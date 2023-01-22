Read full article on original website
Valrico Hummingbird Haven Contributes to Avian ResearchModern GlobeValrico, FL
Dade City Kumquat Festival Set To Take Place Again On January 28thGrant Piper NewsDade City, FL
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His SeatWestland DailyLakeland, FL
Art & Seafood on the Waterfront 2023
Art & Seafood on the Waterfront Festival is a showcase of beautiful, juried art and great local seafood which will take place in the beautiful Waterfront Park in Safety Harbor. The event will be held on February 25-26, 2023 on Saturday from 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The juried art will include mixed media, paintings, 3-D artwork, photography, wood, metal, fiber and jewelry. Cash prize awards to the top judged entries will be presented on Saturday. Live entertainment on stage throughout the event.
Lakeland man homeless for 30 years gifted new home
Nonprofit organization Worth and Purpose used crowdfunding to gift a Lakeland man experiencing chronic homelessness with a new home.
Drew’s American Grill to Open in Spring Hill
Setting up shop at Suncoast Crossing, Drew’s will serve American food with a focus on freshness
KidsPACK Helps Feed Rising Number of Polk Students
A child attending a public school in northern Polk County receives a backpack each Friday filled with canned goods and fresh foods as part of the kidsPACK program, but he doesn’t take it inside his house when he gets home. “(He) has a hole in his yard and he...
Families object to possible closure of Hillsborough elementary school
While the deadline for submitting online feedback has passed, several students, parents, and teachers took their concerns about the proposed rezoning directly to the Hillsborough School Board members at their meeting on Tuesday.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Lakeland's oldest homeless shelter adds new affordable housing apartments
LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland's oldest homeless shelter is on a mission to help the less fortunate and is making improvements and changing lives for the better. Talbot House Ministries has been around in Polk County for more than 40 years. "We provide emergency shelter, and we have a health clinic,"...
At the Table: Homelessness in St. Pete
Where are we going, and how will we get there? As a community, we’re constantly seeking the optimal balance between the needs we have and the needs we serve. And through discussion, we arrive at solutions. The At the Table series is for sharing our intentions, ideas and experiences to help us align and work better – together.
Bradenton Punk Rock Flea Market brings the wacky and weird to the Suncoast
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - What comes to mind when you think of a flea market? Fresh flowers and fruit? Perhaps some lovely scented candles in mason jars or a rack of sundresses. Whatever comes to mind, it probably wasn’t black clothes and skeletons. The Bradenton Punk Rock Flea Market...
Florida State Fair 2023
The Florida State Fair – Find Your Fun always in Tampa, always in February – will be held on February 9-20, 2023. Tickets can be purchased online at www.floridastatefair.com , at a participating Wawa location until February 10th, or at the gate. Parking is free every day of the fair.
The aftermath: My farewell and thank yous
So, good people of reading land this is my last article for the St Pete Catalyst. Last one ever? Well, for the end of the football year for sure. Will I be back next year? Maybe. I will tell you what I do know – I’ve grown an appreciation for...
Police: St. Pete student arrested for bringing gun to campus
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - A St. Petersburg High School student has been charged after police say he brought a weapon to campus. The 15-year-old student brought a gun to school Tuesday, police say. Authorities say a resource officer noticed the student leave campus and come back. A campus monitor...
Florida man arrested after brief manhunt off Elks Lake Rd. in Forrest Co.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Florida man was arrested in Forrest County after a brief manhunt through the woods Tuesday afternoon. According to Maj. Jamie Humphrey with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, FCSO initiated a traffic stop on Amos Gaston, 37, of St. Petersburg, Fla., around 1 p.m. on Highway 98. Gaston, who was driving a Dodge Charger, reportedly fled the traffic stop and was pursued.
Tampa installs new 4-way stops throughout the city
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa is continuing to add four-way stop signs throughout the city, in an effort to make roads safer for pedestrians and drivers. As an example, the city’s Mobility Department just added several new four-way intersections around Plant High School. Drivers will now see new stop...
Torchy’s Tacos opens first Tampa Bay location with more in the works
Tampa residents love their tacos. The city, and the entire region already enjoy a plethora of taco options (our personal favorite being Jimmy’s Tacos and/or Don Julio’s), and it looks like another major name is joining the roster of foodie options: Torchy’s. This Texas-based taco joint is renowned in Texas, and residents in the area who have tried it before on trips are buzzing about the expansion. This restaurant will open in neighboring St. Pete at 2314 Tyrone Blvd N on January 30, in the same area where a new Portillo’s recently debuted.
St. Petersburg High School Student Arrested With Gun In School
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla – A 15-year-old, 10th-grader at St. Petersburg High School has been charged with bringing a gun on school property. According to police, at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a school resource officer at St. Petersburg High School, 2501 5th Ave. N. saw
15-year-old student arrested for bringing gun to St. Pete High School
A 15-year-old St. Petersburg High School student was arrested Tuesday after they attempted to pass a handgun to another student, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
Tampa family reunites with woman who saved 10-day-old daughter with CPR at Riverview restaurant
TAMPA, Fla. - A happy and healthy four-month-old Scarlett reunited with the woman who saved her life back in October. When Scarlett was just ten days old, she turned blue and pale while sitting at a restaurant with her family. Scarlett’s parents called out for help, and a restaurant patron jumped into action. The woman started performing CPR on little Scarlett and brought her back to consciousness before paramedics arrived at Fred's Market in Riverview.
WATCH: Park rangers remove ‘monster’ toad from wild, could be largest on record
A massive toad has been removed from the wild after park rangers discovered the amphibian by a mere coincidence.
Leesburg man nabbed with stolen car and cocaine
A Leesburg man was arrested for grand theft auto and cocaine possession a few minutes after midnight Tuesday. A Lake County deputy sheriff had received a be-on-the-lookout bulletin for a silver SUV which had been reported stolen by the Clearwater Police Department. The deputy saw a silver SUV heading north on 14th Street make a right turn onto Oak Avenue. When the deputy got behind the SUV and read the license plate he could see it matched that of the stolen SUV.
