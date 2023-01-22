Read full article on original website
Catherine Baker
3d ago
That's what the law says,if a person is involved when felony is committed, and that person doesn't actually do the felony ( in this case killing a human) that person is as guilty as the trigger pulling person) Good job prosecutor.
Reply(6)
11
Kenneth Brown
3d ago
but they act like they're afraid to get the police 60 years they had like they are afraid to get a police life when they kill somebody but they're afraid of the opposite that they have when they found men he don't even move
Reply(1)
5
robert andrews
3d ago
If during the conission of a felony tgat you are involved in commiting anything that happens during that felony you will be held accountable and you dont have to be the one pulling the trigger... bottom line dont be a criminal
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekendAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
151 CoffeeTrisha FayeDallas, TX
61 Osteria - with Exec Chef Blaine Staniford - Opening on Tuesday, January 31Steven DoyleFort Worth, TX
Cracker Barrel Planning to Open a New Restaurant in Dallas AreaBryan DijkhuizenFort Worth, TX
Related
Complex
Man Allegedly Killed Girlfriend After She Found Out He Was Married to Another Woman
A Texas man charged with murder and kidnapping in connection with the death of 33-year-old Kayla Kelley is alleged to have killed the woman after she found out he was married. When reached for comment by Complex on Wednesday, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office pointed to a press release issued on Jan. 19 in which it was confirmed that a body found “buried in a Grand Prairie field” had been identified by the local medical examiner as Kelley.
Plano man found guilty, sentenced to life in prison for attacking girlfriend with ax
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A Plano man will spend the rest of his life in prison after attacking and severely injuring girlfriend with an ax in 2021, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced. Gregory Reed, 57, was sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree aggravated assault with...
Capital murder suspect dead after shootout with Dallas officers, police sources say
DALLAS — A capital murder suspect is dead after a shootout with Dallas officers who were serving a warrant for his arrest on Wednesday afternoon, police sources told WFAA. A Dallas officer was shot during the incident but is expected to be OK, police said. During a news conference,...
Dallas police detective fails to turn over hundreds of pieces of evidence in high-profile murder case
DALLAS — The family of Marisela Botello flew from Seattle to Dallas for the trial of one of her accused killers. Nina Marano is one of three people charged in this case and her trial was supposed to begin Monday. But the trial was delayed after it was discovered...
wbap.com
Dallas Officer Shot While Service Arrest Warrant
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF)- A Dallas Police officer was shot in the foot while trying to serve an arrest warrant on a Capital Murder suspect Wednesday afternoon in West Dallas. He’s expected to be okay. According to the department’s Kristin Lowman members of the Fugitive Unit located the suspect in a...
Two teen brothers arrested, charged with murder in Dallas man's death, police say
GARLAND, Texas — Two teenage brothers have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Garland, police say. In a news release Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Garland Police Department said 17-year-old Christopher Sagrero and his brother, 19-year-old Jose Sagrero, have each been charged with one count of murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Moises Flores, of Dallas.
News Channel 25
'Protecting his cousin': 17-year-old cook killed outside Fort Worth Whataburger
FORT WORTH, Texas — A 17-year-old Whataburger cook is dead after getting shot "protecting his cousin," ABC affiliate WFAA in Dallas reported Friday afternoon. Authorities said Zechariah Trevino was fatally shot outside the Whataburger in Fort Worth where he worked, located across the street from his high school. Police...
3 in custody after drive-by shooting in Fort Worth that led police on a brief pursuit
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three suspects are in custody after a woman and toddler were injured in a drive-by shooting. Fort Worth police say it happened at 12:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of Strong Avenue. A 20-year-old woman was holding a toddler in her arms when an unknown vehicle pulled up and started shooting at the residence. The woman was shot in the upper part of her body then dropped the toddler, according to police. The woman and the toddler were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.Police were able to get information on the suspects vehicle, tracking them in the 5800 block of East Berry Street. When police attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the suspect fled, leading officers on a brief pursuit. The suspect was eventually taken into custody without incident. Two other suspects are also in police custody. Police say they found several weapons after the suspects were arrested.
