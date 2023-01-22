Under-the-influence driver hurt after causing two crashes: Avon Lake police blotter

Read full article on original website
Car traveling on Warrensville Center Road with missing and flat tires, stopped; drunk driver arrested: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- OVI: Warrensville Center Road. At 4:55 a.m. Jan. 18, an officer saw a car traveling south on Warrensville Center Road with a flat front passenger tire and a rear passenger wheel missing a tire. The driver, a Euclid man, 36, was found to be intoxicated. Police...
Drunk driver clocked at 101 mph on I-77: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Dec. 30, police observed a speeding white GMC truck traveling 101 mph on I-77 northbound. While talking to the driver -- who despite the chilly weather had all four windows down and was jamming loudly to tunes -- the officer said his movements were slow and concentrated. When asked...
Man threatens to blow up and shoot up pizza shop because he couldn’t use a coupon: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Aggravated menacing: Mayfield Road. At 6:40 p.m. Jan. 21, an employee of Domino’s Pizza, 5139 Mayfield Road, reported that a caller threatened to “blow up and shoot up” the store. The caller was upset because he was told he could not use an online coupon for a phone order. Police are investigating.
Man dies in Eastlake hit-skip crash, driver's BAC was nearly double legal limit
A Lake County family is dealing with the unimaginable: the loss of their 20-year-old son and brother. Michael ‘Dylan’ Minello died Friday, the victim of a hit-and-run in Eastlake.
Stolen car ends up abandoned in front yard, points to string of thefts
A car found in a front yard led police to a string of car thefts at local stores.
Man attempts to steal car as owner clings to door, launching her into air and sending her to hospital, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A suspected carjacker sent a Cleveland woman to the hospital after he jumped into her SUV at a Brooklyn Centre gas station and sped off while she hung from the door, prosecutors allege. The car quickly crashed, sending the 27-year-old woman to the ground, according to...
cleveland.com
A week after drunken driving arrest, woman found with cocaine residue in straw: North Royalton Police Blotter
On Jan. 2, police observed a gray Ram truck on York Road. The vehicle was familiar to the officer because its owner had been pulled over a week earlier and arrested for OVI. This time, the Ram had the same driver but a new license plate -- which came back to a different vehicle owned by a Brunswick man.
Man gets sick eating marijuana chocolate: Medina Police Blotter
Police responded to a call at 12:57 a.m. Jan. 21 from a Jackson Street man who had reportedly had an adverse reaction after eating three chocolate marijuana edibles. There was no further information on the man’s condition at the time of the report. Traffic crash: North Court Street. Police...
Cleveland man shot to death at gas station in city’s Central neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was killed Tuesday at a gas station in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood, police said. Tysean James, 20, was shot in the chest about 9:10 p.m. at Quincy Gas on Community College Avenue and East 40th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County medical examiner.
New video, crash report released from deadly Turnpike pile-up: I-Team
Video just released to the FOX 8 I-Team gives us a new look inside the scene of a deadly pile-up on the Ohio Turnpike.
Man makes off with jewelry, an air fryer and ground beef: Avon Police Blotter
Police responded to a Meijer store for a theft in progress at 3:40 p.m. Dec. 24. A Lorain man was arrested with more than $500 worth of stolen items, including jewelry, clothing, an air fryer and two packages of ground beef. Breaking and entering: Center Road. Police responded to a...
Cleveland man angry about lost cell phone pulls out gun: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Jan. 5, a Sheetz employee called police about an unruly customer at the Cascade Crossing gas station. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Woman nabbed trying to steal $680 worth of groceries: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 7:40 p.m. Jan. 22, police arrested a Cleveland woman, 54, for stealing 91 items from Giant Eagle, totaling $680.33. The woman had put some of the stolen items in a bag she carried and others in a cart. Drug paraphernalia possession: Interstate 271. At 10:20 p.m. Jan. 18, an...
cleveland19.com
Semi rollover closes portion of I-71 South
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: As of 8:09 a.m. Wednesday, the right lane is now open. A portion of I-71 Southbound was closed Wednesday morning due to a semi rollover. The closure, starting just south of I-76 in Medina County, has no estimate of when it will reopen. Drivers...
North Royalton police officers should be issued tasers
Within North Royalton City Council Safety Committee meetings, I have spoken loudly in favor of obtaining tasers for our North Royalton police officers. Here are the reasons why:. • The North Royalton Police Department continues to fall behind the times of all our surrounding communities by not equipping our patrol...
Teen girl arrested after throwing mug at her father: Solon Police Blotter
At 8:15 p.m. Jan. 16, a man, 62, argued with his daughter, 16, after he took away some of her privileges. The girl threw mugs at her father, striking him with one. Police arrested the girl on a domestic violence charge. Juvenile court placed the girl in a diversion program...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: Do you recognize this B&E, theft suspect?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of a theft and breaking and entering. According to police, around 3:35 a.m. on Jan. 15, the suspect broke into West Park Auto Care on W. 117th Street and stole a dealer license plate.
Viral video of Cleveland Heights traffic stop prompts internal police review
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Cleveland Heights police officials are conducting an internal investigation into a traffic stop that went viral this week. Demetrius Kern, 37, was handcuffed and then ticketed for obstruction of official business on Sept. 22 after he claimed that his car was almost hit by a police cruiser that was attempting to pull over another vehicle in front of him.
Willoughby woman charged for Eastlake hit-skip crash that left man dead
A 69-year-old Willoughby resident has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide for the death of bicyclist in a crash that happened last week.
North Olmsted police officers will be getting body cameras
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Nearly a quarter-century after North Olmsted police added dash cameras to their cruisers, the department is in the process of purchasing body cameras for its officers. Police Chief Bob Wagner said that while the latest technological upgrade has been available for a while, he was waiting...
