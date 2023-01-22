Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Wednesday forecast update
A bit like a snow globe Wednesday with off-and-on light flakes and steady temps. We'll see less than an inch as it tapers off early Wednesday night. Chilly Thursday, and 1-2 inches of snow Friday morning. Then the arctic blast blows in Friday afternoon for the FRIGID weekend.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Light snow Wednesday
Some very light flakes will dance around on and off on Wednesday. It's more of a nuisance than anything as most areas will see a half-inch to an inch of accumulation by late Wednesday evening. Temperatures otherwise hold pretty steady in the 20s.
KOMU
Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday
Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Snowflakes possible Tuesday night
Morning sunshine to afternoon clouds as we climb to a high near 30 on Tuesday. A dash to a coating of light snow is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with steady temperatures in the upper 20s. Then chillier and brighter highs in the teens on Thursday.
wjhl.com
Winds calming down and snow moving in late tonight
Wind Advisories are still in effect for most of the region until 7 p.m. tonight. Eastern Kentucky, Southwest Virginia and most of Northeast Tennessee may still see some gusty winds through the evening. The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 40% chance of scattered...
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Level 2 severe storm threat Wednesday
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Tuesday evening! Today was a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. Tomorrow will be the opposite with storms pushing through. Ahead of an approaching powerful system, clouds increase late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Winds pick up Wednesday with this system. Expect southerly...
ksmu.org
National Weather Service expects 4 to 6 inches of snow Tuesday night in the Ozarks; localized higher amounts possible
Winter weather is expected to impact parts of southern and central Missouri and northern Arkansas Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A winter storm watch is in effect through Wednesday morning. Meteorologist Mark Burchfield with the National Weather Service Office in Springfield, says precipitation will start out as rain Tuesday evening...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: How the snow this year compares
You are not imagining it...there has been a lot of snow this season. At this point in January, we are above the seasonal average. If we pick up the average snowfall for the next 3 months, it would give us about 75 inches for the season. That would be a top 5 season since 1990 and a top 10 since 1980.
Storm Watch: Fast-Moving System Brings Rain, Sleet, With Up To Foot Of Snow Farther North
A complex storm is bringing rain to much of the region, with sleet farther inland, and as much as a foot of snow in some spots in upstate New York and northern New England. The storm, which arrived late Sunday afternoon, Jan. 22, has continued into Monday morning, Jan. 23.
Winter Storm Warning: Multiple States Brace for Heavy Snowfall and Strong Winds
Winter storm warnings have been issued in multiple states across the country as a major winter storm is expected to bring heavy snowfall and strong winds to the region. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), some areas could see up to 12 inches of snow as the storm moves through.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: February is the new January
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a VERY mild few weeks, temperatures are about to take a pretty large tumble on Friday. It will come with some light snow, but the cold will be the "main show" and could hang around for a while. But before you start complaining, just know that we have been spoiled. If January were to end today, it would be the seventh-warmest on record and would be just the fourth January since 1872 that we have stayed above zero for the month.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Ohio: See how your county is impacted
CLEVELAND — More wintry weather is on the way with accumulating snow expected across Northeast Ohio. That's why the National Weather Service has issued a series of winter weather alerts for counties across the region (see the full list at the bottom of this story). The snow will arrive...
How much snow could central Pa. get this week? Check the map
It’s been a mostly snow-free winter so far. That could change this week. The National Weather Service in State College warns that a winter storm could move in early Wednesday morning, and it’ll be cold, around 28 degrees. It’ll also be windy, with gusts over 20 mph.
Pothole Season Is Starting Early This Year In Minnesota
The picture may be a slight exaggeration but I swear, it feels like it's that big sometimes. Some people may think I'm drunk when I'm driving on certain streets in St Cloud, actually, I'm just trying to avoid potholes that have opened up. Pothole season is starting a bit early...
wdrb.com
Last Look at Sunday's Wintry Mix Forecast
The small weather system bringing rain and snow to our area Sunday morning is slowly getting closer to us. This low pressure center is already creating both rain and snow and it will bring those to our communities starting early Sunday. By 3 AM moisture is arriving in our southern...
WOWO News
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for much of Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio by the National Weather Service which will go into effect early Wednesday morning and last until late Wednesday Night. Heavy snow is expected as some predictions indicate that the region could see anywhere from 5 to 8 inches of snow with much of the accumulation taking place prior to the afternoon with blowing and drifting snow possible.
fox9.com
Difficult winter makes it tough for crews to keep up with pot holes
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - If the potholes seem especially bad to you this winter, you’re not alone. "We're seeing potholes a little bit bigger and a little bit more this time of the year than we normally would," said Lisa Hiebert, the public information officer, and marketing manager for St. Paul Public Works.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Snow to hit Metro Detroit this week -- here’s what you need to know
4Warn Weather – Good Sunday morning! Who is ready for some snow?. We have a snowmaker approaching Sunday morning from the south and west, moving into Metro Detroit after 8-9 a.m. Temperatures are in the upper 20s to low 30s with a light but cool breeze from the southeast blowing off of the big lakes on the east side of the state. It will feel like the low to middle 20s out there early on for anyone walking to work or the store before services. Well, whatever you have going on, expect that snow to slow you down by the middle and later part of this morning.
wpsdlocal6.com
AM Weather: Sunday, January 22nd
Rain and snow flurries move out of the region this morning as our focus shifts to Tuesday. Heavy snow possible in portions of Illinois and Missouri.
WTVQ
A messy Sunday to a bigger system mid week
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone, we’ve had a chilly but calm day across the Commonwealth! I hope you soaked up the calmness of today because our pattern is about to crank it up about 10 more notches starting tomorrow. Clouds will continue to increase past midnight. Here is a quick breakdown of how the day looks to play out.
