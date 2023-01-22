Read full article on original website
Saudi Arabia Offered Almost 20 Billion Dollars For Formula 1, Have More Than Enough To Make “A Large Bid For WWE”
Saudi Arabia have deep pockets and are more than capable of making a large bid for WWE. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Saudi Arabia tried to purchase Liberty, the media company that owns Formula One right now. They tried to buy Formula 1, they got...
WWE Make Big Money Offer To Stone Cold Steve Austin For Match With Roman Reigns
Stone Cold Steve Austin has been offered big money for a big match. Fightful Select now reports that WWE offered a big match to Steve Austin against Roman Reigns. This was also said to be for ridiculous money. Fightful Select has learned that a pitch was made internally for a...
WWE Told Kylie Rae They Don’t Have A Spot For Her On Their Roster Right Now
Kylie Rae recently competed on WWE Main Event, with many wondering if she had been signed to the promotion. While speaking on the Going Broadway podcast, Kylie Rae revealed that WWE did not really accept her and didn’t sign her to a contract and she is doubtful about it happening right now.
The Undertaker Went Off Script Attacking Terry Funk During Iconic Hell In A Cell Match With Mankind
The Undertaker came up with part of the iconic match on the fly. The Phenom appeared during a recent episode of Complex’s sneaker shopping series. The Deadman revealed that he was not originally supposed to attack Funk at all. “It’s just one of those things that happened. Obviously everyone...
Mark Briscoe Maintains His Faith In First Comments After Jay Briscoe’s Passing
The Briscoe Brothers dominated the pro wrestling world, being heralded as one of the greatest tag teams of all time and winning tag team told in every company they were in. Jay Briscoe’s loss left a huge hole in not only tag team wrestling, but the entire landscape as a whole.
WarnerBros Discovery Will Continue To Prevent Mark Briscoe From Appearing In AEW
UPDATE: Mark Briscoe has been booked to face Jay Lethal on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. WarnerBros Discovery look like they won’t be allowing Mark Briscoe on AEW TV anytime soon. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WarnerBros Discovery won’t even allow Mark Briscoe on AEW...
Brock Lesnar Once Broke Kurt Angle’s Neck In 3 Places With A Steel Chair
Angle failed to inform Brock Lesnar that, due to a previous neck injury, he should not be hit with a chair on the top of his head, during a night in the latter half of 2003. Chris Benoit, aware of his own history of neck injury, ensured to caution Brock Lesnar against striking him on the top of the head with a steel chair during the same night. As a result, Lesnar swung the chair sideways.
Warner Media Changed Their Policy On AEW Honoring Jay Briscoe
Jay Briscoe can be honored properly. As noted earlier, Mark Briscoe will honor his brother on AEW Dynamite against Jay Lethal. Previously, Dave Meltzer noted that Warner Media would not allow The Briscoes to be on AEW or to be honored on AEW following Jay’s passing. Now, Dave s Meltzer says he has spoken to AEW who have confirmed that Warner Media has changed the policy and now Mark is cleared to wrestle and AEW is cleared to openly honor Jay Briscoe on television.
Pitch For RAW 30 Spot Involving Bray Wyatt And The Undertaker
Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker met in the ring before. Since WWE is going into Wyatt’s history, Taker’s return for one night only could provide WWE with a golden opportunity. Per Fightful Select, it looks like two old foes will clash. While it was not confirmed that this...
Vince McMahon Shoots Up Forbes Richest Billionaires List This Year
Vince McMahon’s return to the Board of Directors was viewed as a hostile takeover, as he showed a new ruthlessness to regain control of WWE. This move was met with a lot of negativity. Due to this, he was appointed as the Executive Chairman of WWE, following the resignation of Stephanie McMahon, while Nick Khan remains the sole CEO.
Jeff Cobb Would Be Interested In A Possible Royal Rumble Appearance
There are rumors of several stars that are not currently signed to WWE possibly showing up during the Men’s Royal Rumble match. NJPW stars Jay White and Jeff Cobb are among names that many fans speculate might appear as surprise entrants. NJPW star Jeff Cobb was recently asked about...
Bray Wyatt Makes Heartfelt Social Media Post After Segment With The Undertaker
Bray Wyatt is a proud man after RAW 30. Bray Wyatt jumped on Twitter the morning after RAW is XXX. He made it clear how proud he is for not changing to fit someone else’s narrative, and then he thanked The Undertaker as well. Bray Wyatt also took the...
RAW 30 Pulls In Most Viewers In Almost 3 Years, Key Demo Also Sees Significant Rise
The numbers are in for this weeks edition of RAW. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that WWE Raw on January 23 averaged 2.344 million viewers. This number is up 44% from the 1.489 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. This is the largest viewership number that WWE Raw has recorded since February 17, 2020. The show averaged a massive 0.70 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up big from 0.42 demo rating that the show recorded last week. This is the highest demo rating that WWE Raw has recorded since April 6, 2020.
Chris Jericho Calls Action Andretti Defeating Him One Of The Greatest Moments In AEW History
Chris Jericho took a shocking loss to Action Andretti in the backend of 2022. That win over a veteran like Chris Jericho made Action Andretti an overnight sensation. The Ayatollah of Rock n Rolla recently revealed certain details about how the plan to push the younger star came to fruition. He spoke about this during an interview with WTF with Marc Maron.
John Cena Comments On Being The WWE 2K23 Cover Star
John Cena will be on the cover of WWE 2K23. John Cena is currently reigning as an A-List star in Hollywood but likes to step back into the world of professional wrestling with sporadic appearances and most recently being featured in a WWE 2K commercial after being revealed as the cover star of WWE 2K23. The Champ responded to the announcement on Twitter expressing his gratitude for this honor.
AEW Rampage Card Revealed For 1/27/23
AEW Rampage is heating up. Tonight on AEW Dynamite, the card for this Friday’s AEW Rampage was revealed. After Wheeler YUTA made a challenge to Adam Page, that match has become official. Plus, a women’s title eliminator is set and Powerhouse Hobbs is in action. AEW Rampage 1/27/23:
Trial Of Sami Zayn Segment Wasn’t Put Together Until After Acknowledgement Ceremony Was Nixed
WWE hastily put together the Trial Of Sami Zayn. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE knew by SmackDown last week that they were going to air a trial instead. The Acknowledgment Ceremony would have been a big angle, but plans had to change. The deal is that...
AEW Drops Back Below 500,000 Viewers This Week, Key Demo Holds Steady
The viewership numbers are in for AEW Rampage. According to Wrestlenomics, January 20th’s episode of AEW Rampage brought in a viewership of 464,000 with a .13 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The January 13th episode of AEW Rampage brought in an average viewership of 513,000 viewers, with a .13 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Toni Storm Looks Bad Ass With A Broken Orbital Bone, According To Her
Jamie Hayter and Toni Storm went to war for the AEW Women’s Championship. During the AEW Full Gear Women’s Championship Match, Hayter and Storm exchanged forearms with one from Hayter nailing Storm and causing a broken orbital bone according to Hayter. While speaking on Hawk vs. Wolf with Tony Hawk, Hayter talked about accident when she was asked if she’s ever injured anyone.
Jericho Appreciation Society Reigns Supreme On AEW Dynamite
Ricky Starks and Action Andretti took on The Jericho Appreciation Society to kick off tonight’s AEW Dynamite. As expected, a lot of fast paced action from the likes of Andretti and Guevara. And of course, Andretti finally getting his revenge on Jericho after catching a fireball to the face a few weeks ago. But, in the end, Daniel Garcia got involved and nailed Andretti with a baseball bat, allowing Guevara to pick up the win.
