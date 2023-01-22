Read full article on original website
PSS Journey Comes to HackettstownProject Self-SufficiencyHackettstown, NJ
Outback Steakhouse Approved to Open in New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
New Hope, Pennsylvania: 4 Fun Things To Do, Year-RoundMelissa FrostNew Hope, PA
Flavorful local restaurant just opened in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Winter Mimosa Flights - Setter Ridge VineyardsJoJo's Cup of MochaKutztown, PA
PennDOT issues vehicle restrictions as snow hits the Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued a few speed and vehicle restrictions near the Lehigh Valley as a winter storm makes it way east Wednesday across the state. Snow starting falling in the Lehigh Valley region after 11 a.m, with flakes hitting Bethlehem at about 11:40 a.m. The National...
Nearly 1,300 Lehigh Valley voters saw mail-in ballots rejected | Armchair Lehigh Valley
Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 1/1/23-1/15/23.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
Lehigh Valley school districts’ ‘shell game’ avoided potential votes on tax hikes, Pa. auditor general says
Pennsylvania’s auditor general on Wednesday released a report critical of budgeting practices in 12 school districts statewide, including two in the Lehigh Valley. While legal, the districts used budget transfers for money that had gone unspent to justify avoiding a taxpayer vote on raising taxes, Auditor General Timothy DeFoor. Routinely requesting and being granted these referendum exceptions from the Pennsylvania Department of Education occurred while the districts audited stashed a collective $390 million in general fund balances, he said.
Lehigh Valley schools close Wednesday ahead of winter storm
Some schools in and around the Lehigh Valley are opting for traditional snow days Wednesday as some districts announced they are closed ahead of a forecasted winter storm. Winter weather advisories have been issued for the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey, and the National Weather Service expects a “burst of snow” to bring 1 to 3 inches to the region.
Fast-food chain, oil-change center proposed off Route 248 in Nazareth area
A new development is being proposed in the Nazareth area that will feature frying oil and oil changes. A Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and a Take 5 oil change center are being planned in Lower Nazareth Township. Easton Eastgate LLC representatives went before the Lower Nazareth Township Zoning Hearing Board with...
Police helicopter joins search for missing Lehigh University student
A Pennsylvania State Police helicopter has joined the search for a missing Lehigh University student. Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student from East Hanover, New Jersey, has been missing since Friday, the university’s police department reported. On Tuesday morning, a state police helicopter searched along the Lehigh River as...
Crashes during storm snarling traffic on I-78, Route 309
Snow is making for slick travel Wednesday afternoon in the Lehigh Valley, as a crash on Interstate 78 has snarled traffic in Northampton County. By 1:15 p.m. the crash on I-78 East between the Route 309 interchange and Route 412 had both lanes of traffic at a standstill, and vehicles backing up on the ramp from Route 309 North to I-78 East.
Confronted with ‘general vibe,’ Easton delays extending parking meter hours
The Easton City Council on Wednesday delayed for a second time approval of expanded parking meter hours. Councilman Peter Melan at Wednesday night’s meeting read into the record a letter from Valarie Simmons, a South Side salon owner and vice president of the Easton Business Association. She argued for the delay until at least the opening of the new North Fourth Street Parking garage, given the challenges businesses have faced including the coronavirus pandemic.
‘Things just changed’: Merchants Square vendors make new plans as Allentown mall prepares for closure
Patrons who enjoy a shopping scavenger hunt of whozits, whatzits and items of years past soon will have to search somewhere other than Merchants Square Mall in South Side Allentown. The popular shopping destination, 1901 S. 12th St., known for its antiques, trinkets, sports memoribilia and collectibles plans to close...
Woman dead after Berks County house fire, state police say
One person died and another was hospitalized after an early Wednesday morning fire in Berks County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said a fire that started around 4:40 a.m. on the 100 block of Magnolia Lane in Alsace Township killed a woman, who has not yet been publicly identified.
Lehigh Valley weather: When will it snow? Latest winter storm forecast spares morning commute.
Wednesday’s winter storm is still expected to bring snow, ice, rain and wind. But the morning commute will largely be spared. A winter weather advisory took effect at 7 a.m. across the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey. The National Weather Service now expects significant precipitation will reach our area between 10 and 11 a.m., then change to rain by mid-to-late afternoon.
Six Westgate Mall businesses say they are being forced to vacate ahead of redevelopment
At least six businesses received notice by Westgate Mall’s management to vacate in coming months as part of a major ongoing redevelopment project at the Bethlehem shopping center, according to the businesses. The business owners told lehighvalleylive.com they received a letter this past Friday from Woodbridge, New Jersey-based Onyx...
Arrest made in armed robbery of Bethlehem dry cleaner
A Bethlehem man wanted for the armed robbery of a city dry cleaner was arrested Wednesday morning by police and U.S. Marshals. Ryen Michael Mohr, 19, was found in an Allentown home and taken into custody in connection with the robbery last Saturday, Bethlehem police said. Mohr was arraigned on...
Landmark roadside attraction in Pa.’s Amish country for sale for $2.4 million
A popular tourist attraction in Lancaster County, known as Route 30′s original Amish store, is closed and for sale. Dutch Haven Shoofly Pie Bakery at 2857 Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township, with its distinct windmill and gift shop that carried quirky souvenirs and shoofly pie, is on the market for $2.4 million, according to a real estate listing.
Man accused of killing N.J. teacher is nabbed in Bethlehem: prosecutor
A 39-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting a Jersey City school teacher Tuesday morning in what authorities are calling a domestic violence incident. Lucas Cooper was arrested and detained Tuesday afternoon in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and endangering the welfare of a child in the shooting death of Temara King, at the Toy Factory Apartments at 340 Bergen Ave., according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.
Eastern Pa. winery goes on the market for $3.395 million
Yes, Galer Estate Vineyard and Winery is for sale. No, it is not closed, as owner Lele Galer wanted to stress during a phone conversation Sunday. “Oh my gosh, the rumor mill the last three months has been, ‘Oh, it’s closed.’ No. We’re open. We are open,” said Lele, who has owned the winery with her husband Brad since May 2008 for $1 million and, following extensive renovations, opened it in 2011.
Easton civil service board member announces her run for city council
A longtime Easton resident has joined a growing field of candidates for city council. Crystal Stoneback Rose announced Sunday she’s going to run for city council in the May primary election. Rose is the first vice president/ marketing director at Unity Bank, where she has worked for 12 years,...
Just Born in Bethlehem marking centenary year
Just Born Quality Confections is celebrating a century of sweetness, with more than 90 of those years being in Bethlehem. The third-generation, family-owned confectioner is known for its iconic brands, such as Peeps, Mike and Ike, Hot Tamales and Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews. The company soon will be honoring and thanking employees, stakeholders and the community in various events. Just Born’s longevity is rare with the average life span of a family-owned business typically lasting an average of 24 years, according to various published reports.
Easton police seek to identify 2 in suspected Wawa skimming investigation
Easton police on Tuesday asked for the public’s help in identifying two people as part of their investigation into the theft of bank account information via a city convenience store. Investigators believe a skimming device was used to obtain the account information in the past two months from a...
