Birmingham, AL

thebamabuzz.com

These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas

You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’: How to watch before Oscar night

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” leads all Oscar nominees with 11 total including best picture, director, screenplay, actress, supporting actor and supporting actress. Among those nominees are Alabama natives Daniel Scheinert (who co-wrote and co-directed the movie with his filmmaking partner Daniel Kwan; they form the “Daniels” duo) and Paul Rogers (nominated for best film editing).
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Birmingham Restaurant Week is Jan. 26-Feb. 4—everything you need to know

Birmingham Restaurant Week is back for the 2023 Winter Edition. Mark your calendars for Jan. 26-Feb. 4 for 10 days of deals on multi-course, chef-curated meals and bartender-created cocktails. Read on for how you can support the local restaurants, bars, coffee shops and food trucks that make Birmingham one of the top culinary and beverage destinations in the state.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

3 of Birmingham’s must see vintage clothing shops

Shopping vintage is a great way to explore originality. As a response to fast fashion—vintage clothing stores allow shoppers to find unique pieces to identify their style and find their individuality through fashion. Birmingham has an up-and-coming market for vintage clothing that we are excited to see flourish. Keep reading for three of our recommendations for all your vintage clothing needs.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

City of Birmingham to host free mom’s night out event

From The Tribune staff reports Birmingham – The City of Birmingham and The Penny Foundation announced that they will be hosting a free event called “Embrace Mothers Mom’s Night Out” to celebrate the resiliency and tenacity of mothers. On Monday, Jan. 30, area mothers are invited to attend an evening featuring a film screening and fellowship at the Sidewalk Film […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WHNT-TV

Strange Radar Blob Moves Across State

Those of us that pay close attention to the radar, may have noticed something out of the ordinary on the radar Tuesday in Alabama. An area of what appeared to be rain or thunderstorms developed south of Demoplis and moved north across the state. However, what appeared to be rain on the radar, may not have been.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants offering free nuggets

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - How do free Chick-fil-A nuggets sound?. Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Birmingham area are offering a free 5-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée via the Chick-fil-A app now through Saturday, Jan. 28. Simply open the Chick-fil-A app and you will see a popup for the reward. Click...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

‘How He Treated Me That Day … I Felt Overwhelmed With Love’

“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Stevie Nicks returning to Alabama in 2023: How to get tickets

Stevie Nicks, the dusky-voiced rocker who made her fame as a standout member of Fleetwood Mac, has announced 14 solo concert dates this year, including a show in Alabama. Nicks, 74, is set to perform on April 5 in Birmingham at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC. Ticket prices for the 7 p.m. show are $59.50, $99.50, $149.50, $225 and $279.50, plus service charges, via Ticketmaster. They go on sale Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. CT.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghammommy.com

Birmingham Consignment Sales, Spring 2023

It’s time again to score some deals or clean out those closets, consignment season is upon us! Here’s your Ultimate Guide to all of the Consignment Sales happening in and around Birmingham this Spring!. Birmingham Area Children’s Consignment Sales Spring 2023. Alabaster:. Renewed Threads. Alabaster First United...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

It’s official: Graymont Avenue in Birmingham will be repaved

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you plan on going to the Magic City Classic, the ride in will be smoother in the years ahead. Graymont Avenue will soon be repaved in its entirety. It won’t cost the city a dime - all the funding will stem from ALDOT’s Rebuild Alabama...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

Lucy’s Old Country Cooking to Celebrate Grand Opening of Alberta City Location Sunday

Lucy's Old Country Cooking is making Alberta City their new home and will celebrate with a grand opening beginning Sunday morning. The southern-styled "meat and three" restaurant originally operated on Highway 69 South in Tuscaloosa, however owners announced in late December that location was closing due to "very short staff" and "the stress of operating at two different locations," according to a Facebook post.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The World Around Jae and Beyond

Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The Menu

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via Culver's official website and by first-hand encounters as of January 22, 2023; permission given. Delicious butterburgers, thick milkshakes, jumbo shrimp, crispy fries, and many other tasty treats! Yes, Culver's can provide all of this to you at one time; however, have you been recently?
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

‘Hamilton’ in Alabama: What to know before you go

You have 16 chances to see a national touring production of “Hamilton” in Alabama. Don’t throw away your shot, theater fans, if you want to catch a performance of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical during its run in Birmingham. Making a few plans will help you to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

