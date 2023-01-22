Tonight on AEW Dynamite a video package aired showing Adam Cole right before his AEW return last week. He spoke about how excited he was to hear the roar of the crowd again and says he will be back in the ring soon. The video then shows a shot of Adam Cole staring at a AEW Revolution banner, teasing that he may return to in-ring action in five weeks at the pay-per-view event. But, who could his opponent be?

5 HOURS AGO