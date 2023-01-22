ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Monterey Park shooting survivors, residents attend vigil for victims

A vigil was held at Monterey Park City Hall overnight for the victims of Saturday's shooting at a dance studio that killed 11 people. Some who survived the attack were there, reuniting with other survivors for the first time since the massacre. Daniel Hsiu said he's lucky he survived. He saw his friends die in front of him from the hail of gunfire. When he closes his eyes, he said he still sees scenes of shooting, blood and people running."My memory won't go away," Hsiu said.  The shooting, which also injured nine people, has shocked the city's large Asian American community, but they...
All 11 deceased Lunar New Year shooting victims identified

The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Below are their names along with some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages: Ming Wei Ma, 72 "It is with […]
Seven killed in another mass shooting in California

Latest mass shooting comes less than 48 hours after 11 people killed at a Lunar New Year celebration near Los Angeles. Lab-grown meat could be coming soon to grocery stores, and more of today's top videos. Updated 9 hrs ago video. Lab-grown meat coming soon to U.S. supermarkets?. Updated 9...
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Malibu, California, aftershocks reported

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the Malibu, California, coast early Wednesday followed by multiple aftershocks. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the first earthquake happened at 2 a.m. local time about 10 miles south of Malibu Beach and 15 miles southwest of Santa Monica. The depth was reported at about 9.2 miles, according to the USGS. The quake was “too small” to trigger alerts to local cellphones, the USGS said on Twitter.
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff until Jan. 26

RICHMOND, Va. – The Governor of Virginia has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor those who died or were injured in a shooting at a dance club in Monterey Park, California. Governor Youngkin made the announcement on Monday pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower...
