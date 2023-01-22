ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

wpr.org

Florida Power CEO implicated in scandals abruptly steps down

Florida Power & Light, one of the largest utilities in the country, abruptly announced the retirement of its chief executive after a tenure marked by strong financial returns, moves toward greener energy and multiple scandals. Under the leadership of Eric Silagy, 54, the company has been tied to allegations of...
wpr.org

Community colleges' strained relationship with employers

A new Harvard Business School analysis details a dysfunctional relationship between America’s community colleges and employers. We speak with a coauthor of the new research, as well as the head of Wisconsin’s Technical College System, to learn what this means for Wisconsin’s workforce.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Addressing student mental health needs in Wisconsin

At the start of the school year, Governor Tony Evers’ administration allocated $15 million in federal COVID stimulus money toward children’s mental health programs. We talk with the president of the Wisconsin School Social Workers Association about the challenges to the profession.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

UW System restricting social media app TikTok on system devices

The University of Wisconsin System will restrict the use of social media app TikTok on system devices. UW System spokesperson Mark Pitsch told WPR in an email the application will be restricted on "system-owned" devices. He didn't elaborate on how the restrictions would work across the state's 13 universities or when they'll go into effect.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Short stature, Buy-now pay-later, School voucher funding

We learn more about why retailers are offering more options for customers to spread their purchases over multiple payments. Then, a writer makes the case that there's never been a better time to be a short person. Later, we talk to an education policy expert about conflicting priorities to fund public education and school choice vouchers in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Firearm death disparities, Tech jobs in Wisconsin

We learn more about research into demographic disparities found in firearm-related deaths over the last 30 years. Then, we talk to the president of the Wisconsin Technology Council about how the state is attracting jobs in the tech industry.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Federal CHIPS Act could ease supply woes for Wisconsin manufacturers

Wisconsin's manufacturers have been dealing with the global shortage of semiconductors, but the federal CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 could change that. Semiconductors, or microchips, can be found in just about every electronic device from cell phones to cars, and have become essential for both the U.S. and state economy.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

As nation marks Roe v. Wade anniversary, Wisconsin Democrats once again call for referendum on abortion

As the nation marks half a century since the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision, Wisconsin Democrats are once again attempting to ask voters to weigh in on abortion. A joint resolution introduced Monday would ask Wisconsin voters in April 2024 whether they support repealing a 19th-century state law that bans non-life-saving abortions while "restoring the constitutional rights guaranteed under Roe v. Wade."
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

State of the State address recap

This week, Governor Tony Evers delivered his second-term State of the State address. WPR’s Capitol Bureau Chief provides an analysis on the speech from Assembly chambers and reaction from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin's appeal to laid-off tech workers

Layoffs in tech industries continue to climb, while Wisconsin's unemployment rate remains low and businesses continue to hire. The President of the Wisconsin Technology Council explains what the state has to offer tech workers.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

How do I make sure my drinking water is safe from PFAS?

News about PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, can be overwhelming. The "forever chemicals" have been found in drinking water, soil, firefighting foam, fish and the blood of animals and people — to name a handful. The group of thousands of manufactured chemicals have been used in everyday products...
WISCONSIN STATE

