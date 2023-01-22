ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your tax dollars at work. Most traffic at that airport is generated by the flight school and general aviation. The only thing that airport cares about is getting more subsidies from the government, leasing more property to places like Penn Cinema, Sheetz and school bus storage. They are not interested in general aviation because that does not produce returns like building corporate hangers. They string along the general aviation community by telling them that they are “looking” to “possibly” build new hangers for smaller aircraft, but in reality they are interested in getting tax payer, subsidized air service and corporate jets. So if you live close to the airport and like the noise, you will definitely get more of it.

Lancaster's Airport Singled Out for "Impressive Upgrades"

Lancaster's Airport Singled Out for "Impressive Upgrades" (Lancaster, PA) -- Lancaster's airport has been given a shout-out by Business View Magazine. The publication, which focuses nationally on industry trends and best practices, has recognized the facility for its impressive upgrades. Those include revamping the primary runway and new hangars. Though the airport mainly serves general aviation, commercial flights also connect from the area to Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Washington Dulles. Officials say Lancaster's airport is the third busiest in the state behind Philadelphia and Harrisburg.
Eastern Pa. winery goes on the market for $3.395 million

Yes, Galer Estate Vineyard and Winery is for sale. No, it is not closed, as owner Lele Galer wanted to stress during a phone conversation Sunday. “Oh my gosh, the rumor mill the last three months has been, ‘Oh, it’s closed.’ No. We’re open. We are open,” said Lele, who has owned the winery with her husband Brad since May 2008 for $1 million and, following extensive renovations, opened it in 2011.
Pennsylvania businessmen die in avalanche during skiing trip in Canada

Two members of the Kinsley family, leaders of Pennsylvania-based Kinsley Enterprises, died in an avalanche while on a skiing trip in Canada. Jon Kinsley, 59, and Tim Kinsley, 57, died Monday in British Columbia. Jon was an executive at Kinsley Enterprises. Tim was the president of Kinsley Properties. The companied...
Pennsylvania Auto Show starts this week in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — You can see hundreds of new cars, trucks, SUVs and motorcycles this week in Harrisburg. The Pennsylvania Auto Show starts Thursday at the Farm Show Complex and Expo Center. Visitors are encouraged to pop the hood, check out the engine and quiz the experts. You can...
Dutch Wonderland increases starting pay rate

LANCASTER, Pa. — Dutch Wonderland has announced it's increasing its starting pay rate as it looks to fill 800 positions for its upcoming 60th birthday season. Rates at the amusement park in Lancaster County will rise as much as $2.50 per hour over last year, with pay up to $15 an hour.
This Is the Wealthiest Town In Pennsylvania

Have you ever wondered what towns make up the wealthiest in Pennsylvania? Well, we have your answer. The staffers at Suburbs101.com have put together a list of the six wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. “Pennsylvania is home to some of the wealthiest Americans in the country,” they state in the article. “In fact, some of the wealthiest billionaires live in Pennsylvania including Victoria Mars (Mars candy) and self-made billionaires such as Michael Rubin and Jeff Yass. Here are the top 6 wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. The information presented in this article are based on data from the US Census American Community Survey and the rankings are based on median household income.”
Ollie's Headquarters Sells for $15M

(Harrisburg, PA) -- County records show an Enola-based partnership has paid 15-million-dollars for the Ollie's Stores headquarters. A news release from Campbell Commercial Real Estate, which handled the transaction, says the building in Lower Paxton Township had extensive renovations before the sale. The deep-discount store currently operates more than 460 stores in nearly 30 states. It also has a series of distribution centers, including one in York County.
Crumbl Craze Takes on Dallastown

York, PA finally gets a taste of the internet famous cookies. York County can finally taste the craze that they’ve only been able to see on screen. The TikTok famous cookie chain Crumbl recently opened their doors in York County, marking the first location in the area. On Friday,...
Snow, rain expected Wednesday in south-central Pennsylvania

As has been the case this winter, our next storm will bring the Susquehanna Valley more rain than snow. A storm over Texas will track to the Great Lakes on Wednesday. There will be enough cold air at first to bring us some snow starting in the midmorning and continuing into midday.
Tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-83 in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Traffic is crawling on a stretch of Interstate 83 in York County. A tractor-trailer jackknifed in the northbound lanes of I-83 near Exit 36, PA 262/Fishing Creek. Traffic was getting around the scene, but there are backups. Stay with WGAL for updates on this story.
Penn State York honors Maddie Hill

YORK, Pa. — Penn State York honored the life of Maddie Hill Tuesday Night in between the men's and women's basketball games against Penn State Hazleton. Hill died of cancer in 2016 after battling the disease three times. This is the sixth time a game was being held in her honor.
