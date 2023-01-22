Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenNew Smyrna Beach, FL
76 years old wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona beach hospitalcreteDaytona Beach, FL
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in FloridaTravel MavenPort Orange, FL
The Bread and Butter of Larry’s Giant SubsJ.M. LesinskiDaytona Beach, FL
Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'Roger MarshOrange City, FL
Related
Florida carjacking sees 1 arrest; 1 suspect still at large
Deputies in Florida are searching for one of two men they saw carjacked a car with the owner's girlfriend still inside from outside a smoke shop. The one taken into custody faces a long list of charges.
southarkansassun.com
Local news in New Smyrna Beach: Tragedy strikes Advent Health Hospital as couple carries out premeditated murder-suicide pact
A couple from New Smyrna Beach, Florida, carried out a murder-suicide pact at Advent Health Hospital in Daytona Beach. According to police, the couple, identified as Ellen Gilland, 76, and Jerry Gilland, 77, had planned the murder-suicide pact three weeks ago, in case Jerry’s condition deteriorated. However, Jerry became too frail to carry out the shooting, so Ellen carried it out.
Women accused of killing mother during shooting spree had violent history with neighbors
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The woman accused of killing an innocent mother during a shooting spree has a history of violent attacks against her neighbors, who reported it to deputies, 9 Investigates has learned. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Angila Baxter was arrested earlier this month...
Florida Woman, 56, Randomly Shooting in the Air Kills Mother of 2
A 56-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after randomly firing shots in the air, resulting in the death of Nekaybaw Collier, a 27-year-old mother of two who lived in Orange County, Florida. According to police, Angila Baxter said she fired the shots because she believed someone...
Deltona smoke shop customer’s car stolen with girlfriend still in passenger seat, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County are looking for a man after a car was stolen with a passenger inside. Officials said a customer at High Spirits Smoke Shop on Fort Smith Boulevard had his vehicle stolen last Thursday and his girlfriend was sitting in the passenger seat.
New details released on deadly hit-and-run involving Orange County correction officer’s car
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 has obtained newly released records that provide more information about the hit-and-run crash that killed a 60-year-old husband and father. In early December, a BMW was heading the wrong direction on State Road 520 when it struck the Paulo Carvalho’s motorcycle head-on, killing him.
‘Death with dignity’: Florida non-profit calls for medical aid in dying law
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida non-profit organization is pushing for a law to allow people with terminal illnesses to die on their own terms. The effort comes after police say 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital as part of a planned mercy killing. Investigators say the woman made a pact with her husband to kill him if his condition worsened.
Wife shot terminally ill husband in Florida hospital, police say
Police in Daytona Beach, Florida said that a woman shot her terminally ill husband at a local hospital on Saturday morning. The husband's condition after being shot is unknown. In a press release, officials said that there was no threat to other patients or Advent Health Hospital staff. The woman...
Woman accused of shooting husband at Daytona Beach hospital held without bond
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — 10:30 a.m. Update:. Ellen Gilland appeared in front of a Volusia County judge on Sunday and was ordered to be held without bond. A 77-year-old man is dead after his wife shot him at a Daytona Beach hospital, police said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
Mother of R&B Singer Sammie Charged With 2nd Degree Murder
In rather unfortunate news, the mother of R&B heartthrob Sammie has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in Orlando, as well as the random shooting of several vehicles in the area.
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman was shooting at random people in road before killing Orange County mother: Deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who was allegedly shooting at people driving past her in Orange County has been arrested for killing a 27-year-old mother, deputies said. Deputies arrested 56-year-old Angila Baxter on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm after Nekaybaw Collier was found unresponsive in her car on Jan. 12. Detectives said the bullets belonging to Baxter's revolver were found in Collier's body during an autopsy.
villages-news.com
Renter tells special magistrate about nightmare conditions at home in The Villages
A renter told a special magistrate Tuesday about nightmare conditions at her home in The Villages. Carol Ward, who lives in a rented manufactured home at 1016 Aloha Way on the Historic Side of The Villages, detailed her concerns about rats, water damage and mold at the home where she has lived for the past five years. A code enforcement officer has documented many more problems including fire hazards due to issues with electrical wiring. In addition, the windows have been nailed shut from the outside and the roof is leaking.
WESH
Florida Death with Dignity nonprofit founder hopes to introduce bill to assist terminally ill adults
The shooting at the Daytona Beach hospital is sparking conversations about end-of-life issues. WESH 2's Amanda Dukes spoke tonight with a man who hopes to convince Florida lawmakers to create a new law. According to police, 76-year-old Ellen Gilland and her husband Jerry Gilland, 77, made a pact that if...
Deputies bust drug house; arrest 12 people, seize drugs and firearms
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office arrested one dozen people following an investigation of a suspected drug house. Since August, the East Volusia Narcotics Task Force and Crime Suppression Team have received complaints about drug activity at 2127 Colonial Drive in New Smyrna Beach. >>>...
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is Arrested
Her husband has been detained and charged with murder after a Florida lady was shot and killed outside the Orlando credit union where she worked. 27-year-old Barbara Tommey was waiting in front of the Navy Federal Credit Union when it first opened. As she waited, her husband Sylvester Ofori approached her and is accused of shooting her. According to the police, the shooting was caught on security footage.
