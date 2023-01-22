Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Greece Flight PricesmaltaBoston, MA
How Much Is My Rochester NY Home Worth? Tips & Tools To Help You Find Out!KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
I Experienced My Own Version of "It's A Wonderful Life"Herbie J PilatoRochester, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
Rochester Celebrities Gathered To Celebrate New Christmas BookHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
WHEC TV-10
Former Gates Town Supervisor Mark Assini is running for county executive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Former Gates Town Supervisor Mark Assini announced he’s planning to run for Monroe County Executive. Assini has been working in the private industry for several years after two failed bids for Congress in 2014 and 2016. He served as the Gates town supervisor from 2010...
WHEC TV-10
Missing Person: 15-year-old last seen in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for missing 15-year-old Ahmad Woods-Crenshaw. He was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 19 at his residence on Cedar Street in Rochester according to his family. He was reported missing the next day. He may possibly be in Greece. If you have any information that can help to find Ahmad, please call 911.
WHEC TV-10
Police investigation underway on Bauman Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. There’s a police investigation happening Wednesday night on Bauman Street. That’s near Hudson Avenue on the city’s north side. News10NBC has reached out to police to find out what’s going on. News10NBC is on scene and will provide updates as we learn more information.
WHEC TV-10
CPR device a lifesaving tool for North Greece Fire District
GREECE, N.Y. – The North Greece Fire District received a lifesaving gift Wednesday. The LUCAS 3 mechanical CPR device is used to deliver chest compressions to a person in cardiac arrest. Firefighters say this will help them provide better care when it matters most. The machine cost $19,000, but...
WHEC TV-10
Metro Justice calls on City Hall to take action over RG&E billing issues
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Protestors called on Rochester City Hall to take action over RG&E’s billing issues. Social justice group Metro Justice held a press conference across from City Hall on Monday evening to address what it calls RG&E’s lack of transparency and the mayor’s refusal to hold the utility accountable.
WHEC TV-10
Clearing efforts underway as snow accumulates on streets
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester Department of Public Works crews are out on the streets, clearing the roadway before the evening commute. We’re only dealing with a few inches of snow, so snow plow drivers should be able to clear the streets with relative ease. Since the snow started to accumulate on our streets, city snow plow drivers have been coming in and out of the operations center, where the city keeps thousands of tons of salt.
WHEC TV-10
Two people stabbed overnight at different scenes in northern Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say two people were stabbed overnight, one with life-threatening injuries, at separate scenes in the northern part of the city. The first stabbing, which happened at North Clinton Avenue near Carl Street around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, left a 52-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.
WHEC TV-10
Police surround multiple vehicles after incident in Greece
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police were involved in a chase involving multiple vehicles on Tuesday morning in the city. A News10NBC crew at the scene saw police officers surround multiple vehicles reportedly related to an incident in Greece. This is taking place off St. Paul Street near the Genesee Brew House.
WHEC TV-10
Deputies: Four teens found riding in stolen Kia amid spike in car thefts
RUSH, N.Y. – Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested four teens for riding in a stolen Kia car on Wednesday morning. This comes amid concerns that young people are stealing Kia and Hyundai cars because of how-to videos circulating on social media. Rochester Police reported on Tuesday that nearly 70% of the 169 cars reported stolen this year were either a Kia or Hyundai. On Kia owner in the city said someone has tried to steal his Kia three times since Christmas.
WHEC TV-10
Two people are recovering after house fire in West Bloomfield
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people are recovering from a house fire in West Bloomfield, Ontario County. Firefighters responded to Conn Road just after 11:30 a.m. on Monday. Both people inside made it out safely. Investigators think the fire started in a car in the garage and spread to the...
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: County auctions Greece home over $67 in owed taxes then rescinds the sale
A woman in Greece nearly lost her home after Monroe County put it up for auction because of back taxes. You know how much she owed? $67. Karen Lessard has lived in her home for 30 years. It is full of family collectibles and memories. “This painting was painted by...
WHEC TV-10
Three men found guilty of 2021 Handy Street murder
Rochester, N.Y. – On Tuesday, Monroe County Jury convicted 18-year-old Anttwan Brown, 30-year-old Tyron Bryant, and 19-year-old Diamonte Scott of murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for the murder of Tymir Thomas. On September 11, 2021, Rochester Police Officers responded to Handy Street for the...
WHEC TV-10
Man slain on East Ave stabbed and shot in past; acquitted of triple murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The man murdered on East Avenue on the weekend was one of the suspects acquitted in the triple murder outside the Boys and Girls Club almost a decade ago. Michael Mathis was 25-years-old. Rochester Police won’t say if revenge for the Boys and Girls Club murders...
WHEC TV-10
Jamestown woman arrested for sending contraband to Livingston County Jail
GENESEO, N.Y. – On November 28 Livingston County Jail deputies discovered several suboxone strips hidden in packages that were sent into the facility by mail. After an investigation, on January 17, sheriff’s investigators arrested and charged Felicia E. Johnson, 21, of Jamestown, with promoting prison contraband, criminal sale of a controlled substance, and two counts of conspiracy. Johnson was released on her own recognizance.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in middle of spike of stolen cars, mostly KIAs and Hyundais
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “Well I’m nervous every time I go to bed,” David Fiorito said outside his house in the South Wedge. “I wonder if I’m going to have a car in the morning.”. What’s happening to the owners of KIAs and Hyundais in...
WHEC TV-10
Yellow Alert discontinued: Rain showers Wednesday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The snow and wintry mix from today has all but ended and switched over to mostly rain showers as temperatures continue to slowly rise. Most of the area did see a fresh accumulation of sloppy, dense snow, with reports coming in anywhere from 2-4″ of snow. High water content and some wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain cut down on amounts to keep the snowfall in check and manageable, but did cause some issues on roads.
WHEC TV-10
Parents speak out after daughter narrowly escapes being shot at Franklin HS
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The parents of a girl who narrowly escaped being shot at the doorstep of her school are speaking out. There’s been a lot of talk about school safety after the shooting at Franklin High School. The gunman fired point-blank range at a 16-year-old boy. Two girls were caught in the line of fire and thankfully were not hurt. News10NBC spoke to one of the girls and her parents about this terrifying experience and the answers they’re still trying to get from school leaders.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert continues for Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The first storm passed to the south of Western New York yesterday – with little fanfare. The second storm is likely to be more significant as it nears Rochester by Wednesday. There are still some uncertainties on the exact track, temperature and the type of precipitation. However, there is sufficient concern on the local impact that the News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists will continue a yellow alert for Wednesday.
WHEC TV-10
Yellow Alert: A few hours of rough weather Wednesday afternoon with brief heavy snow, cancellations for Thursday start to come in
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a quiet early Wednesday morning, some snow will increase from south to north across the region by midday with a coating to an inch. Some heavier snow will develop after the lunch hour with a quick accumulation of 3-5″ through 5PM. Most of the accumulation will be from Monroe County and for communities west of Rochester.
WHEC TV-10
Man accused of robbing Pittsford jewelry store arrested on separate charge
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A repeated offender accused of robbing a Pittsford jewelry store and brandishing a weapon before fleeing in a stolen car has been arrested. Zeaquan Walker, 20, has been charged with felony first-degree robbery and felony third-degree grand larceny. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say he went to...
Comments / 0