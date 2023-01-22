ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunman in Lunar New Year massacre found dead; motive unclear

Authorities searched for a motive for the gunman who killed 10 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations, slayings that sent a wave of fear through Asian American communities and cast a shadow over festivities nationwide. The suspect, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, was found...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
