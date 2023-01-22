Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
Saudi Arabia Offered Almost 20 Billion Dollars For Formula 1, Have More Than Enough To Make “A Large Bid For WWE”
Saudi Arabia have deep pockets and are more than capable of making a large bid for WWE. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Saudi Arabia tried to purchase Liberty, the media company that owns Formula One right now. They tried to buy Formula 1, they got...
wrestleview.com
Charlotte Flair reveals the reason she was absent from WWE for nearly eight months
In a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that is was several dental surgeries as the reason why she was away from WWE for nearly eight months. Flair went on to say that she originally planned to take time off from...
wrestlinginc.com
The Verdict Is In For Sami Zayn After The Bloodline's Tribal Court On WWE Raw
Sami Zayn was pronounced "not guilty...for now" by Roman Reigns during the "Tribal Court" segment that kicked off the "WWE Raw is XXX" special episode in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The segment began with Paul Heyman presenting video evidence to demonstrate that Zayn had been in cahoots with Kevin Owens all along...
wrestlinginc.com
Wrestling Legend Offers Apology To Becky Lynch At Raw XXX
"WWE Raw XXX" allowed a wrestling legend to walk away with a better understanding of himself. On the latest episode of "To Be The Man" Ric Flair reflected on his Monday night and brought up to co-host Conrad Thompson that he took a moment to apologize to Becky Lynch. "Yup....
wrestlinginc.com
Montez Ford And Bianca Belair Share Embarrassing WWE In-Ring Moment
How much of Montez Ford and Bianca Belair do you want to know?. Ford and Belair appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" this past Tuesday night, where Cohen asked a round of questions to learn more about life in wrestling. But what he asked weren't your typical "who's your favorite wrestler" or "how did you get into pro-wrestling" type questions. They were more outlandish, to say the least.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Provides Royal Rumble 'Spoiler'
On last night's 30th anniversary edition of "WWE Raw," Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio, accompanied by Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor, challenged The Usos (with Sami Zayn) for the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championship. While the challengers came up short, Ripley spoke to Byron Saxton backstage after the match and teased a major victory for herself this Saturday at the Royal Rumble.
wrestlinginc.com
Sarah Logan Praises WWE For Respecting Her Family Life
While at one point the idea of having a family and then going on the road seemed impossible in WWE, that is something that has become a regular situation now with many women on WWE's roster being mothers. The likes of Becky Lynch, Lacey Evans, and Ronda Rousey all have children, and Sarah Logan (now known as Valhalla) is the latest women's roster member to praise WWE for their handling of working mothers.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, highlights: Live recap, grades for massive Raw is XXX anniversary event
WWE will celebrate 30 years of Raw on Monday night with the special Raw is XXX event. The event features a stacked lineup of matches as well as the promise of appearances from many WWE legends. The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Jerry "The King"...
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On What The Undertaker Told Vince McMahon About Bray Wyatt After WrestleMania 31
This week Monday Night Raw celebrated its 30th anniversary and one of the big segments from the show that everyone is talking about is The Undertaker’s interaction with Bray Wyatt. Taker helped Wyatt take down LA Knight and then whispered something to Wyatt before leaving. This certainly isn’t the...
ComicBook
WWE: Bella Twins Criticize Raw is XXX For Leaving Out Two Key Superstars
WWE's flagship show has turned 30 years old. Monday Night Raw rebranded itself as Raw is XXX this week, blending both its current roster with legends of yesteryear. The Undertaker shared the ring with Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin played poker with Ted DiBiase and The Godfather, and D-Generation X was confronted by Imperium. Outside of the live segments, WWE aired a number of promo packages throughout the broadcast that highlighted iconic moments from the past three decades of the red brand. Those highlight reels featured retired and active stars alike, including stars that currently wrestle for other promotions.
wrestletalk.com
Roman Reigns Comments On ‘Tribal Court’ For Sami Zayn At WWE Raw 30
Roman Reigns himself has commented on the ‘Tribal Court’ for Sami Zayn that will be taking place on tonight’s WWE Raw 30th Anniversary show. Tonight’s segment with the Bloodline was originally supposed to be an ‘Acknowledgement Ceremony’ for Reigns himself, but had to be changed due to Rikishi, Afa and Sika being unable to travel to the show as planned.
wrestlinginc.com
PROGRESS Co-Owner Remarks On End Of WWE Partnership
New content from PROGRESS Wrestling, Insane Championship Wrestling, and Westside Xtreme Wrestling will no longer be found on Peacock and WWE Network moving forward. It was revealed last week that the independent promotions' agreements with WWE had come to an end. PROGRESS co-owner, Martyn Best, has now provided some clarification on the situation.
bodyslam.net
WarnerBros Discovery Will Continue To Prevent Mark Briscoe From Appearing In AEW
UPDATE: Mark Briscoe has been booked to face Jay Lethal on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. WarnerBros Discovery look like they won’t be allowing Mark Briscoe on AEW TV anytime soon. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WarnerBros Discovery won’t even allow Mark Briscoe on AEW...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Status Update on The Steiner Brothers
WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Brothers are reportedly signed to Legends contracts. It was noted by PWInsider in a recent Q&A that both Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner are currently signed to WWE Legends contracts. This was somewhat expected after the brothers were inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.
wrestlinginc.com
Undertaker Seemingly Passes The Torch To WWE Star On Raw Is XXX
The Undertaker seemingly passed the proverbial torch to Bray Wyatt on the "WWE Raw is XXX" special episode in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The momentous occasion took place midway through the show when LA Knight — Wyatt's opponent this Saturday at the Royal Rumble — issued an open challenge to any "legends in the back living on past glory" like Wyatt. Knight noted that he wanted to give one of the legends "a preview of the Pitch Black Match" at their expense. At this point, the gong synonymous with WWE for over 30 years rang off, to the delight of fans at the Wells Fargo Center.
bodyslam.net
Brock Lesnar Once Broke Kurt Angle’s Neck In 3 Places With A Steel Chair
Angle failed to inform Brock Lesnar that, due to a previous neck injury, he should not be hit with a chair on the top of his head, during a night in the latter half of 2003. Chris Benoit, aware of his own history of neck injury, ensured to caution Brock Lesnar against striking him on the top of the head with a steel chair during the same night. As a result, Lesnar swung the chair sideways.
bodyslam.net
WWE Told Kylie Rae They Don’t Have A Spot For Her On Their Roster Right Now
Kylie Rae recently competed on WWE Main Event, with many wondering if she had been signed to the promotion. While speaking on the Going Broadway podcast, Kylie Rae revealed that WWE did not really accept her and didn’t sign her to a contract and she is doubtful about it happening right now.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Interested In Bringing Back Former Tag Team Champions
A new report has indicated that WWE is interested in bringing back more ex-stars, with a pair of former tag team champions now on its radar. Since Triple H took control of the creative direction of WWE following Vince McMahon’s short-lived retirement in July 2022, the company has brought back many stars that it had previously released or had let their contracts expire. Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Dexter Lumis, Tegan Nox, Emma, Braun Strowman, and Bray Wyatt are among the stars to have made their WWE comeback in recent months.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Name Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Card
Emma is now official for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Emma has declared her spot for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. She joins the following Superstars as confirmed entrants for the match, leaving 23 open spots: Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega. There...
tjrwrestling.net
Former NXT Star Debuts For IMPACT Wrestling (SPOILERS)
A former NXT star has made their surprise debut for IMPACT Wrestling at the promotion’s latest set of tapings, tangling with a former champion. IMPACT Wrestling recently taped shows that will air in the lead-up to its No Surrender event to be held on the 24th of February in Las Vegas, Nevada.
