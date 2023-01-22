Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Snow coats Chicagoland Wednesday but an even bigger storm could be on its way
CHICAGO - Snow is here and will fall most of the day. Heaviest will be this morning with the commute impacted. Temps will likely rise a degree or two above freezing this afternoon promoting some melting and really helping crews stay ahead of the game for the roads. Looks like lots of 2 and 3 inches for accumulations.
Skilling: First of 3 snow systems to blanket Chicago area Wednesday
For the latest on Wednesday’s Winter Weather, visit our latest story here. Winter 2022-23 looks in the next one to two weeks to be catching up on lost time. Two and possible as many as three snow systems will have to be monitored between now and mid-next week. The...
Measurable snow forecasted for Chicago area tomorrow
Snow is expected to fall through much of the day Wednesday across the Chicago area, with accumulations ranging from an inch north of the city to 5 inches or more to the south.
WIFR
FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisories issued ahead of Wednesday snow
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There haven’t been too many times this winter during which weather has caused problems during some of the peak commute times, but it appears as though Wednesday will buck that trend, as a winter storm system takes aim on the region. Winter Weather Advisories have...
The sun makes its return, but snow returns to the forecast
Monday was the first time first we’d seen it in the city in 7 days. The month has seen less than 20% of its possible sun. The record for sunshine this month has been abysmal with 14 of January’s opening 23 days reporting NO SUN. That’s not a record—but only 7 other Januarys since sunshine records began here in 1894 have produced more cloudy days—and the month’s not yet over.
Storm Watch: Fast-Moving System Brings Rain, Sleet, With Up To Foot Of Snow Farther North
A complex storm is bringing rain to much of the region, with sleet farther inland, and as much as a foot of snow in some spots in upstate New York and northern New England. The storm, which arrived late Sunday afternoon, Jan. 22, has continued into Monday morning, Jan. 23.
WOWO News
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for much of Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio by the National Weather Service which will go into effect early Wednesday morning and last until late Wednesday Night. Heavy snow is expected as some predictions indicate that the region could see anywhere from 5 to 8 inches of snow with much of the accumulation taking place prior to the afternoon with blowing and drifting snow possible.
Light snow hits Metro Detroit Sunday, but Wednesday is 'the day to keep an eye on' for a potentially big storm
Metro Detroiters woke up to snow Sunday morning, and it’s expected to continue throughout most of the day. AccuWeather meteorologist Matt Benz says most of the area can expect a “slippery coating to an inch” when all is said and done.
Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Some Chicago-Area Counties With Snow in Store
A winter weather advisory has been issued for several Chicago-area counties ahead of a wintry system that is set to bring some accumulating snow and "hazardous" travel conditions to parts of the region. The advisory was issued for LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, southern Cook and Will counties in Illinois, along...
wjbc.com
Accumulating snow expected across central Illinois Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD – Central Illinoisans who like their snow heavy and wet should be in for a treat Wednesday. The National Weather Service Monday said snow accumulating 4-6 inches should begin just after midnight Wednesday, continuing in earnest until mid-morning. Meteorologist Ed Shimon said winds should not be a factor, but the accumulating heavy, wet snow will compact quickly and take a long time to melt.
WLWT 5
LIST: Dozens of businesses, churches closed or delayed as snow moves through
We start our Sun-dey with some steady, heavy snow!. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Cities south of the 71/75 split will see primarily sleet this morning. Steady snow and our wintry mix continue through the midday hours today before tapering off by kickoff. Most cities from Cincinnati and NW into Indiana will see anywhere from 1-3" of slushy accumulation. Be mindful of slick travel through today with road temperatures around or below freezing. Actual air temperatures warm to the mid 30s later today.
wdrb.com
Last Look at Sunday's Wintry Mix Forecast
The small weather system bringing rain and snow to our area Sunday morning is slowly getting closer to us. This low pressure center is already creating both rain and snow and it will bring those to our communities starting early Sunday. By 3 AM moisture is arriving in our southern...
KFOR
Winter storm on track for Tuesday
A strong system will track south of Oklahoma Monday night through Tuesday bringing rain and snow to a big portion of Oklahoma. Look for dry conditions with near average highs Monday. Rain and snow will begin west Tuesday morning, and will continue through the day. What snow does fall will...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Snow to hit Metro Detroit this week -- here’s what you need to know
4Warn Weather – Good Sunday morning! Who is ready for some snow?. We have a snowmaker approaching Sunday morning from the south and west, moving into Metro Detroit after 8-9 a.m. Temperatures are in the upper 20s to low 30s with a light but cool breeze from the southeast blowing off of the big lakes on the east side of the state. It will feel like the low to middle 20s out there early on for anyone walking to work or the store before services. Well, whatever you have going on, expect that snow to slow you down by the middle and later part of this morning.
In central Pa. this weekend, will it snow?
Despite a small chance, central Pennsylvania is probably looking at rain, not snow, this weekend. A cloudy, uneventful Saturday will give way to a 90 percent chance of precipitation on Sunday. A storm is riding up through the Appalachian mountains overnight, according to the National Weather Service, set to arrive Sunday.
Fox 59
Indiana snow chances increasing this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off with a few flurries this morning as the same system that brought us heavy rain and gusty winds finally exits. We have a quiet start to the weekend before another system brings us some rain and snow mix by Sunday. Cold, windy Friday. For...
Cold Front Brings Rain and Snow Sunday-Monday to West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict the next system will be moving in on Sunday bringing in some chances for winter weather leading into next week for Ohio and West Virginia. Chances for rain showers will start fairly early Sunday for the region, but we will start with rain showers across the area. These […]
A significant blast of Arctic air could invade Minnesota soon
On Saturday, meteorologist Sven Sundgaard published a story about how this could be the fourth January in the Twin Cities to not drop below zero since the record-keeping era began in 1873. But there are signs that next weekend and beyond might bring a shot of Arctic air. NOAA's Climate...
Most eastern Colorado highways reopen after weather-related closures
Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 from Limon to the Kansas border have reopened after several traffic concerns Saturday, including a jackknifed semi-truck.It was the latest in a days-long series of crashes along I-70 due to the recent winter storm."Please slow down, give yourself plenty of room between you and the car in front of you," Colorado State Patrol warned on Twitter.
