ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 23

By Daniel Griffin, Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 6 days ago

This is an archived story and will no longer be updated as of 10:45 a.m. Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Consistent snowfall Sunday morning and afternoon is caused snow emergencies to be placed across central Ohio. A Winter Storm Warning, in effect for much of central Ohio throughout Sunday has been lifted. But weather-related traffic accidents and sketchy road conditions are still very much in play Monday morning.

According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, there are three classifications of snow emergencies.

Click here for the latest forecast

LEVEL 1

“Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.”

The counties in central Ohio currently with Level 1 snow emergency include:

  • Champaign County
  • Fayette County
  • Knox County
  • Licking County
  • Logan County
  • Union County
Click here for the latest traffic conditions

LEVEL 2

“Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.”

No central Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 snow emergency.

Click here to check LIVE weather radar
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l7Glx_0kNLdGZY00
    Snow in Marysville (NBC4/Joe Clark)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z3GUs_0kNLdGZY00
    Snow in Marysville (NBC4/Joe Clark)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xHSaI_0kNLdGZY00
    Snow in Delaware (NBC4/Karina Cheung)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Ejyh_0kNLdGZY00
    Snow in German Village (NBC4/Whitney Harding)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aFN3n_0kNLdGZY00
    Snow in Mt. Vernon (NBC4/Jon Edwards)

LEVEL 3

“All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.”

No central Ohio counties are currently under a Level 3 snow emergency.

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Ohio history
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 7

Lynnetta Williams
6d ago

they need to hit up hard on all main road ways not just bridges shoot that's where most people drive on road ways main roads not bridges

Reply
2
Related
WOWK 13 News

Rainy Sunday in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky

(WOWK) – We saw fantastic weather this Saturday, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict unsettled conditions will be moving in to close out the weekend. Chances for lighter rain showers will start to move into the WOWK-TV viewing area after midnight tonight. As we approach sunrise we will see the potential for moderate to heavy […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Remembering the Blizzard of January 1978

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 45 years ago today, Ohio endured one of its worst blizzards in living memory in a winter torm that became known as the “Great Blizzard of 1978.” January 1978 was already an unusually harsh month. A series of moderate snowstorms coupled with subfreezing temperatures from January […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Counties in Ohio with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years

Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history. 2021 and 2022 saw some of the hottest temperatures […]
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in southwestern Ohio, you should check out this place. Popular options include their flavorful jerk chicken, jerk salmon, oxtails, and stewed chicken. Gee's offers a wide selection of sides. Patrons especially enjoy the cornbread (which is a great sweet complement to the spicy meats), steamed cabbage, and mac and cheese. Other sides on their menu are baked beans, coleslaw, festivals (deep-fried bread), fried okra, fried plantains, fries, green beans, greens, onion rings, pasta salad, potato salad, potato wedges, rice and peas, seasoned rice, and yams. If you have room for dessert, check out the peach cobbler and sweet potato pie.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

The State Will Demolish A Dozen Buildings in Fayette County

OHIO – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the locations of more blighted and vacant structures that will be demolished to make room for new economic development, a dozen of those buildings will be in Fayette County. A total of 599 additional structures in...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pickup truck fire causes backup on I-71 North

As soon as you turn off Route 33 into The Plains, not only are you in Bengals country – you’re in Joe Burrow country. https://nbc4i.co/3wyGccX. As soon as you turn off Route 33 into The Plains, not only are you in Bengals country – you’re in Joe Burrow country. https://nbc4i.co/3wyGccX.
ATHENS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Dollar General stores shut down amid overcharging lawsuit

Dollar General stores across Ohio temporarily shut down Friday morning, and workers, the company’s corporate office and the state’s attorney general all provided different reasons for why. https://nbc4i.co/3kM22XM. Ohio Dollar General stores shut down amid overcharging …. Dollar General stores across Ohio temporarily shut down Friday morning, and...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Blizzard of ’78: The devastating snowstorm that paralyzed Ohio for days

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s been 44 years since a series of three winter storms, collectively known as the Blizzard of ’78, battered much of the Midwest and Northeast. The second blast, from Jan. 25, 1978, to Jan. 27, 1978, caused widespread devastation in Ohio. The high winds created massive snow drifts, closing schools, shutting down businesses, and bringing transportation to a halt. It took several days for the region to recover and the storm killed 70 people, including 51 in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Making your own liquor could become legal in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — To some bootleggers, legal moonshine might sound like an oxymoron.  But one lawmaker has proposed legislation that would allow Ohioans to distill liquor without a permit from their homes — or their basements, or their garages.  Bill would eliminate permits for at-home liquor manufacturing Senate Bill 13, introduced by Sen. Frank […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Amber Alert suspect faces additional charges

Baby formula alternatives to end soon as shortage …. The Ohio Department of Health has announced upcoming changes to provisions meant to combat the ongoing infant formula shortage. MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DnnCIs. Connecting With COSI: Floating Dry Erase Drawings. Storm Team 4's meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with Alyssa Cassabaum-Smith, scientist at...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Mortgage rates drop, Columbus home inventory increases: report

Mortgage rates dropped slightly as central Ohio home inventory increased and properties remained on the market for longer, according to a housing report by Columbus Realtors. https://nbc4i.co/3Y4tlur. Mortgage rates drop, Columbus home inventory increases: …. Mortgage rates dropped slightly as central Ohio home inventory increased and properties remained on the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WVNT-TV

Why are there stripes on the roads in West Virginia?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you see that roads are temporarily striped, a vehicle wasn’t accidentally spilling something or accidentally dragging something on the road. The roads have been pretreated against snow or other winter weather. Because roads can be pretreated with the brine up to 48 hours before snow hits, the stripes can sometimes show up before drivers are even thinking about snow.
MARION COUNTY, WV
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

50K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy