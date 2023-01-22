Read full article on original website
Florida Power CEO implicated in scandals abruptly steps down
Florida Power & Light, one of the largest utilities in the country, abruptly announced the retirement of its chief executive after a tenure marked by strong financial returns, moves toward greener energy and multiple scandals. Under the leadership of Eric Silagy, 54, the company has been tied to allegations of...
Community colleges' strained relationship with employers
A new Harvard Business School analysis details a dysfunctional relationship between America’s community colleges and employers. We speak with a coauthor of the new research, as well as the head of Wisconsin’s Technical College System, to learn what this means for Wisconsin’s workforce.
Addressing student mental health needs in Wisconsin
At the start of the school year, Governor Tony Evers’ administration allocated $15 million in federal COVID stimulus money toward children’s mental health programs. We talk with the president of the Wisconsin School Social Workers Association about the challenges to the profession.
UW System restricting social media app TikTok on system devices
The University of Wisconsin System will restrict the use of social media app TikTok on system devices. UW System spokesperson Mark Pitsch told WPR in an email the application will be restricted on "system-owned" devices. He didn't elaborate on how the restrictions would work across the state's 13 universities or when they'll go into effect.
Call volume has skyrocketed since Wisconsin launched simplified 988 crisis hotline
Wisconsin's suicide and crisis lifeline is fielding more calls since it switched to a 3-digit number, and officials are ramping up hiring to meet demand. Calls to Wisconsin's suicide and crisis lifeline have skyrocketed in the months since the hotline switched to a simplified 988 number, federal data shows. Crisis...
Short stature, Buy-now pay-later, School voucher funding
We learn more about why retailers are offering more options for customers to spread their purchases over multiple payments. Then, a writer makes the case that there's never been a better time to be a short person. Later, we talk to an education policy expert about conflicting priorities to fund public education and school choice vouchers in Wisconsin.
Firearm death disparities, Tech jobs in Wisconsin
We learn more about research into demographic disparities found in firearm-related deaths over the last 30 years. Then, we talk to the president of the Wisconsin Technology Council about how the state is attracting jobs in the tech industry.
Federal CHIPS Act could ease supply woes for Wisconsin manufacturers
Wisconsin's manufacturers have been dealing with the global shortage of semiconductors, but the federal CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 could change that. Semiconductors, or microchips, can be found in just about every electronic device from cell phones to cars, and have become essential for both the U.S. and state economy.
As nation marks Roe v. Wade anniversary, Wisconsin Democrats once again call for referendum on abortion
As the nation marks half a century since the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision, Wisconsin Democrats are once again attempting to ask voters to weigh in on abortion. A joint resolution introduced Monday would ask Wisconsin voters in April 2024 whether they support repealing a 19th-century state law that bans non-life-saving abortions while "restoring the constitutional rights guaranteed under Roe v. Wade."
As Evers proposes $100M to combat PFAS, polluted communities hope for bipartisan solution
As Gov. Tony Evers calls for a $100 million state investment in combating PFAS, some residents of PFAS-polluted communities are skeptical the administration will reach common ground with lawmakers while still hoping for a bipartisan solution. During his State of the State address Tuesday, Evers announced more than $100 million...
Gov. Tony Evers calls for $500M to promote mental health during annual State of the State address
Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday in his fifth State of the State address called for investing half a billion dollars more on mental health care while also proposing spending millions more on everything from workforce development to PFAS remediation. The speech in some ways amounted to a preview of the...
State of the State address recap
This week, Governor Tony Evers delivered his second-term State of the State address. WPR’s Capitol Bureau Chief provides an analysis on the speech from Assembly chambers and reaction from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
Wisconsin's appeal to laid-off tech workers
Layoffs in tech industries continue to climb, while Wisconsin's unemployment rate remains low and businesses continue to hire. The President of the Wisconsin Technology Council explains what the state has to offer tech workers.
Racine Case tractor factory and union agree to new contract, almost 9 months into strike
After almost nine months on strike, and following threats of being replaced, the union representing more than 1,000 Case tractor factory workers in Wisconsin and Iowa agreed to a new contract with the company Saturday. United Auto Workers Local 180 represents about 700 employees at Racine’s CNH Industrial, which produces...
How do I make sure my drinking water is safe from PFAS?
News about PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, can be overwhelming. The "forever chemicals" have been found in drinking water, soil, firefighting foam, fish and the blood of animals and people — to name a handful. The group of thousands of manufactured chemicals have been used in everyday products...
