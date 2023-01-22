ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Nearly 1,300 Lehigh Valley voters saw mail-in ballots rejected | Armchair Lehigh Valley

Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley school districts’ ‘shell game’ avoided potential votes on tax hikes, Pa. auditor general says

Pennsylvania’s auditor general on Wednesday released a report critical of budgeting practices in 12 school districts statewide, including two in the Lehigh Valley. While legal, the districts used budget transfers for money that had gone unspent to justify avoiding a taxpayer vote on raising taxes, Auditor General Timothy DeFoor. Routinely requesting and being granted these referendum exceptions from the Pennsylvania Department of Education occurred while the districts audited stashed a collective $390 million in general fund balances, he said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley schools close Wednesday ahead of winter storm

Some schools in and around the Lehigh Valley are opting for traditional snow days Wednesday as some districts announced they are closed ahead of a forecasted winter storm. Winter weather advisories have been issued for the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey, and the National Weather Service expects a “burst of snow” to bring 1 to 3 inches to the region.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Confronted with ‘general vibe,’ Easton delays extending parking meter hours

The Easton City Council on Wednesday delayed for a second time approval of expanded parking meter hours. Councilman Peter Melan at Wednesday night’s meeting read into the record a letter from Valarie Simmons, a South Side salon owner and vice president of the Easton Business Association. She argued for the delay until at least the opening of the new North Fourth Street Parking garage, given the challenges businesses have faced including the coronavirus pandemic.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: When will it snow? Latest winter storm forecast spares morning commute.

Wednesday’s winter storm is still expected to bring snow, ice, rain and wind. But the morning commute will largely be spared. A winter weather advisory took effect at 7 a.m. across the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey. The National Weather Service now expects significant precipitation will reach our area between 10 and 11 a.m., then change to rain by mid-to-late afternoon.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Landmark roadside attraction in Pa.’s Amish country for sale for $2.4 million

A popular tourist attraction in Lancaster County, known as Route 30′s original Amish store, is closed and for sale. Dutch Haven Shoofly Pie Bakery at 2857 Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township, with its distinct windmill and gift shop that carried quirky souvenirs and shoofly pie, is on the market for $2.4 million, according to a real estate listing.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Man accused of killing N.J. teacher is nabbed in Bethlehem: prosecutor

A 39-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting a Jersey City school teacher Tuesday morning in what authorities are calling a domestic violence incident. Lucas Cooper was arrested and detained Tuesday afternoon in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and endangering the welfare of a child in the shooting death of Temara King, at the Toy Factory Apartments at 340 Bergen Ave., according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Eastern Pa. winery goes on the market for $3.395 million

Yes, Galer Estate Vineyard and Winery is for sale. No, it is not closed, as owner Lele Galer wanted to stress during a phone conversation Sunday. “Oh my gosh, the rumor mill the last three months has been, ‘Oh, it’s closed.’ No. We’re open. We are open,” said Lele, who has owned the winery with her husband Brad since May 2008 for $1 million and, following extensive renovations, opened it in 2011.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Just Born in Bethlehem marking centenary year

Just Born Quality Confections is celebrating a century of sweetness, with more than 90 of those years being in Bethlehem. The third-generation, family-owned confectioner is known for its iconic brands, such as Peeps, Mike and Ike, Hot Tamales and Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews. The company soon will be honoring and thanking employees, stakeholders and the community in various events. Just Born’s longevity is rare with the average life span of a family-owned business typically lasting an average of 24 years, according to various published reports.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
82K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy