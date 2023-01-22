ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catherine Baker
3d ago

That's what the law says,if a person is involved when felony is committed, and that person doesn't actually do the felony ( in this case killing a human) that person is as guilty as the trigger pulling person) Good job prosecutor.

Kenneth Brown
3d ago

but they act like they're afraid to get the police 60 years they had like they are afraid to get a police life when they kill somebody but they're afraid of the opposite that they have when they found men he don't even move

robert andrews
3d ago

If during the conission of a felony tgat you are involved in commiting anything that happens during that felony you will be held accountable and you dont have to be the one pulling the trigger... bottom line dont be a criminal

Complex

Man Allegedly Killed Girlfriend After She Found Out He Was Married to Another Woman

A Texas man charged with murder and kidnapping in connection with the death of 33-year-old Kayla Kelley is alleged to have killed the woman after she found out he was married. When reached for comment by Complex on Wednesday, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office pointed to a press release issued on Jan. 19 in which it was confirmed that a body found “buried in a Grand Prairie field” had been identified by the local medical examiner as Kelley.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
wbap.com

Dallas Officer Shot While Service Arrest Warrant

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF)- A Dallas Police officer was shot in the foot while trying to serve an arrest warrant on a Capital Murder suspect Wednesday afternoon in West Dallas. He’s expected to be okay. According to the department’s Kristin Lowman members of the Fugitive Unit located the suspect in a...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Two teen brothers arrested, charged with murder in Dallas man's death, police say

GARLAND, Texas — Two teenage brothers have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Garland, police say. In a news release Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Garland Police Department said 17-year-old Christopher Sagrero and his brother, 19-year-old Jose Sagrero, have each been charged with one count of murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Moises Flores, of Dallas.
GARLAND, TX
CBS DFW

3 in custody after drive-by shooting in Fort Worth that led police on a brief pursuit

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three suspects are in custody after a woman and toddler were injured in a drive-by shooting. Fort Worth police say it happened at 12:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of Strong Avenue. A 20-year-old woman was holding a toddler in her arms when an unknown vehicle pulled up and started shooting at the residence. The woman was shot in the upper part of her body then dropped the toddler, according to police. The woman and the toddler were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.Police were able to get information on the suspects vehicle, tracking them in the 5800 block of East Berry Street. When police attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the suspect fled, leading officers on a brief pursuit. The suspect was eventually taken into custody without incident. Two other suspects are also in police custody. Police say they found several weapons after the suspects were arrested.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Three suspects arrested in connection to deadly shooting outside Fort Worth Whataburger, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police say they've arrested all three suspects in connection to a deadly shooting on Friday at the Whataburger near R.L. Paschal High School. In an updated news release on Monday afternoon, Fort Worth police said they arrested 17-year-old Daniel Reed, 17-year-old Isaiah Nunez, and a 16-year-old male in connection to the shooting. The three were not students at R.L. Paschal.
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide at 4200 West Illinois Ave

Delgado is charged in the homicide that happened in the 4200 block of West Illinois Avenue on November 5, 2022. The investigation determined when officers arrived they found a man shot in a parking lot. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died. Delgado was taken to the Dallas County Jail.
DALLAS, TX
KSAT 12

Woman arrested after abducting grandchildren in North Texas, police say

MCKINNEY – Police say a woman in North Texas was arrested for kidnapping her two grandchildren last week, setting off an AMBER Alert. Jame Burns, 60, was taken into custody on Sunday evening in Richardson and was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping, McKinney police said in a news release. The children were found safe on Sunday evening, but further details were not released.
MCKINNEY, TX
dallasexpress.com

DPS Car Chase Yields Big Drug Bust

A 47-year-old man was arrested in Tyler for several pounds of marijuana allegedly found in his possession after leading troopers on a pursuit. The incident leading to the suspect’s arrest occurred on January 16 at around 10:30 p.m. in Smith County on CR 164. Wilbert J. Brown, a Dallas...
TYLER, TX
fox4news.com

DWI suspect hits Fort Worth police SUV

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspected drunken driver who crashed into an officer’s SUV. The crash happened Monday night on Interstate 30 near Riverside Drive, just east of downtown Fort Worth. The officer was helping a stranded driver at the time. It’s not clear if...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Garland police looking for suspects in shooting that left 1 person dead

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland police are searching for suspects involved in a fatal shooting. Police say they received a call about multiple people being shot at about 4:25 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. The caller also said the suspects had left the area.One victim had taken themself to the hospital and the second victim was transported to a local hospital by paramedics. Both were in critical condition at the time. On Monday, police said one of the victims, Moises Flores, 24, died from his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
GARLAND, TX
fox44news.com

Woman dies from injuries in Madison County crash

Madisonville, Tx (FOX44) – The Department of Public Safety reports an 83-year-old Dallas woman has died at a hospital from injuries she received in a Saturday traffic crash near Madisonville. DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said Lou Johnson Rattler died at HCA Hospital in Conroe – where she was taken...
MADISON COUNTY, TX

