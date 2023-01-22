Read full article on original website
goldrushcam.com
Disaster Unemployment Assistance Has Been Approved For Those Impacted By the Damaging December and January Storms
Benefits available to affected individuals in seven counties. January 24, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Californians in Sacramento, Merced, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and San Joaquin counties who have been impacted by the severe winter storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides that started on December 27, 2022 can now file for federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA).
Recovery Progress Update for the Mariposa Oak Fire - Local Businesses Disrupted by Oak Fire Receive Over $33,000
Local Businesses Disrupted by Oak Fire Receive Over $33,000. January 25, 2023 - By Alison Tudor - Small businesses are vital to the Mariposa community. They support our economy and we all rely on these businesses when we have a need. The Alliance for Community Transformations received a $33,950 donation from PG&E aimed specifically at helping business owners who lost everything in the Oak Fire get back to work. This contribution was part of PG&E’s 2022 $1 million to support local communities impacted by disaster as they respond and rebuild.
Mariposa County Superior Court Announces Current Job Opening for Extra Help Child Support (AB1058)/ Family Law Court Commissioner
Superior Court of the State of California County of Mariposa. Extra Help Child Support (AB1058)/ Family Law Court Commissioner. (.2 full-time equivalency) January 23, 2023 - The Mariposa Superior Court is pleased to invite qualified candidates to submit an application for an Extra Help Child Support (AB1058)/ Family Law Court Commissioner. Please refer to the attached flyer links below for more information or visit the Court’s website at www.mariposacourt.org.
Mariposa County Fire Department Call Log for January 16-22, 2023
EMS - 8 Fires - 1 Mariposa County Fire Department supports the county with 10 volunteer stations located throughout the county. If you are 18 years of age and possess a valid CA driver’s license, we would love to hear from you!. Positions are available for fire/medical and various...
Mariposa County December 2022 Unemployment Rate of 4.5% Increases .1% from November - Leisure and Hospitality Adds 30 Employees Year-Over-Year
January 23, 2023 - Mariposa County December 2022 unemployment rate of 4.5% increases .1% from November 2022's revised rate of 4.6%. The Mariposa County December 2022 unemployment rate of 4.5% decreases 1.3% from December 2021's unemployment rate of 5.8%. Mariposa County employment was up 210 employees in December 2022 with...
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Sunday, January 22, 2023
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Sunday, January 22, 2023. Across the street is the former Jail which now houses the 24 hour dispatch facility and provides the following list of services to the community at this location;. Finger Printing: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00...