11-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot By 14-Year-Old Girl Targeting Another Girl. What Has Happened To Families?
A 14-year-old girl has been charged with murder for the deadly shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Dallas, Texas on January 15 during a conflict with another girl, according to local authorities. She was trying to shoot the other girl.
Alleged head of Fort Worth drug trafficking ring charged
The Justice Department says Leeroy Marquee Jones, 32, a.k.a. “Alladin,” led an operation that dealt fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, meth and marijuana in Fort Worth’s Stop Six neighborhood.
Father of McKinney AMBER Alert children feels he's being wrongfully accused of kidnapping
MCKINNEY, Texas — Jami Burns, the grandmother accused of taking off with her two grandchildren during a supervised Child Protective Services visit, was arraigned at the Collin County Jail on Monday afternoon. She and her son, Justin Burns, face kidnapping charges. McKinney police announced Sunday that the two girls...
Three suspects arrested in connection to deadly shooting outside Fort Worth Whataburger, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police say they've arrested all three suspects in connection to a deadly shooting on Friday at the Whataburger near R.L. Paschal High School. In an updated news release on Monday afternoon, Fort Worth police said they arrested 17-year-old Daniel Reed, 17-year-old Isaiah Nunez, and a 16-year-old male in connection to the shooting. The three were not students at R.L. Paschal.
Palestine band director accused of improper relationship with student booked into Anderson County Jail
PALESTINE, Texas — A Palestine High School band director accused of having an over two-year improper relationship with a student who was arrested in Tarrant County earlier this month has been booked into the Anderson County Jail. Adrian Alonso, 37, of Palestine, was arrested Jan. 12 in Tarrant County...
dpdbeat.com
Arrest Made in Homicide at 4200 West Illinois Ave
Delgado is charged in the homicide that happened in the 4200 block of West Illinois Avenue on November 5, 2022. The investigation determined when officers arrived they found a man shot in a parking lot. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died. Delgado was taken to the Dallas County Jail.
KSAT 12
Woman arrested after abducting grandchildren in North Texas, police say
MCKINNEY – Police say a woman in North Texas was arrested for kidnapping her two grandchildren last week, setting off an AMBER Alert. Jame Burns, 60, was taken into custody on Sunday evening in Richardson and was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping, McKinney police said in a news release. The children were found safe on Sunday evening, but further details were not released.
dallasexpress.com
DPS Car Chase Yields Big Drug Bust
A 47-year-old man was arrested in Tyler for several pounds of marijuana allegedly found in his possession after leading troopers on a pursuit. The incident leading to the suspect’s arrest occurred on January 16 at around 10:30 p.m. in Smith County on CR 164. Wilbert J. Brown, a Dallas...
fox4news.com
DWI suspect hits Fort Worth police SUV
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspected drunken driver who crashed into an officer’s SUV. The crash happened Monday night on Interstate 30 near Riverside Drive, just east of downtown Fort Worth. The officer was helping a stranded driver at the time. It’s not clear if...
Man killed in Dallas shooting; one of two suspects found at hospital, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police are looking for a second possible suspect in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday night. Officer say the first suspect was found injured in a hospital. The department said they responded to a shooting call at 6:19 p.m. on Jan. 21 in the 9100 block...
Garland police looking for suspects in shooting that left 1 person dead
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland police are searching for suspects involved in a fatal shooting. Police say they received a call about multiple people being shot at about 4:25 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. The caller also said the suspects had left the area.One victim had taken themself to the hospital and the second victim was transported to a local hospital by paramedics. Both were in critical condition at the time. On Monday, police said one of the victims, Moises Flores, 24, died from his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
fox44news.com
Woman dies from injuries in Madison County crash
Madisonville, Tx (FOX44) – The Department of Public Safety reports an 83-year-old Dallas woman has died at a hospital from injuries she received in a Saturday traffic crash near Madisonville. DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said Lou Johnson Rattler died at HCA Hospital in Conroe – where she was taken...
Comments / 30