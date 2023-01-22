Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Man accused of shooting another man in the backseat of a car in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have arrested a man who reportedly shot and killed a man last week near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police say that 18-year-old Aaron Hernandez was sitting in a vehicle with some other men while meeting with 20-year-old Robert Hernandez. Court documents say when Robert tried to go into the backseat of the car, shots rang out as he began shooting. Aaron died at the scene and another passenger was wounded. Robert was injured during the gunfire but was picked up by someone and dropped off at a nearby hospital.
theprescotttimes.com
Phoenix Man arrested for Burglary and Felony Warrant
Phoenix Man arrested for Burglary and Felony Warrant. On January 25, 2023, at approximately 6:43 A.M. Prescott Police Officers responded to the 500 block of Glenwood Avenue upon the report of a possible Burglary in progress. Officers learned that the homeowner had called stating that while nobody was home at...
Wisconsin murder suspect found in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man wanted for murder in Wisconsin was found and detained in Phoenix earlier this week. Brandon Gladney, 34, is accused of killing his cousin outside of a convenience store in Milwaukee nearly three years ago. A tip led investigators to find Gladney living in a Phoenix...
4 suspects arrested for drive-by shooting that killed 14-year-old in Coolidge
COOLIDGE, Ariz. — The Coolidge Police Department has arrested four subjects for their alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting that killed a 14-year-old girl last week. Miyka Crawford died after she was shot at around midnight on Jan. 19 at a home near 1st Street and Coolidge Avenue. On...
yumadailynews.com
Three men arrested on GTA charges near Surprise
ARIZONA - Vehicle Theft Task Force (VTTF) have been observing a business in the area of 204th Lane and Patton Road in Wittmann, AZ. Over several weeks of investigating, during which detectives observed numerous suspected stolen vehicles on the property. The three wanted men were observed transporting stolen vehicles on and off of the property.
KTAR.com
Suspected street racer arrested after Phoenix freeway wreck
PHOENIX — A suspected street racer was arrested after a multivehicle wreck closed down a Phoenix freeway for several hours over the weekend, authorities said. Julian Beltran-Cardenas, 31, was booked on multiple counts — including racing on highways, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault — after Saturday night’s crash on Interstate 10, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
AZFamily
Family remembers young parents found shot to death inside their Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A young couple with bright futures, that’s how Cameron Brown’s mom describes her son and his fiancée, Asya Ribble. After meeting in elementary school and dating for about seven years, Brown and Ribble had two kids together. On Sunday, the couple was found shot and killed inside their home. “There was another lady that came out with a kid, probably about 6 or 7,” a neighbor told Arizona’s Family.
YAHOO!
Police investigating south Phoenix shooting
Police are investigating a south Phoenix shooting that sent one man to the hospital in critical condition. Phoenix police arrived at Seventh Street and Alta Vista Road after reports of gunfire at 2:15 a.m. on Sunday. They found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he remains for treatment.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Couple Murdered in Phoenix Leads Police to Kansas, Suspect Killed in Shootout
Authorities are reporting that a Phoenix murder suspect has been apprehended in Kansas after a shootout with local police. On Sunday afternoon, Phoenix police responded to an injured person call near 51st Avenue and Warner Street. Police discovered the brutal scene of a double murder. A young, mother and father were found shot to death inside the home Sunday,
AZFamily
Mesa man arrested after reportedly choking man to death, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who reportedly choked a man to death early Tuesday morning has been arrested in Mesa. Mesa police say they responded to reports of a person with a knife and that a man had choked another man to death at a Mesa apartment complex near Main Street and Recker Road. When officers arrived, they found a man trying to give CPR to a man lying on the ground. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and has not been identified.
Tiger cub retrieved by Phoenix PD, suspect taken into custody
PHOENIX — A 25-year-old man was arrested Monday by Phoenix police for allegedly advertising the sale of a tiger cub on social media. Carlos Alcaraz was taken into custody after investigators executed a search warrant and rescued a baby tiger that had been advertised online for $25,000, police said.
AZFamily
Family gives new details in couple's murder after suspect killed in shootout
State Senator Steve Kaiser (R-Phoenix) is looking to ease the financial pain many renters are facing. He introduced SB 1184, which would eliminate the rent tax. Arizona men to perform sign language at the Super Bowl. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Mesa native and oscar-winning actor Troy Kotsur will perform...
West Valley View
Buckeye police arrest homicide suspect
A Buckeye man is in custody following a deadly shooting. Officers arrested the suspect shortly after he arrived at the police station to report that he shot his wife. At about 4:45 a.m. on Jan. 17, 54-year-old Hercelyn Mayo arrived at Buckeye Police headquarters near Yuma and Dean roads and told officers he shot his wife at their home near Desert Bloom Street and 201st Drive after the two had an argument.
Missing girls who ran away from local group home found dead in Mesa water basin
MESA, Ariz. — Two teenage girls were found dead in a water retention basin Saturday night, the Mesa Police Department said. Officers were dispatched to a basin near Higley Roady and Southern Avenue at about 6 p.m. Saturday. The officers reported finding the bodies of two teenage girls in the water.
AZFamily
2 hospitalized after hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened late Monday night. Officers responded at 111th Avenue and Camelback Road around 10:30 p.m. When first responders arrived, they learned two adults, a man and a woman, were injured as a result of the crash. They were taken to a Valley hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
AZFamily
2 teen girls found dead after running away from Mesa group home, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa police have confirmed the identities of two teen girls who were found dead in a water retention basin near Superstitions Springs Center on Saturday night. Mesa police say a man was walking his dog near Southern Avenue and Superstition Springs Boulevard around 6...
AZFamily
Phoenix officer who was shot multiple times honored at Phoenix Suns game
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix police officer who defied the odds was honored during Tuesday night’s Phoenix Suns game at Footprint Center. Ofc. Tyler Moldovan was shot eight times, including once to the head, in December 2021 while searching for a suspect. Arizona’s Family has previously brought you stories about his recovery.
Gilbert parents of shooting victim propose Arizona gun storage law
GILBERT, Ariz. — Turning their grief into action, Bruce and Claire Petillo hope a proposed gun storage law named after their deceased son will prevent future tragedies. “I think most people agree if you own a gun it should be properly stored," Bruce Petillo said on Tuesday from his Gilbert home.
Driver arrested for I-10 crash, accused of racing
PHOENIX — Investigators have arrested a driver for allegedly causing a crash last Thursday night on Interstate 10 while he was racing other cars. Julian Beltran-Cardenas, 31, of Phoenix is facing multiple criminal charges for his alleged involvement in a three-vehicle collision on the freeway near 43rd Avenue, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Police identify skeletal remains found in desert near Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. It contains images that might be disturbing to some. Authorities have identified the skeletal remains, found in a remote desert area in Buckeye earlier this month, as 35-year-old Juan Fierro. Buckeye police said the remains were...
