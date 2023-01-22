Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
WWE Make Big Money Offer To Stone Cold Steve Austin For Match With Roman Reigns
Stone Cold Steve Austin has been offered big money for a big match. Fightful Select now reports that WWE offered a big match to Steve Austin against Roman Reigns. This was also said to be for ridiculous money. Fightful Select has learned that a pitch was made internally for a...
bodyslam.net
WarnerBros Discovery Will Continue To Prevent Mark Briscoe From Appearing In AEW
UPDATE: Mark Briscoe has been booked to face Jay Lethal on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. WarnerBros Discovery look like they won’t be allowing Mark Briscoe on AEW TV anytime soon. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WarnerBros Discovery won’t even allow Mark Briscoe on AEW...
bodyslam.net
Brock Lesnar Once Broke Kurt Angle’s Neck In 3 Places With A Steel Chair
Angle failed to inform Brock Lesnar that, due to a previous neck injury, he should not be hit with a chair on the top of his head, during a night in the latter half of 2003. Chris Benoit, aware of his own history of neck injury, ensured to caution Brock Lesnar against striking him on the top of the head with a steel chair during the same night. As a result, Lesnar swung the chair sideways.
bodyslam.net
RAW 30 Pulls In The Highest Domestic Gate In RAW’s History
As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, fans were greeted with a wave of nostalgia, especially those who had been watching WWE’s flagship show since the very start. WWE has officially announced that the show has set an impressive Monday Night Raw record. Last night’s...
bodyslam.net
Jeff Cobb Would Be Interested In A Possible Royal Rumble Appearance
There are rumors of several stars that are not currently signed to WWE possibly showing up during the Men’s Royal Rumble match. NJPW stars Jay White and Jeff Cobb are among names that many fans speculate might appear as surprise entrants. NJPW star Jeff Cobb was recently asked about...
bodyslam.net
WWE Told Kylie Rae They Don’t Have A Spot For Her On Their Roster Right Now
Kylie Rae recently competed on WWE Main Event, with many wondering if she had been signed to the promotion. While speaking on the Going Broadway podcast, Kylie Rae revealed that WWE did not really accept her and didn’t sign her to a contract and she is doubtful about it happening right now.
bodyslam.net
Mark Briscoe Maintains His Faith In First Comments After Jay Briscoe’s Passing
The Briscoe Brothers dominated the pro wrestling world, being heralded as one of the greatest tag teams of all time and winning tag team told in every company they were in. Jay Briscoe’s loss left a huge hole in not only tag team wrestling, but the entire landscape as a whole.
bodyslam.net
Chris Jericho Calls Action Andretti Defeating Him One Of The Greatest Moments In AEW History
Chris Jericho took a shocking loss to Action Andretti in the backend of 2022. That win over a veteran like Chris Jericho made Action Andretti an overnight sensation. The Ayatollah of Rock n Rolla recently revealed certain details about how the plan to push the younger star came to fruition. He spoke about this during an interview with WTF with Marc Maron.
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Card Revealed For 2/1/23
Some big matches are set for next weeks Dynamite. Tonight on AEW Dynamite, they revealed the card for next week’s show. The program will feature the third installment of Adam Page versus Jon Moxley, the Tag Team Champions will be in action, an No Holds Barred TNT Title match and Bryan Danielson has his toughest challenge yet as he battles the debuting Timothy Thatcher.
bodyslam.net
Catalyst Wrestling Rock The Bell House Results (1/22/23)
Catalyst Wrestling held its Rock The Bell House event on January 22 from The Bell House in Brooklyn, NY. You can read the full results for the show below. – Freestyle Championship: Ghost Shadow (c) def. Jaden Newman via disqualification due to interference from Carter Mason. – Anthony Gangone def....
bodyslam.net
Warrior Wrestling 27 Results (1/21/23)
Warrior Wrestling held its Warrior Wrestling 27: Back To The Bend event on January 21 from Bendix Arena in South Bend, Indiana. The event aired on Pro Wrestling TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Brian Pillman Jr. def. Beast Man. – Christopher Daniels def....
bodyslam.net
PROGRESS Chapter 148 Results (1/22/23)
PROGRESS Wrestling held its PROGRESS Chapter 148: Start Spreading The News… event on January 22 from Electric Ballroom in London, England. You can read the full results of the show below. – Leon Slater def. Tate Mayfairs. – Big Damo & Warren Banks def. The 0121 (Dan Moloney &...
bodyslam.net
Ricochet Addresses Braun Strowman’s Rumored Backstage Heat
In a match between two of WWE’s biggest performers, Braun Strowman defeated Omos in November. Following the widely appreciated match, he tweeted that fans care more about monsters and giants than high-flying “floppy floppers.”. Ricochet formed an on-screen alliance with Strowman soon after Crown Jewel. He was asked...
bodyslam.net
AEW Drops Back Below 500,000 Viewers This Week, Key Demo Holds Steady
The viewership numbers are in for AEW Rampage. According to Wrestlenomics, January 20th’s episode of AEW Rampage brought in a viewership of 464,000 with a .13 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The January 13th episode of AEW Rampage brought in an average viewership of 513,000 viewers, with a .13 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
bodyslam.net
Adam Cole Teases Return At AEW Revolution
Tonight on AEW Dynamite a video package aired showing Adam Cole right before his AEW return last week. He spoke about how excited he was to hear the roar of the crowd again and says he will be back in the ring soon. The video then shows a shot of Adam Cole staring at a AEW Revolution banner, teasing that he may return to in-ring action in five weeks at the pay-per-view event. But, who could his opponent be?
bodyslam.net
Wrestlers React To Jay Briscoe Tribute Video
AEW aired a tribute video for Jay Briscoe on AEW Dynamite. Following this, they posted the video to social media and wrestlers from all different companies sent their love to Jay Briscoe. Everyone loved Jay Briscoe. Be sure to check back with Bodyslam.net for all your wrestling news. If you...
bodyslam.net
Prestige Wrestling Vendetta Results (1/21/23)
Prestige Wrestling held its Vendetta event on January 21 from The Glass House in Pomona, California. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results for the event below. – Davey Richards def. Tyler Bateman. – Jordan Cruz def. B-Boy – The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson...
bodyslam.net
GCW vs. New South Results (1/22/23)
Game Changer Wrestling and New South Pro Wrestling held the GCW vs. New South event on January 22 from Singin’ River Brewing Company in Florence, Alabama. The event aired on FITE Plus. You can read the full results for the show below. GCW World Champion Nick Gage comes to...
bodyslam.net
Jericho Appreciation Society Reigns Supreme On AEW Dynamite
Ricky Starks and Action Andretti took on The Jericho Appreciation Society to kick off tonight’s AEW Dynamite. As expected, a lot of fast paced action from the likes of Andretti and Guevara. And of course, Andretti finally getting his revenge on Jericho after catching a fireball to the face a few weeks ago. But, in the end, Daniel Garcia got involved and nailed Andretti with a baseball bat, allowing Guevara to pick up the win.
bodyslam.net
Mark Briscoe Wins His AEW Debut, Gets A Standing Ovation From The Roster
Tonight in the main event of AEW Dynamite, Mark Briscoe made his AEW Debut to take on Jay Lethal to honor his fallen brother, Jay Briscoe. Just like Jay would’ve wanted, both men went to war! Mark busted out the FroggyBow to Jay Lethal through a table at ringside, but it wasn’t enough! In the end, Mark Briscoe finished it off with the “Jay Driller”, the finishing move of his brother. Incredible moment. Following the match, Mark told Jay he loves him as the entire locker room came out to give mark a standing ovation, all wearing Jay Briscoe T-Shirts.
