Birmingham, AL

tdalabamamag.com

Alabama DB Jordan Battle opts to not play in the 2023 Senior Bowl

Former Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle will no longer be suiting up in the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. The news was first reported by Creg Stephenson of AL.com on Wednesday. Battle originally accepted the invitation to play in the annual senior game back in December but instead will focus...
sylacauganews.com

[WATCH] Hear from Kamore Harris, ASWA Class 2A Back of the Year

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The B.B. Comer Tigers made a magical run to the AHSAA Class 2A state title game in 2022 because of hard work by coaches, staff, faculty, administration, and, of course, players, but Kamore Harris definitely had a season to remember. Harris had a year that only...
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football makes top school list for 4-Star twins Jacob & Jerod Smith

Jacob and Jerod Smith both released the same top ten Wednesday. The twin duo attend Loomis Chaffee High School in Windsor, Connecticut, which is the same school Alabama’s 2023 offensive lineman signee, Olaus Alinen, attended. Both prospects garner a four-star rating on most recruiting sites. Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky,...
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football making hard push for 4-Star DL Jeremiah Beaman

College football programs across the nation are beating down the door to recruit Birmingham, Alabama product, Jeremiah Beaman. Beaman is rated as a four-star recruit on most recruiting sites, and he is one of the most sought-after 2024 defensive linemen in the country. He attends Parker High School. The 2024 recruit currently holds more than 20 D1 offers, including offers from Alabama, Clemson and Georgia.
atozsports.com

Former Tennessee Titans player lands local head coaching job

Former Tennessee Titans center Kevin Mawae has been hired to replace Trent Dilfer as the head coach for Lipscomb Academy Mustangs Football. Dilfer left the program following the 2022 season after back-to-back Division II Class AA State Championships for the head coaching job at The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB).
tdalabamamag.com

4-Star DB Jett White ready to get to Tuscaloosa after earning Alabama offer

Jett White added an Alabama offer to his extensive list of D1 offers Tuesday. White attends Los Alamitos High School in California, and he garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. The 2025 recruit currently holds more than 40 D1 offers. Alabama’s wide receiver coach Holmon Wiggins informed White...
The Spun

Look: 2 Big Names Floated For Next Alabama Coordinator

Alabama football is looking for a new offensive coordinator after Bill O'Brien left on Tuesday to take the same role with the New England Patriots. O'Brien didn't leave the program until today, but Nick Saban has surely been prepared for this situation for a while. As a result, he definitely has a ...
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama offers 2025 IMG Academy RB Donovan Johnson

Donovan Johnson reported an offer from Alabama Football Sunday via Twitter. Johnson attends the infamous IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Despite being only a sophomore, he already has 23 Power five offers. The 6-foot, 190-pound back possesses track-level speed and even qualified for the AAU Junior Olympics. Alabama is no...
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama pushes out more offers to recruits nationwide

DAKODA FIELDS – 2024 CB. Fields is a 6-foot-2, 180-pound cornerback out of Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, California. Alabama was the 23rd D1 program to offer him. Tennessee followed suit on Wednesday, pushing his offer total to 24. XAVIER LUCAS – 2024 S. Lucas is a...
The Trussville Tribune

Clay-Chalkville de-feathers the Eagles, 67-41

By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CENTER POINT — Clay-Chalkville made the eight-mile drive to Center Point and picked up a key area win on the road with a 67-41 rout over the Center Point High School Eagles Friday night. The Cougars were dominant in every aspect of the game; however, it was their defense […]
The Cullman Tribune

Staff member killed at Mortimer Jordan High School

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The superintendent says a staff member was killed Wednesday morning at Mortimer Jordan High School. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says it was called just before 7:30 a.m. The superintendent says it was an incident in the parking lot involving a school bus. Classes have been canceled for the day. WVTM13 has a crew on the scene and will bring updates as they become available.
wufe967.com

University of Alabama professor leaves due to ‘obsession’ to push equity in science: ‘Rise of illiberalism’

An University of Alabama professor left a teaching position due to the “obsession” over the university’s push for equity in science and the “rise of illiberalism.”. Dr. Matthew M. Wielicki, a Polish immigrant and Earth Science professor, cited distance from family as one of the reasons for leaving. However, he dug deeper into why he left through a series of tweets to raise a concern about the state of higher education.
wbrc.com

It’s official: Graymont Avenue in Birmingham will be repaved

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you plan on going to the Magic City Classic, the ride in will be smoother in the years ahead. Graymont Avenue will soon be repaved in its entirety. It won’t cost the city a dime - all the funding will stem from ALDOT’s Rebuild Alabama...
wbrc.com

First Black Belt Hiring Event of 2023 happening in Aliceville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - West Alabama’s first big hiring event of 2023 is now just one day away. West Alabama Works has partnered with the City of Aliceville to help companies looking to hire the best people possible for many unfilled positions. This Black Belt Hiring event happens Thursday...
