Minnesota State

Minnesota weather: Wednesday forecast update

A bit like a snow globe Wednesday with off-and-on light flakes and steady temps. We'll see less than an inch as it tapers off early Wednesday night. Chilly Thursday, and 1-2 inches of snow Friday morning. Then the arctic blast blows in Friday afternoon for the FRIGID weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota weather: February is the new January

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a VERY mild few weeks, temperatures are about to take a pretty large tumble on Friday. It will come with some light snow, but the cold will be the "main show" and could hang around for a while. But before you start complaining, just know that we have been spoiled. If January were to end today, it would be the seventh-warmest on record and would be just the fourth January since 1872 that we have stayed above zero for the month.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota weather: Light snow possible Tuesday night

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Light snowflakes and flurries are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Tuesday will feature morning sunshine but then turn cloudy as high temperatures for the Twin Cities climb to near 30 degrees. A dash to a coating of light snow is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota weather: Snow possible this week; colder this weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It'll be fairly mild for much of this week, with some snow possible before it turns much colder by the weekend. Monday will be warmer and a bit brighter, with a high of around 32 degrees for the Twin Cities. Low-level clouds that have hung around for the past several days will be replaced with upper-level clouds, increasing visibility, but there won't be much sun. Some stray snowflakes are possible in the afternoon.
MINNESOTA STATE
Difficult winter makes it tough for crews to keep up with pot holes

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - If the potholes seem especially bad to you this winter, you’re not alone. "We're seeing potholes a little bit bigger and a little bit more this time of the year than we normally would," said Lisa Hiebert, the public information officer, and marketing manager for St. Paul Public Works.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Rock County Star Herald

Trooper: Drive with your headlights on at all times

Question: Can someone please tell dealers or inform people that their auto lights do not work during daylight hours? Or put it on those digital signs along the interstates? I did not know this when I bought my ’05 Vibe and someone told me that. So when we had these storms and fog, there are people driving without lights at all or no taillights and when it is a white or silver vehicle makes it worse.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

The One Thing A Minnesota Plow Driver Sees That Completely Scares Them

If you are like me you spent a portion of your weekend/evening chiseling down the snowdrifts at the end of your driveway. In some communities, a snowplow will drive around and drop its 'wing' and knock down the tall drifts. But all plow drivers will tell you there is one thing that when they see it, scares them completely. A 'cave' cut into the snow with toys sitting inside. Instant chills as the driver will suddenly wonder where is the child who left their toys here?
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Pine, spruce, and dogwood seedlings available through the Minnesota DNR

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - January 23, 2023. We have plenty of jack, white, and red pine plus white spruce seedlings to add to your spring woodland planting project. The dense needles and branches of conifers provide year-round cover for birds and small animals. Wildlife also benefit...
MINNESOTA STATE
Alaska town sees sun for the first time in 65 days

UTQUIAGVIK, Alaska - After 65 days without sun, Utqiaġvik, Alaska, finally saw a glimpse on Monday. For the first time this year, the Alaskan community about 320 miles north of the Arctic circle finally welcomed sunrise at 1:03 p.m. They didn't get much of a glimpse, though, as the sun set at 2:15 p.m.
ALASKA STATE
What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Jan. 27-29)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Dinosaurs, cats, and reptiles, oh my! Come face to face with a variety of creatures, take a stroll through a winter carnival, or visit a viral local landmark during this weekend's events. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. St. Paul...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship

(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
STILLWATER, MN

