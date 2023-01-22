ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top promo codes and betting offers for the NFL divisional playoffs round

By Action Network
 3 days ago

The divisional round of the NFL playoffs is finally here and many think it’s the best football weekend of the year. New York Post readers can enjoy the divisional round to the fullest extent by claiming the best sports betting offers and promotions this weekend. Check out the list below to see which offer works best for you.

Best NFL Promo Codes ranked

1. BetMGM Sportsbook
Live Betting NFL Same Game Parlay? NFL Promos (/5) NFL Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓✓4/55/5✓

BetMGM is the best sportsbook for betting on the NFL. This sportsbook offers multiple betting options, including a same-game parlay builder, live betting, and tons of alternative spreads and totals on each NFL game. It has plenty of enticing futures markets as well, if you don’t mind waiting a little bit.

The desktop site is easy to use, the app is highly rated, there are competitive bonuses, customer service is strong, and the lines are competitive. BetMGM should be appealing to basketball bettors.

2. FanDuel Sportsbook
Live Betting NFL Same Game Parlay? NFL Promos (/5) NFL Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓✓5/55/5✓

FanDuel has emerged as one of the most popular NFL sportsbooks in many different legal betting states, and one of the reasons why is because of the great bonuses it promotes. It has an incredible new user offer, and you can take advantage of ongoing NFL promos, including contests, free bets, odds boosts, and parlay insurance.

3. Caesars Sportsbook
Live Betting NFL Same Game Parlay? NFL Promos (/5) NFL Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓✓4/55/5✓

Caesars Sportsbook is right up there with the top betting sites in the business. Having taken over from the William Hill sportsbook, Caesars is a real NFL betting power, with the potential to rival BetMGM and FanDuel as one of the top NFL sportsbooks.

The online sportsbook is popular and features generous NFL betting odds, big bonuses, and a great mobile app. It is a good option for high rollers because it has higher maximum payouts, but casual NFL bettors should also enjoy betting with Caesars Sportsbook.

4. BetRivers
Live Betting NFL Same Game Parlay? NFL Promos (/5) NFL Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓✓3/55/5✓

There is an exciting selection of live betting options for NFL games on BetRivers. Its live betting platform makes it easy to make live bets with a neat design.

BetRivers has competitive odds, and the breadth of wagering options is very impressive, including lots of live spreads, totals, game props, and player props. The sliding tool for alternative totals and spreads is also very user-friendly. This is another great NFL betting site.

5. Borgata

Borgata is one the newer faces in online sports betting and it’s a safe choice to place a bet. Their welcome offer is easy to claim, and despite not being as generous as other sports betting sites, still boasts a healthy first promotion.

Their mobile betting app is slick and easy to use, and their customer ratings are fantastic. Borgata has not been going for too long, and we would expect them to improve over the coming months and years.

Divisional Round preview

And then there were eight… After 17 regular season games and the first round of the playoffs, only eight teams remain standing in their quest for a Super Bowl victory.

It all starts this afternoon when the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8) visit the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) to determine who goes to the AFC Championship Game. This will be a rematch because Kansas City beat Jacksonville 27-17 at Arrowhead in Week 10.

Saturday wraps up with an NFC East showdown. The Philadelphia Eagles, the NFC one seed at 14-3, host the New York Giants tonight in their third meeting of the season.

Things get interesting on Sunday when the 13-3 Buffalo Bills host the 12-4 Cincinnati Bengals. These teams were supposed to play in Cincinnati in Week 17, but the near-fatal injury of Bills safety Damar Hamlin canceled the game.

The weekend wraps up with two brand-name teams battling it out for a spot in the NFC Championship Game. The 12-5 Dallas Cowboys head to the Bay Area to play the 13-4 San Francisco 49ers in a game loaded with offensive skill talent.

Best NFL betting apps
Rank App New User Promo T&Cs iOS? Android? 1 Caesars Up To $1250 First Bet on Caesars + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits® with code NPBONUSFULLNew players only, 21+. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply.✓✓2 FanDuel Bet $5 to get $150 in free bets – win or lose!New customers only. 21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C’s apply. ✓✓3 BetMGM Risk free bet up to $1,000New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY) Full T&C apply.✓✓4 BetRivers Up to $250 Deposit BonusNew players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only✓✓

Community Policy