship Game rematch
The Kansas City Chiefs have set the standard in the AFC since Patrick Mahomes took over as the quarterback, and that hasn’t been lost on Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow. The Chiefs will meet the Bengals in the conference championship game Sunday evening, and it marks the fifth straight time Kansas City is hosting the […] The post Joe Burrow’s warning to Chiefs ahead of AFC Championship Game rematch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lions Mock Draft: Mel Kiper’s predictions for 2023 first-round picks
With the NFL playoffs drawing closer to its end, it is officially mock draft season for football fans. Many fans turn to analysts like Todd McShay and Mel Kiper to get an idea of who their team could pick come April. Kiper, in particular, has provided NFL fans with his mock drafts for decades. He […] The post Lions Mock Draft: Mel Kiper’s predictions for 2023 first-round picks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
