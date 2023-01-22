Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 23

This is an archived story and will no longer be updated as of 10:45 a.m. Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Consistent snowfall Sunday morning and afternoon is caused snow emergencies to be placed across central Ohio. A Winter Storm Warning, in effect for much of central Ohio throughout Sunday has been lifted. But weather-related traffic accidents and sketchy road conditions are still very much in play Monday morning.

According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, there are three classifications of snow emergencies.

LEVEL 1

“Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.”

The counties in central Ohio currently with Level 1 snow emergency include:

Champaign County

Fayette County

Knox County

Licking County

Logan County

Union County

LEVEL 2

“Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.”

No central Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 snow emergency.

Snow in Marysville (NBC4/Joe Clark)

Snow in Marysville (NBC4/Joe Clark)

Snow in Delaware (NBC4/Karina Cheung)

Snow in German Village (NBC4/Whitney Harding)

Snow in Mt. Vernon (NBC4/Jon Edwards)

LEVEL 3

“All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.”

No central Ohio counties are currently under a Level 3 snow emergency.

