Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Braves’ longtime broadcaster Chip Caray makes shocking Cardinals move
Longtime Atlanta Braves broadcaster Chip Caray is reportedly leaving Atlanta for a similar position with the St. Louis Cardinals, per David O’Brien of The Athletic. In addition to reporting on the news, O’Brien revealed some insight into Caray’s decision. “Chip Caray is leaving the Braves TV broadcast booth for a similar position with the Cardinals, […] The post Braves’ longtime broadcaster Chip Caray makes shocking Cardinals move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Dodgers insider names Cardinals OF as ‘intriguing’ trade candidate
The Los Angeles Dodgers were tabbed as a potential landing spot for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds in MLB rumors, though the market for Reynolds seems to have quieted down in recent weeks, with many putting the likelihood of a Pirates trade at less than 50 percent at the moment, given their lofty asking price. […] The post Rumor: Dodgers insider names Cardinals OF as ‘intriguing’ trade candidate appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Tom Brady Is Reportedly Considering 3 NFL Teams
Tom Brady has yet to make a decision about playing next season, but that doesn't mean he's not thinking about who he could sign with. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of three teams that Brady would consider playing for next season. It also sounds like Brady ...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Report: Broncos Have Made 'a Decision' on Hiring Sean Payton
Is Sean Payton trying to leverage the Denver Broncos?
RUMOR: Reds’ true feelings on Trevor Bauer reunion after Dodgers release, revealed
The Cincinnati Reds have been mentioned as a potential landing destination for Trevor Bauer after the Los Angeles Dodgers moved on from the pitcher. Bauer, who won the NL Cy Young award with Cincinnati during the 2020 campaign, would benefit from playing in a smaller market upon his initial return from suspension. However, the Reds […] The post RUMOR: Reds’ true feelings on Trevor Bauer reunion after Dodgers release, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Twins bolster outfield in blockbuster trade with Royals
The Minnesota Twins have made another bold offseason move, trading for Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor. The Twins will look for Taylor to bolster the team’s outfield as Minnesota attempts to make a postseason run. Taylor being dealt to the Twins was first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel. Minnesota will […] The post Twins bolster outfield in blockbuster trade with Royals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees get massive Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu injury updates
Many people around the MLB world claim that the New York Yankees feature a fairly thin lineup with the exception of Aaron Judge. But the fact is New York has plenty of talent when healthy. Unfortunately, injury concerns have loomed over the ball club in previous years. Recent injury updates on Giancarlo Stanton and DJ […] The post Yankees get massive Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu injury updates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger called out by former star
Some wounds take a long time to heal. Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashad Mendenhall took to Twitter Sunday night to call out his former teammate, retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger “If {Roethlisberger} is the ‘leader’ you say he is, why hasn’t he taken credit for the fall,” Mendenhall tweeted. We win it’s him, lose it’s me… […] The post Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger called out by former star appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Athletics nab ex-Brewers All-Star slugger
The Oakland Athletics made a significant splash late into MLB free agency, agreeing to terms with veteran slugger Jesus Aguilar on a one-year deal. The deal is agreed to, pending a physical, and will see the former Brewers All-Star compete for at-bats on a rebuilding A’s squad. According to Bob Nightengale, Aguilar will pocket $3 […] The post Athletics nab ex-Brewers All-Star slugger appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills GM Brandon Beane drops truth bomb on another early playoff exit
The Buffalo Bills once again fell short of their Super Bowl aspirations over the weekend, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round. And on Tuesday, GM Brandon Beane took full responsibility for the upsetting outcome, putting it down to a lack of consistency up front, both on the offensive and defensive side […] The post Bills GM Brandon Beane drops truth bomb on another early playoff exit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matt Barnes spit on fiancee’s ex during Cowboys-49ers playoff game
Former NBA player and current basketball analyst Matt Barnes got into a heated altercation with his fiancée’s ex during the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers playoff game this past Sunday. A recent video obtained by TMZ Sports caught Barnes spitting at the man, video per Michael J. Babcock on Twitter, via TMZ. Matt Barnes […] The post Matt Barnes spit on fiancee’s ex during Cowboys-49ers playoff game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos make decision on Jerry Rosburg amid head coaching search
The Denver Broncos have officially let go of interim head coach Jerry Rosburg amid their search for a new person to guide the team on the field. Rosburg took over the Broncos for their final two games of the 2022 season after Nathaniel Hackett was sacked following a poor run that saw the team record […] The post Broncos make decision on Jerry Rosburg amid head coaching search appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady touring Miami school leads to Dolphins speculation, but there’s a catch
Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback Tom Brady will have a number of suitors as he enters free agency this offseason. Recently, Brady was seen at a Miami school, leading many to think Brady could leave the Buccaneers for the Miami Dolphins. The video of Brady inside a Miami school made its rounds on social media. However, […] The post Tom Brady touring Miami school leads to Dolphins speculation, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gary Bettman firmly addresses tanking for Connor Bedard rumors
The 2023 NHL Draft features one of the most talented prospects since Connor McDavid. NHL teams and fans are waiting in anticipation to see who will have the right to draft Connor Bedard this summer. Bedard had NHL teams and fans swooning even before his record-breaking performance at the World...
Trae Young enters Magic Johnson territory with incredible feat
Ever since Trae Young arrived in the NBA, he’s quickly become one of the league’s elite point guards. On Wednesday during the Atlanta Hawks game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, he joined some elite company with his performance. Young finished with 33 points and 11 assists and he tied Magic Johnson for seventh most games with at least 30 points and ten assists in league history as per Bally Sports Hawks.
RUMOR: Warriors in real danger of losing dynasty architect Bob Myers
There’s been so much talk about how long this current Golden State Warriors core can remain intact and competing for titles and not enough talk about the man behind the scenes. Longtime Warriors President and General Manager Bob Myers will have his contract run out by the end of the season. What many would think […] The post RUMOR: Warriors in real danger of losing dynasty architect Bob Myers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: White Sox interested in Royals infielder after Adalberto Mondesi trade
The Chicago White Sox are reportedly interested in trading for Kansas City Royals’ infielder Nicky Lopez, per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. KC struck a deal to send Adalberto Mondesi to the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. The Royals, as they remain in the midst of a rebuild, are open to trading a number of their […] The post RUMOR: White Sox interested in Royals infielder after Adalberto Mondesi trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
