SB Nation
Mowbray’s babes are shining bright at Sunderland
A forced rivalry or just another encounter between two sides who see their future at English football’s top table?. Whatever the answer, this was another important step forward for Sunderland and if history shows that Middlesbrough generally get themselves up for this fixture to a greater degree than ourselves, that pattern was finally broken on Sunday.
SB Nation
WATCH: Fran Kirby great finish doubles Chelsea’s lead over Tottenham, 2-0!
Kirby enters, Kirby scores! Fran comes from the bench to play in place of Jelena Cankovic and with help of a Lauren James cross from the right flank, she slots a nice finish into the back of Tottenham’s net.
SB Nation
WATCH: Sam Kerr dink to score a third for Chelsea against Tottenham, 3-0!
Jessie Fleming takes a quick free-kick for Chelsea only a few metres away from the area and her quick thinking would not be wasted by Sam Kerr, whose lob over the keeper would be enough to triple the Blues’ lead over Tottenham at Brisbane Road today.
SB Nation
Fulham 0-1 Tottenham: player ratings sans theme
Happy Wednesday, Spurs fans. Tottenham Hotspur picked up a really important win at Fulham on Monday, a 1-0 victory at Craven Cottage that keeps them, perhaps improbably, in the hunt for top four and snaps a pretty yucky stretch of results. Harry Kane was the goal scorer, and that same winning strike brought him level with the late, great Jimmy Greaves at the top of Tottenham’s all-time goal list.
BBC
Rice 'has not made up his mind yet'
This is "probably Declan Rice's last season at West Ham", says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards as the Premier League's Champions-League chasing clubs circle around London Stadium. The Hammers captain has been strongly linked with a move to league leaders Arsenal in the summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United also reportedly...
SB Nation
The Biggest Challenge Manchester City Face in Quest for League Title
Arsenal have been the biggest shock of the season so far. The players alongside their manager Mikel Arteta have surprised even themselves with their performance this season. But that is not the biggest challenge Manchester City face in their quest to retain the title. The team made a strong start...
SB Nation
Jarell Quansah Leaves On Loan While Balagizi, O’Rourke, and Ojrzynski Recalled
While most of the attention has been paid to the Liverpool senior team and their pursuit (or lack thereof) of a midfielder, there have been quite a few comings and goings from the Liverpool Academy. On the outgoing side, talented center back Jarell Quansah has been sent on loan to...
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: “There Are Still A Lot of Games To Play”
With a 0-0 draw against a similarly floundering Chelsea side, Liverpool are now 9th in the Premier League. And while a single point is definitely better than things could have been given the season we’ve been having, it wasn’t exactly a thrilling performance to celebrate Jurgen Klopp’s 1000th game. The boss has had enough to say about our recent poor losses, so a poor draw is at least a bit of a change in the routine:
BBC
'Saka and Nketiah show why clubs should invest time and trust in young players'
With the transfer market seemingly constantly inflating, it said a lot about Arsenal when it was two academy boys who stepped up against Manchester United on the biggest stage to hand the Gunners their best ever start to a Premier League season. Bukayo Saka, just 21, is cementing himself as...
SB Nation
Matchday Musings: Sunderland claim derby spoils with a dominant victory over Boro
It was billed as the derby which isn’t a derby, but the truth is, the atmosphere around the ground pre-match told a different story. It’s just not Newcastle, but then again nothing is. What happened on the pitch over the course of the 90 minutes was anything but...
Rainford-Brent and Ace making progress while cricket awaits damning report | Andy Bull
Forthcoming report is set to lift the lid on discrimination in cricket but a pioneering programme is already addressing some of the issues the sport faces
SB Nation
Rhys Williams Returns to Liverpool From Loan
Rhys Williams has returned from being on loan at Blackpool. The defender has played there for the first half of the season. While playing for the Championship side, Williams made 17 appearances at center-back. During the 2020-21 season when Liverpool’s defense was decimated by injuries, Williams made 19 appearances for...
Pierre Ekwah takes swipe at David Moyes while explaining why he joined Sunderland
New Sunderland signing Pierre Ekwah has been explaining why he choose to join the club.
SB Nation
Southampton vs. Newcastle - Preview, Lineups & Talking Points
Just a little over 10 years ago, Nathan Jones was still playing professional football at Yeovil Town. He spent seven years there after spending more than five with Brighton & Hove Albion. Interestingly enough, he never had a thing to do with Southampton. Nathan Jones is, of course, the current...
SB Nation
Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: The line of demarcation
It was almost another stolen three points at the Etihad, but instead Tottenham Hotspur fell by multiple goals against Manchester City and continued the drought against top-four competition. The two sides will battle again in early February, and turning some positive moments into an actual win before then would be nice.
SB Nation
Newcastle ‘retain strong interest’ in Hakim Ziyech but are prioritizing Anthony Gordon — report
Chelsea almost spent a rather silly amount on Everton youngster Anthony Gordon in the summer — even by our rather silly amounts of spending standards — but the 21-year-old ended up staying despite our best attempts. Safe to say that neither his nor our season have gone the...
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur FCW 1-3 Chelsea FCW, Women’s League Cup: Post-match reaction
From kick-off Chelsea would be more than glad to show the big gap between them and their rivals today, Tottenham, despite the latter grabbing two of our players in Drew Spence and Beth England last summer and this winter respectively. England was left isolated for pretty much the entire first-half as the Blues dominated ball possession and chances against their opponents’ goal at their own turf in this League Cup quarter-final.
SB Nation
DONE DEAL: Tottenham announce loan signing of Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal
God, I love a good GAZUMPING. Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma looked all set to go head to Everton on loan to help keep them from relegation. He even had a medical completed and had everything done except the paperwork!. But then Frank Lampard got sacked, Danjuma’s agent got antsy, and...
SB Nation
Tuesday January 24th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Boring, Boring Chelsea: The Predictable Tedium of Chelsea’s Attack
Maybe it was a dull, long-winded professor. You know, some nerd in a novelty tie who made Ben Stein in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off seem like a man who’d just chugged six Red Bulls? The kind of man whose pulse can only be set racing by the words of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter.
