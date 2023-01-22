Read full article on original website
Related
cigar-coop.com
Feature Story: Puro Sabor – Day Two
Welcome back to Cigar Coop’s coverage of Puro Sabor 2023, the Nicaraguan Cigar Festival. This is taking place in Nicaragua from January 23-27, 2023. The Nicaraguan Cigar Festival is split among two cities: Granada (Jan 23-24), and Estelí (Jan 25-27). Today we take a look at the second day of Puro Sabor.
cigar-coop.com
Prime Time Awards 2022: Small/Medium Company of the Year – Espinosa Premium Cigars
The Prime Time Awards are voted on by members of the Cigar Coop team. The awards look at the impact on the cigar industry. Today, we unveil our choice for the 2022 Small/Medium Company of the Year. This award factors in things such as innovation, continued quality, and impact to the industry.
cigar-coop.com
Prime Time Awards 2022: Large Factory of the Year – My Father Cigars SA
The Prime Time Awards are voted on by members of the Cigar Coop team. The awards look at the impact on the cigar industry. Today, we unveil our choice for 2022 Large Factory of the Year. This award factors in things such as innovation, continued quality, and impact on the industry coming out of a large sized factory.
hypebeast.com
Bowers & Wilkins’ New Pi7 and Pi5 S2 Earbuds Allow for Easy and Understated Listening
Continuing to raise the bar with its wireless headphone listening experience, British audio brand Bowers & Wilkins has just presented its newest earbud headphones: the Pi7 and Pi5 S2. The Pi5 S2 is available in a selection of colorways — such as “Storm Grey,” “Cloud Grey,” and “Spring Lilac” —...
Clearaudio Concept turntable review
The German company’s most affordable turntable has been winning plaudits for years, but is it still an immaculate conception?
‘It Sounds Human’: Audiophiles Are Re-Embracing the Lush Sounds of Old-School Tube Amps
Prior to Bell Labs’ first working transistor in 1947, which ushered in the advent of semiconductor technology and the computer age, every long-distance telephone call, radio and television broadcast, radar signal and sound recording was made possible only through the ubiquitous vacuum tube. Developed from the electric light bulb in the first decade of the 20th century, vacuum tubes were largely relegated to surplus stores by the 1960s—but even today they remain essential in industrial applications such as particle accelerators, MRI scanners and even microwave ovens. This amplification device also endures in music recording and reproduction, where tubes are championed by...
Comments / 0