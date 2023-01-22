Gamecocks recruiting target has decision made between three SEC schools

Linebacker Wendell Gregory of Marietta, Georgia has been a frequent visitor to South Carolina. He was back Saturday for the program’s junior day event in what will be his final recruiting visit before making his public commitment at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Gregory on Saturday night said his decision has been made and the winning school has been notified.

“The main factor for me is family,” Gregory said. “It’s a real bond, the place I want to go. Everybody is tuned in, and they have one goal and that’s a natty. That’s the main goal.”

Gregory said his decision came down to USC, Tennessee and Missouri. Auburn and North Carolina were also on his earlier short list. USC coach Shane Beamer was by the school last week. Tennessee also was in and he’s expecting Missouri to visit this Tuesday.

As for the Saturday junior day visit, Gregory said it was another excellent experience for him with the Gamecocks.

“The visit went great,” Gregory said. “I met a couple of juniors. I met a couple of committed kids. Met some of the players. Met a lot of coaches, talked to a lot of coaches and interacted with a lot of people. We had a meeting about the academic life at school, classes, tutoring, grades.”

Gregory said he got time to talk with Beamer and secondary coach Torrian Gray, and he feels the future is very positive for the program.

“I was talking to Coach Gray and Coach Beamer and this ’24 class is going to be a powerhouse I feel like,” Gregory said. “South Carolina had a good season and they said they are going to keep winning now.”

Gregory is a high-level recruit who also had offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Virginia Tech, Nebraska, West Virginia, NC State, Pitt, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech and others.

The last two seasons Gregory totaled 86 tackles with 11 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and 2 interceptions.