Effective: 2023-01-26 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-27 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Bottineau; Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Foster; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; Pierce; Rolette; Sheridan; Stutsman; Wells WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 8 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Central North Dakota. * WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 8 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Falling and blowing snow will reduce visibilities and could make travel hazardous.

BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND ・ 3 HOURS AGO