Wrestling Legend Offers Apology To Becky Lynch At Raw XXX

"WWE Raw XXX" allowed a wrestling legend to walk away with a better understanding of himself. On the latest episode of "To Be The Man" Ric Flair reflected on his Monday night and brought up to co-host Conrad Thompson that he took a moment to apologize to Becky Lynch. "Yup....
wrestlinginc.com

Montez Ford And Bianca Belair Share Embarrassing WWE In-Ring Moment

How much of Montez Ford and Bianca Belair do you want to know?. Ford and Belair appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" this past Tuesday night, where Cohen asked a round of questions to learn more about life in wrestling. But what he asked weren't your typical "who's your favorite wrestler" or "how did you get into pro-wrestling" type questions. They were more outlandish, to say the least.
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley Provides Royal Rumble 'Spoiler'

On last night's 30th anniversary edition of "WWE Raw," Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio, accompanied by Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor, challenged The Usos (with Sami Zayn) for the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championship. While the challengers came up short, Ripley spoke to Byron Saxton backstage after the match and teased a major victory for herself this Saturday at the Royal Rumble.
wrestlinginc.com

Sarah Logan Praises WWE For Respecting Her Family Life

While at one point the idea of having a family and then going on the road seemed impossible in WWE, that is something that has become a regular situation now with many women on WWE's roster being mothers. The likes of Becky Lynch, Lacey Evans, and Ronda Rousey all have children, and Sarah Logan (now known as Valhalla) is the latest women's roster member to praise WWE for their handling of working mothers.
ComicBook

WWE: Bella Twins Criticize Raw is XXX For Leaving Out Two Key Superstars

WWE's flagship show has turned 30 years old. Monday Night Raw rebranded itself as Raw is XXX this week, blending both its current roster with legends of yesteryear. The Undertaker shared the ring with Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin played poker with Ted DiBiase and The Godfather, and D-Generation X was confronted by Imperium. Outside of the live segments, WWE aired a number of promo packages throughout the broadcast that highlighted iconic moments from the past three decades of the red brand. Those highlight reels featured retired and active stars alike, including stars that currently wrestle for other promotions.
wrestletalk.com

Roman Reigns Comments On ‘Tribal Court’ For Sami Zayn At WWE Raw 30

Roman Reigns himself has commented on the ‘Tribal Court’ for Sami Zayn that will be taking place on tonight’s WWE Raw 30th Anniversary show. Tonight’s segment with the Bloodline was originally supposed to be an ‘Acknowledgement Ceremony’ for Reigns himself, but had to be changed due to Rikishi, Afa and Sika being unable to travel to the show as planned.
wrestlinginc.com

PROGRESS Co-Owner Remarks On End Of WWE Partnership

New content from PROGRESS Wrestling, Insane Championship Wrestling, and Westside Xtreme Wrestling will no longer be found on Peacock and WWE Network moving forward. It was revealed last week that the independent promotions' agreements with WWE had come to an end. PROGRESS co-owner, Martyn Best, has now provided some clarification on the situation.
bodyslam.net

WarnerBros Discovery Will Continue To Prevent Mark Briscoe From Appearing In AEW

UPDATE: Mark Briscoe has been booked to face Jay Lethal on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. WarnerBros Discovery look like they won’t be allowing Mark Briscoe on AEW TV anytime soon. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WarnerBros Discovery won’t even allow Mark Briscoe on AEW...
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Status Update on The Steiner Brothers

WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Brothers are reportedly signed to Legends contracts. It was noted by PWInsider in a recent Q&A that both Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner are currently signed to WWE Legends contracts. This was somewhat expected after the brothers were inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.
wrestlinginc.com

Undertaker Seemingly Passes The Torch To WWE Star On Raw Is XXX

The Undertaker seemingly passed the proverbial torch to Bray Wyatt on the "WWE Raw is XXX" special episode in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The momentous occasion took place midway through the show when LA Knight — Wyatt's opponent this Saturday at the Royal Rumble — issued an open challenge to any "legends in the back living on past glory" like Wyatt. Knight noted that he wanted to give one of the legends "a preview of the Pitch Black Match" at their expense. At this point, the gong synonymous with WWE for over 30 years rang off, to the delight of fans at the Wells Fargo Center.
bodyslam.net

Brock Lesnar Once Broke Kurt Angle’s Neck In 3 Places With A Steel Chair

Angle failed to inform Brock Lesnar that, due to a previous neck injury, he should not be hit with a chair on the top of his head, during a night in the latter half of 2003. Chris Benoit, aware of his own history of neck injury, ensured to caution Brock Lesnar against striking him on the top of the head with a steel chair during the same night. As a result, Lesnar swung the chair sideways.
bodyslam.net

WWE Told Kylie Rae They Don’t Have A Spot For Her On Their Roster Right Now

Kylie Rae recently competed on WWE Main Event, with many wondering if she had been signed to the promotion. While speaking on the Going Broadway podcast, Kylie Rae revealed that WWE did not really accept her and didn’t sign her to a contract and she is doubtful about it happening right now.
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Interested In Bringing Back Former Tag Team Champions

A new report has indicated that WWE is interested in bringing back more ex-stars, with a pair of former tag team champions now on its radar. Since Triple H took control of the creative direction of WWE following Vince McMahon’s short-lived retirement in July 2022, the company has brought back many stars that it had previously released or had let their contracts expire. Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Dexter Lumis, Tegan Nox, Emma, Braun Strowman, and Bray Wyatt are among the stars to have made their WWE comeback in recent months.
wrestlingheadlines.com

New Name Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Card

Emma is now official for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Emma has declared her spot for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. She joins the following Superstars as confirmed entrants for the match, leaving 23 open spots: Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega. There...
tjrwrestling.net

Former NXT Star Debuts For IMPACT Wrestling (SPOILERS)

A former NXT star has made their surprise debut for IMPACT Wrestling at the promotion’s latest set of tapings, tangling with a former champion. IMPACT Wrestling recently taped shows that will air in the lead-up to its No Surrender event to be held on the 24th of February in Las Vegas, Nevada.
