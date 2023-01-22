Read full article on original website
Minnesota weather: Wednesday forecast update
A bit like a snow globe Wednesday with off-and-on light flakes and steady temps. We'll see less than an inch as it tapers off early Wednesday night. Chilly Thursday, and 1-2 inches of snow Friday morning. Then the arctic blast blows in Friday afternoon for the FRIGID weekend.
Minnesota weather: February is the new January
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a VERY mild few weeks, temperatures are about to take a pretty large tumble on Friday. It will come with some light snow, but the cold will be the "main show" and could hang around for a while. But before you start complaining, just know that we have been spoiled. If January were to end today, it would be the seventh-warmest on record and would be just the fourth January since 1872 that we have stayed above zero for the month.
Minnesota weather: Light snow possible Tuesday night
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Light snowflakes and flurries are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Tuesday will feature morning sunshine but then turn cloudy as high temperatures for the Twin Cities climb to near 30 degrees. A dash to a coating of light snow is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Pothole Season Is Starting Early This Year In Minnesota
The picture may be a slight exaggeration but I swear, it feels like it's that big sometimes. Some people may think I'm drunk when I'm driving on certain streets in St Cloud, actually, I'm just trying to avoid potholes that have opened up. Pothole season is starting a bit early...
Minnesota weather: Snow possible this week; colder this weekend
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It'll be fairly mild for much of this week, with some snow possible before it turns much colder by the weekend. Monday will be warmer and a bit brighter, with a high of around 32 degrees for the Twin Cities. Low-level clouds that have hung around for the past several days will be replaced with upper-level clouds, increasing visibility, but there won't be much sun. Some stray snowflakes are possible in the afternoon.
Difficult winter makes it tough for crews to keep up with pot holes
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - If the potholes seem especially bad to you this winter, you’re not alone. "We're seeing potholes a little bit bigger and a little bit more this time of the year than we normally would," said Lisa Hiebert, the public information officer, and marketing manager for St. Paul Public Works.
Winter 2023 – The Year Of Terrible And Treacherous Minnesota Lakes
It has not been a good year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. We started out with the snowiest December on record for many places in the state. That created a thick layer of insulation on the ice that already formed, preventing ice from thickening like it normally would. Then...
JUST IN: The Best High Schools in Southern Minnesota for 2023
Few things are more important to Minnesota families than the well-being of our kids, and when it comes to schools and education -- they play such a big role in shaping the adult our children will become. Every year, Niche.com ranks the best schools across the country and here in...
A significant blast of Arctic air could invade Minnesota soon
On Saturday, meteorologist Sven Sundgaard published a story about how this could be the fourth January in the Twin Cities to not drop below zero since the record-keeping era began in 1873. But there are signs that next weekend and beyond might bring a shot of Arctic air. NOAA's Climate...
Minnesota Twins continue 2023 Winter Caravan
The 61st annual Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan stops in 12 cities this year. FOX 9’s Jim Rich checks out the festivities in St. Cloud, speaking with Jose Miranda.
Trooper: Drive with your headlights on at all times
Question: Can someone please tell dealers or inform people that their auto lights do not work during daylight hours? Or put it on those digital signs along the interstates? I did not know this when I bought my ’05 Vibe and someone told me that. So when we had these storms and fog, there are people driving without lights at all or no taillights and when it is a white or silver vehicle makes it worse.
The One Thing A Minnesota Plow Driver Sees That Completely Scares Them
If you are like me you spent a portion of your weekend/evening chiseling down the snowdrifts at the end of your driveway. In some communities, a snowplow will drive around and drop its 'wing' and knock down the tall drifts. But all plow drivers will tell you there is one thing that when they see it, scares them completely. A 'cave' cut into the snow with toys sitting inside. Instant chills as the driver will suddenly wonder where is the child who left their toys here?
Winter Storm Warning: Multiple States Brace for Heavy Snowfall and Strong Winds
Winter storm warnings have been issued in multiple states across the country as a major winter storm is expected to bring heavy snowfall and strong winds to the region. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), some areas could see up to 12 inches of snow as the storm moves through.
Pine, spruce, and dogwood seedlings available through the Minnesota DNR
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - January 23, 2023. We have plenty of jack, white, and red pine plus white spruce seedlings to add to your spring woodland planting project. The dense needles and branches of conifers provide year-round cover for birds and small animals. Wildlife also benefit...
Alaska town sees sun for the first time in 65 days
UTQUIAGVIK, Alaska - After 65 days without sun, Utqiaġvik, Alaska, finally saw a glimpse on Monday. For the first time this year, the Alaskan community about 320 miles north of the Arctic circle finally welcomed sunrise at 1:03 p.m. They didn't get much of a glimpse, though, as the sun set at 2:15 p.m.
What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Jan. 27-29)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Dinosaurs, cats, and reptiles, oh my! Come face to face with a variety of creatures, take a stroll through a winter carnival, or visit a viral local landmark during this weekend's events. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. St. Paul...
This Is The Most Beautiful Waterfall In Minnesota
Readers Digest compiled a list of the most beautiful waterfalls in each state.
Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship
(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
Erbert & Gerbert's opens new Minnesota location, with 7 more to follow
Sandwich chain Erbert & Gerbert's is planning to open eight more Minnesota locations as part of an expansion in the Midwest, with the first opening this week in West St. Paul. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based company opened its 10th Twin Cities location at 1909 S. Robert Street, and tells Bring Me The News that another seven are on the way.
