WMBF
Several Myrtle Beach roads to be repaved, city says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several roads in Myrtle Beach are set to be repaved starting in the spring. The city said in a statement Friday that roads owned by the city and the state will be repaved by a contractor. The combined $1.4 million price tag for state-owned roads...
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach parking registration now open to residents, property owners
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Registration is now open for North Myrtle Beach drivers to register to park for the upcoming busy season. The city said Friday that registration can be done online or in person at 904 2nd Avenue North for residents and non-resident property owners. The in-person office hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., per the city.
WMBF
TRAFFIC ALERT: Three-car crash blocks lanes on Highway 90 in Longs area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A three-car crash has blocked lanes during the Friday morning rush hour in the Longs area. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the wreck around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Highway 90 near Highway 22. No one was hurt in the crash. People...
WMBF
Deputies: ‘Dozens of bullets’ fired at homes in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at a number of Georgetown County homes late Thursday. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 100 block of Meadow Street shortly after 8 p.m. The department said “dozens of bullets” were fired at three occupied homes and another with no one inside.
WMBF
Crews respond to watercraft in distress call in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded Thursday after a watercraft in distress call in part of the Grand Strand. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the area of the North Jetty at around 5 p.m. The department’s marine rescue team and the North Myrtle Beach...
WMBF
Rescue crews suspend search for 23-year-old boater in North Myrtle Beach area, U.S. Coast Guard says
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A person is still missing after a boat took on water Thursday evening in the North Myrtle Beach area. Rescue crews, including the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad and Horry County Fire Rescue, were dispatched around 5 p.m. to a report of a boat taking on water and sinking with two people on board.
WMBF
Surfside Beach implementing license plate recognition for residents during paid parking season
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – If you’re a Surfside Beach resident, your license plate will be considered your parking decal during the busy season. The town is moving away from using physical decals that residents stick on their windshields. Instead, the town is transitioning to License Plate Recognition...
Three arrested following traffic stop in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Three people are facing charges after a traffic stop in Georgetown County resulted in the seizure of several firearms. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was stopped shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday in the county’s Greentown community. Authorities said the stop resulted in deputies seizing two handguns. Shamal […]
19-year-old charged after hit-and-run death in Florence County, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old man has been charged after a deadly hit and run in Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Trezahn Keilen Nykheim Stubbs was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged after Joseph LaBianco, 58, was hit and killed on Jan. 9 in the area of E. Ashby Road […]
WMBF
Newborn baby found dead next to East Rockingham railroad tracks
EAST ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (WBTV) - A newborn baby was found dead Thursday next to railroad tracks in East Rockingham, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said a person called in around 2 p.m. saying they found a baby next to the railroad tracks between South Street and 9th Avenue. Deputies and EMS found the baby dead.
WMBF
2 killed, 2 hurt in ‘connected’ Williamsburg Co. shootings; suspect sought
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are looking for the man they say is responsible for two Saturday shooting in Williamsburg County. Shown Lorenzo Cooper, 36, is wanted by the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the shootings. Deputies first responded to Birch Creek Road in the Bloomingvale...
North Carolina woman found safe after vanishing for 1 week, police say
Rebecca Tackett Hawks, 41, vanished on Jan. 18, according to the Mount Airy Police Department.
WMBF
Victim of Marion County shooting dies of injuries, officials say
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person who was shot earlier this month in the Pee Dee has died, according to authorities. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the victim of the Jan. 9 incident on Danny Drive has since succumbed to their injuries, according to their family. Their identity has not been released.
WMBF
66-year-old dies in Dillon motorcycle crash, SCHP says
DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed a person in Dillon died after a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the accident happened around 3:10 p.m. when the 66-year-old motorcyclist was driving north on Dothan Road near SC-34. The driver lost control of the 2007 BMW motorcycle and crashed.
19-year-old, 17-year-old arrested in Socastee in North Carolina killing
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested in Horry County in connection with a shooting death in North Carolina, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. Jalen Amari Campbell, of Myrtle Beach, and the 17-year-old, whose name was not released, were arrested in the Socastee area, deputies said. Campbell was […]
WMBF
2-vehicle crash with entrapment sends 1 to hospital, closes lanes on Hwy 90
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Longs Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire rescue crews were called to Highway 90 near Monaca Road just after 9:30 a.m.where a person was entrapped after the crash. Lanes of traffic are blocked on Hwy 90....
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge held to support Special Olympics South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Despite a colder start to the weekend in Myrtle Beach, a number of people took a dip in the ocean for a good cause. The Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge was held Saturday morning at the Sands Ocean Club Resort. Proceeds from the event went toward Special Olympics South Carolina.
WMBF
78-year-old arrested on obstruction charges in Georgetown Co. murder case
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown Co. deputies have made a second arrest in connection to a murder in the Greentown community early Wednesday morning. Deputies with Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Meadow Street just after midnight where multiple witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw an unidentified group of people running down the road immediately after. The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. GCSO said.
WMBF
Horry County parents raise concerns about school bus stop safety
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County parents are questioning what the state law says about school bus stops. A Facebook post, made by a mom, recalls an alleged incident involving a Carolina Forest school bus stop. The post explains, " We had a dad who was parked on a...
WMBF
Mullins police arrest man after short chase, drugs and money seized
MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is behind bars in the Pee Dee after police say he led officers on a short chase earlier this week. The Mullins Police Department said Christopher Johnson was arrested after running into a home on West Lowmen Street. Police added a “large quantity of...
