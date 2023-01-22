Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Not playing Tuesday
Backstrom (illness) won't play Tuesday versus the Avalanche. Backstrom and T.J. Oshie (personal) are both unavailable, while Alex Ovechkin (lower body) is a game-time decision, which could leave the Capitals thin up front. Alexei Protas will likely take Backstrom's place in the lineup Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Logs four points in win
Pastrnak tallied a goal and three assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens. Pastrnak was involved in all four of Boston's goals Tuesday, grabbing assists on their first three tallies before scoring an empty-netter to cap the victory. Pastrnak has yet to go more than one game without recording a point this season. He's second in the NHL with 37 goals and third in points with 69. Pastrnak now has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in his last six games.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Impressive final line in return
Gobert (groin) supplied 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 FT), 16 rebounds, four blocks and one assist across 36 minutes during Monday's 119-114 loss to the Rockets. Gobert didn't skip a beat in his return to action after missing Minnesota's previous three games with a groin injury. While taking back his starting role at center from Naz Reid, Gobert dominated on the boards and as a rim protector while faring better than usual at the free-throw line. Fantasy managers shouldn't hesitate to activate Gobert again now that he escaped without a setback with his groin in his return to action.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Dennis Schroder found out about the Rui Hachimura trade while live streaming
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is still a few weeks away but the Los Angeles Lakers decided they didn't have time to wait. Early on Monday, they sent Kendrick Nunn and three future second-round picks to the Washington Wizards in exchange for fourth-year forward Rui Hachimura. While there had been...
CBS Sports
Lakers trade rumors: Bojan Bogdanovic remains a top target; Patrick Beverley most likely to be shipped out
The Los Angeles Lakers got a jump on trade season by moving for Rui Hachimura on Monday and, sending Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks (2023, 2028 and 2029) back to the Wizards. Do they have another deal in store? Let's take a look at the latest trade rumblings connected with the purple and gold ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9.
CBS Sports
Rui Hachimura trade: Lakers close to acquiring Wizards forward for Kendrick Nunn, multiple picks, per report
The Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards are in advanced talks on a trade that would send fourth-year forward Rui Hachimura to Los Angeles in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and multiple second-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Lakers have been in trade talks all season to help fill...
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Won't finish contest
Wilson (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche. Wilson blocked a shot off of his right leg in the second period, which is the opposite leg from the one he had ACL surgery on last spring. He can be considered day-to-day for now, and he'll likely be evaluated further when the Capitals return home to face the Penguins on Thursday.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Heads back home
Oshie left the team's road trip for the birth of his child and won't be available against Colorado on Tuesday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie has been rolling of late with five goals and one assist in 10 games since returning from an upper-body injury. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Oshie should be available to play when Washington returns home to face Pittsburgh on Thursday. In the meantime, Alexei Protas should step into the lineup in Oshie's absence.
CBS Sports
Bulls hold yet another team meeting after collapse vs. Pacers: 'We keep talking about the same issues'
Five weeks ago, after what the Chicago Sun-Times' Joe Cowley described as a "blowup between players" at halftime of the Chicago Bulls' loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. NBC Sports' K.C. Johnson reported that "multiple teammates directed frustration at Zach LaVine, and the situation intensified." Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the team had held multiple meetings "to try to work our their issues," including "one-on-one, face-to-face sitdowns" between LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Out again Wednesday
Adams (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game at Golden State. The veteran center sat out Monday's matchup with the Kings due to right knee soreness and will be sidelined Wednesday for the second straight game. Xavier Tillman started in Adams' place Monday and could do so again versus the Warriors.
CBS Sports
NBA rumors: Raptors offered haul for OG Anunoby; Wizards planning to keep Kyle Kuzma; what's next for Lakers?
There's only a couple more weeks until the 2023 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9, so of course there's been no shortage or rumors to keep our minds churning. We've already had one trade, as the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks on Monday, but it surely won't be the last deal as we inch closer to one of the busiest days on the league's calendar.
CBS Sports
Bills' Zach Davidson: Staying in Buffalo
The Bills signed Davidson to a reserve/future contract Monday, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports. Davidson was a fifth-round pick by the Vikings in 2021 and was a member of the team's practice squad as a rookie. The 6-foot-7 tight end was then waived ahead of the 2022 season and spent the entire campaign with the Bills' practice squad. Davidson now will look to see the field in regular-season action for the first time with Buffalo during the 2023 season.
