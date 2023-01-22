Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
Mel Kiper Contrasts Prospects Jalen Carter and Will Anderson Jr.
Mel Kiper contrasts Jalen Carter and Will Anderson Jr. originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In ESPN's Mel Kiper's first mock draft of the NFL offseason, he projected the Bears to take Georgia defensive tackle, Jalen Carter, with the No.1 pick in the draft. A safe bet, certainly. Kiper made...
Which NFL Team Has Made the Most, Fewest No. 1 Picks?
Which NFL team has made the most, fewest No. 1 picks? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s a phrase that some teams have longed to hear. A No. 1 draft pick can change the entire trajectory of a franchise – often for the better, but sometimes for the worse.
NFL Free Agents 2023: Ranking Top 10 Wide Receivers
Ranking top 10 free agent wide receivers in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It's a less-than-ideal time to be looking for help at the wide receiver position, as the upcoming free agent class leaves plenty to be desired. Mac Jones' favorite target, Jakobi Meyers, is arguably the top...
Kiper on If Justin Fields Was in 2023 Draft: ‘He'd Be Number One'
Kiper on if Fields was in 2023 draft: 'He'd be number one' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. While Justin Fields made strides this year to becoming an elite quarterback, he has ground to cover still. Some believe he has more than usual development to make up, and that trading...
Will Patrick Mahomes Play in the AFC Championship Vs. Bengals?
Will Patrick Mahomes play in the AFC championship vs. Bengals? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s never a good time to sustain an injury, but Patrick Mahomes’ high ankle sprain came during a crucial point of the Kansas City Chiefs' season. After suffering the sprain during the...
Bills' Playoff Exit Should Be Important Rebuild Lesson for Bears
Bills' missed opportunity should be important lesson for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL playoffs are full of examples of what teams like the Bears hope to one day become. The four teams playing on championship Sunday are the standard for excellence in the NFL and models for the other 28 teams to try and emulate.
Greg Olsen: Bears' Cole Kmet Had ‘Really Good Year,' Can Be Red Zone Threat
Olsen: Kmet had 'really good year,' can be red zone threat originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If there is one player on the Chicago Bears' offense that is squarely under the microscope besides Justin Fields, it might be Cole Kmet. Maybe Chase Claypool enters in the mix after that...
Bears Roster Fallers After Disappointing 2022 NFL Season
Bears roster fallers after disappointing 2022 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Throughout the year we tracked how several Bears either improved their standing on the depth chart, or stood to lose some snaps. Now that the Bears season has been done for a few weeks, let’s look at which guys made a case for their careers to continue in Chicago, and who may have lost a job over the course of the year. For instance, Velus Jones went on a journey from high-upside prospect, to turnover-prone scapegoat, to high-upside prospect again. The Bears probably would’ve liked to see more production from their third-round rookie, and fewer mistakes, but the resiliency Jones displayed towards the end of year was encouraging. That resiliency saved Jones from being lumped in with the rest of the “fallers” this year, but the mistakes kept him from being a “riser,” too. Here are the guys who didn’t manage to save their stock as much as Jones Jr. did. Check out our risers here.
Former Cubs Broadcaster Chip Caray Joins Cardinals Booth: Reports
Chip Caray to join Cardinals TV booth: reports originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Chicago Cubs broadcaster Chip Caray will reportedly become the new TV play-by-play voice of the St. Louis Cardinals. According to David O’Brien of The Athletic and other reports, Caray will join the Cardinals’ TV booth...
Loyola-Duquesne Interrupted by Attempted On-Court Food Delivery
Watch: Food delivery interrupts Loyola-Duquesne game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s understandable that fans may not be thrilled about the cost of concession items at a sporting event, but this is taking it one step too far. A Wednesday night basketball game between Loyola-Chicago and Duquesne in...
Bulls' Patrick Williams Has Jersey Retired at His High School
Patrick Williams has jersey retired at his high school originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Wednesday, West Charlotte High School retired Patrick Williams' No. 4 jersey. In his senior year in 2019, Williams averaged 22.1 points, nine rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.8 blocks. He became the second athlete from...
Which NBA Team Has LeBron James Scored the Most Points Against?
Which NBA team has LeBron scored the most points against? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There’s not many better duos than LeBron James and points. One of the NBA’s all-time greats is looking to enter the history books yet again very soon: the league’s all-time scoring record.
Report: Bucks' Bobby Portis to Miss Time With MCL Injury
Report: Bobby Portis to miss time with MCL injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Milwaukee Bucks can’t escape the injury bug. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton both returned from extended absences on Monday against the Detroit Pistons, but they will now be without another contributor for some time.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
88K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0