Fight between roommates leads to deadly shooting at Orlando apartment complex, witnesses say
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was discovered fatally shot Wednesday morning at a newly constructed apartment complex, the Orlando Police Department said. The shooting was reported shortly after 11:45 a.m. at the Hudson Apartments on South Kirkman Road near Old Winter Garden Road. Police said they believe the shooting...
Florida Woman, 56, Randomly Shooting in the Air Kills Mother of 2
A 56-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after randomly firing shots in the air, resulting in the death of Nekaybaw Collier, a 27-year-old mother of two who lived in Orange County, Florida. According to police, Angila Baxter said she fired the shots because she believed someone...
Newly-released body camera footage captured the tense moments as authorities negotiated the surrender of a 76-year-old woman who is accused of shooting and killing her terminally ill husband at a hospital in Daytona Beach.
fox35orlando.com
2 stabbed after fight at Orlando bar: deputies
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people were taken to local hospitals after they were attacked at an Orlando bar with an "edged weapon" early Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies said the attack happened shortly before 3 a.m. following a fight at the Tipico...
fox13news.com
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman accused of shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach was booked into the Volusia County jail Saturday on charges...
New details released on deadly hit-and-run involving Orange County correction officer’s car
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 has obtained newly released records that provide more information about the hit-and-run crash that killed a 60-year-old husband and father. In early December, a BMW was heading the wrong direction on State Road 520 when it struck the Paulo Carvalho’s motorcycle head-on, killing him.
A woman who shot and killed her dying husband in a Florida hospital Saturday has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder. She made her first court appearance Sunday.
9 things to know about the disappearance of Jennifer Kesse
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tuesday marks 17 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared in Orlando. Her family has vowed to never give up their search to find her. The Orlando Police Department originally investigated the case. In December, WFTV reported that cold case detectives with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement...
DeLand police investigate after pedestrian struck, killed by driver
DELAND, Fla. — Police in DeLand are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver over the weekend. Officers said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Sunday evening near the intersection of North Woodland Boulevard and Wisconsin Avenue. Read: Deputies: Brevard County teacher accused of...
‘Death with dignity’: Florida non-profit calls for medical aid in dying law
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida non-profit organization is pushing for a law to allow people with terminal illnesses to die on their own terms. The effort comes after police say 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital as part of a planned mercy killing. Investigators say the woman made a pact with her husband to kill him if his condition worsened.
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man has been arrested following a shooting at the Maxwell Terrace Apartments, Orlando police said Sunday. According to a release, police responded around 5:20 p.m. Friday to a shooting call on West Arlington Street. Once officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as Zedekiah...
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police said in a press conference that the woman is in custody after officers coaxed her out of the hospital room. Police said they are currently negotiating with a woman who shot her husband at a Daytona Beach hospital.
click orlando
Crash shuts down all lanes of I-4 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash has all eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Orange County shut down, according to Orlando police. The crash happened just before the John Young Parkway exit, the Orlando Police Department said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of temperatures in Central Florida with new front...
Police in Daytona Beach, Florida said that a woman shot her terminally ill husband at a local hospital on Saturday morning. The husband's condition after being shot is unknown. In a press release, officials said that there was no threat to other patients or Advent Health Hospital staff.
WPBF News 25
Daytona Beach police responded to a shooting at AdventHealth Daytona Beach Saturday. According to police, responding officers discovered that a woman had shot her terminally ill husband and confined herself to his room.
WESH
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — DeLand police said an investigation is underway after a deadly crash. On Sunday evening, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle near an intersection. According to the DeLand Police Department, the crash occurred in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and North Woodland Boulevard.
Orlando police search for suspect who shot man after a crash, robbery
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot a passenger following a crash. Investigators said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. According to a release, officers heard reports of a shooting and armed robbery on South Semoran Boulevard and Lee Vista Boulevard.
villages-news.com
Renter tells special magistrate about nightmare conditions at home in The Villages
A renter told a special magistrate Tuesday about nightmare conditions at her home in The Villages. Carol Ward, who lives in a rented manufactured home at 1016 Aloha Way on the Historic Side of The Villages, detailed her concerns about rats, water damage and mold at the home where she has lived for the past five years. A code enforcement officer has documented many more problems including fire hazards due to issues with electrical wiring. In addition, the windows have been nailed shut from the outside and the roof is leaking.
"Backpack Bandit Strikes in Broad Daylight: Robber Shoots Victim in Texas Roadhouse Parking Lot"
In a brazen act of violence, a man was robbed and shot in broad daylight near a Texas Roadhouse restaurant on a sunny Saturday afternoon in Orlando. According to eyewitnesses, the man, a passenger in a vehicle, was rear-ended by a SUV around 2:30 p.m. near South Semoran Boulevard and Lee Vista Boulevard. As both vehicles pulled over to the side of the street, the victim got out to speak to the driver of the SUV. But in a cruel twist of fate, a shadowy figure crept up to the victim's car, snatched his backpack, and sparked a heated argument.
