Howard County, MD

Woman dies after being hit by car in Howard County

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
Howard County police are investigating a collision that occurred on Saturday afternoon in Elkridge.

According to police, at 3:36 p.m., a Lexus GX 460 was traveling south on Washington Boulevard just past Meadowridge Road when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

The victim, an adult female, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Lexus was not injured and stayed at the scene.

No cause for the crash has been determined and the identity of the victim has not yet been released.

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

