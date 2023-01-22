Read full article on original website
Avs take winning streak into home matchup against the Capitals
Washington Capitals (25-18-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (25-17-3, fourth in the Central Division)Denver; Tuesday, 7 p.m. MSTBOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Washington Capitals as winners of five games in a row.Colorado has an 11-8-3 record in home games and a 25-17-3 record overall. The Avalanche have given up 122 goals while scoring 137 for a +15 scoring differential.Washington is 12-10-3 on the road and 25-18-6 overall. The Capitals are 24-2-3 when scoring at least three goals.The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Avalanche won 4-0 in the...
NHL
Sharks Acquire MacDonald and Kaut from Colorado
In exchange Colorado acquires Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley. SAN JOSE- San Jose Sharks General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley. MacDonald, 29, has appeared...
Jared Bednar becomes winningest coach in Avalanche history
Colorado's Jared Bednar set a franchise-record with his 266th victory on Tuesday night, as the Avalanche outlasted the Capitals, 3-2, in a game that saw Washington star Alex Ovechkin return from injury to score his 31st goal of the season.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Heads back home
Oshie left the team's road trip for the birth of his child and won't be available against Colorado on Tuesday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie has been rolling of late with five goals and one assist in 10 games since returning from an upper-body injury. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Oshie should be available to play when Washington returns home to face Pittsburgh on Thursday. In the meantime, Alexei Protas should step into the lineup in Oshie's absence.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Won't finish contest
Wilson (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche. Wilson blocked a shot off of his right leg in the second period, which is the opposite leg from the one he had ACL surgery on last spring. He can be considered day-to-day for now, and he'll likely be evaluated further when the Capitals return home to face the Penguins on Thursday.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Not playing Tuesday
Backstrom (illness) won't play Tuesday versus the Avalanche. Backstrom and T.J. Oshie (personal) are both unavailable, while Alex Ovechkin (lower body) is a game-time decision, which could leave the Capitals thin up front. Alexei Protas will likely take Backstrom's place in the lineup Tuesday.
NHL
Avalanche Acquires Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose
Colorado acquired Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose in exchange for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut. The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut.
The Hockey Writers
Avalanche’s Ideal Trade Targets Ahead of 2023 Deadline
Analysts across the league seem to have zeroed in on the reigning Stanley Cup champions as buyers at the trade deadline, focusing on their somewhat “insecure” playoff spot as s a reason for beefing up the roster. Sure, the Colorado Avalanche faced tons of adversity in the form of a seemingly never-ending injury list, led by captain Gabriel Landeskog’s knee issue that has sidelined him for the entire season thus far. While injury woes brought a ton of questions and comments that suggested the Avalanche may be one of the few clubs in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup and then miss the playoffs (an awful feat last achieved by the Los Angeles Kings following their 2012 victory), the injury issue also brings new life. It brings new possibilities in the form of cap space.
NHL
Georgiev, Avalanche defeat Capitals for 6th straight win
DENVER -- Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves, and the Colorado Avalanche held on to win their sixth straight game, 3-2 against the Washington Capitals at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Nathan MacKinnon got his 700th NHL point, and Logan O'Connor had two assists for the Avalanche (26-17-3), who have outscored their opponents 25-8 during the run.
Avs spoil Kuemper's return, top Caps 3-2 as Bednar sets mark
Artturi Lehkonen, Andrew Cogliano and Alex Newhook scored against former teammate Darcy Kuemper and the surging Colorado Avalanche held off the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Tuesday night to give coach Jared Bednar his franchise-record 266th victory. Logan O'Connor added two assists, Nathan MacKinnon had an assist for his 700th point and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves in the Avs' season-best sixth straight victory. They moved into third place in the Central Division, one point ahead of Minnesota. Bednar, coaching his 500th game for Colorado, improved to 266-185-49 and passed former Quebec Nordiques boss Michel Bergeron for the most coaching victories...
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Head to Vancouver for Canucks Contest
The Blackhawks will embark on a three-game road trip before the All-Star break. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks begin their Canada road swing with a game against Vancouver. RECAP. A late third period goal from Ian Mitchell wouldn't...
NHL
Jets downed by Predators in road trip finale
Hellebuyck makes 39 saves; Dubois scores lone goal for Jets. Let's just say the Central Division will be well represented at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game. The two goaltenders that will represent the division squared off on Tuesday night, as Winnipeg Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck and Nashville's Juuse Saros went save for save all night, but ultimately it was the Predators who came out on top by a 2-1 score.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Buries long-range goal
Kane scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks. Kane opened the scoring with a shot from just inside the blue line at 17:49 of the first period. The 34-year-old has two goals and two helpers over six contests since he returned from a lower-body injury. He's up to nine goals, 31 points, 145 shots on net and a minus-26 rating through 43 appearances.
NHL
Caps Drop 3-2 Decision in Denver
Following an ugly 6-2 setback to the Golden Knights in Vegas on Saturday, the Caps were seeking a good bounce back effort on Tuesday in Denver against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. The Caps got the bounce back, but not enough of the bounces, falling 3-2 to the Avs in the finale of a three-game trip out west.
Cam Fowler scores twice as visiting Ducks start fast, beat Coyotes
Cam Fowler had two goals and an assist, Anthony Stolarz stopped 37 shots, and the Ducks beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Tuesday night.
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Logs four points in win
Pastrnak tallied a goal and three assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens. Pastrnak was involved in all four of Boston's goals Tuesday, grabbing assists on their first three tallies before scoring an empty-netter to cap the victory. Pastrnak has yet to go more than one game without recording a point this season. He's second in the NHL with 37 goals and third in points with 69. Pastrnak now has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in his last six games.
Yardbarker
The Vancouver Canucks bungle the Bruce Boudreau era, Edmonton Oilers climb NHL power rankings and more
There are few bigger storylines around the NHL right now than that of the Bruce Boudreau saga. Rumours of Boudreau’s demise behind the bench of the Vancouver Canucks have swirled for over a month now and after Saturday night, it all came to ahead. We saw the scenes in Vancouver during and after the Oilers’ 4-2 win and they were tough to watch.
NHL
Kuemper returns with Capitals to visit Avalanche after 'special year'
Kuemper played one season with Colorado, but it ended with the 32-year-old goalie lifting the Stanley Cup last June, giving him a lifetime appreciation of his brief tenure there and fueling his desire to do it again with Washington. "It was a pretty special year," Kuemper said. "It was only...
CBS Sports
