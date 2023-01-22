ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Wednesday forecast update

A bit like a snow globe Wednesday with off-and-on light flakes and steady temps. We'll see less than an inch as it tapers off early Wednesday night. Chilly Thursday, and 1-2 inches of snow Friday morning. Then the arctic blast blows in Friday afternoon for the FRIGID weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Light snow Wednesday

Some very light flakes will dance around on and off on Wednesday. It's more of a nuisance than anything as most areas will see a half-inch to an inch of accumulation by late Wednesday evening. Temperatures otherwise hold pretty steady in the 20s.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOMU

Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday

Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
MISSOURI STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Snowflakes possible Tuesday night

Morning sunshine to afternoon clouds as we climb to a high near 30 on Tuesday. A dash to a coating of light snow is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with steady temperatures in the upper 20s. Then chillier and brighter highs in the teens on Thursday.
MINNESOTA STATE
wjhl.com

Winds calming down and snow moving in late tonight

Wind Advisories are still in effect for most of the region until 7 p.m. tonight. Eastern Kentucky, Southwest Virginia and most of Northeast Tennessee may still see some gusty winds through the evening. The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 40% chance of scattered...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Level 2 severe storm threat Wednesday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Tuesday evening! Today was a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. Tomorrow will be the opposite with storms pushing through. Ahead of an approaching powerful system, clouds increase late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Winds pick up Wednesday with this system. Expect southerly...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
ksmu.org

National Weather Service expects 4 to 6 inches of snow Tuesday night in the Ozarks; localized higher amounts possible

Winter weather is expected to impact parts of southern and central Missouri and northern Arkansas Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A winter storm watch is in effect through Wednesday morning. Meteorologist Mark Burchfield with the National Weather Service Office in Springfield, says precipitation will start out as rain Tuesday evening...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: How the snow this year compares

You are not imagining it...there has been a lot of snow this season. At this point in January, we are above the seasonal average. If we pick up the average snowfall for the next 3 months, it would give us about 75 inches for the season. That would be a top 5 season since 1990 and a top 10 since 1980.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: February is the new January

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a VERY mild few weeks, temperatures are about to take a pretty large tumble on Friday. It will come with some light snow, but the cold will be the "main show" and could hang around for a while. But before you start complaining, just know that we have been spoiled. If January were to end today, it would be the seventh-warmest on record and would be just the fourth January since 1872 that we have stayed above zero for the month.
MINNESOTA STATE
wdrb.com

Last Look at Sunday's Wintry Mix Forecast

The small weather system bringing rain and snow to our area Sunday morning is slowly getting closer to us. This low pressure center is already creating both rain and snow and it will bring those to our communities starting early Sunday. By 3 AM moisture is arriving in our southern...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWO News

Winter Storm Warning Issued For Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for much of Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio by the National Weather Service which will go into effect early Wednesday morning and last until late Wednesday Night. Heavy snow is expected as some predictions indicate that the region could see anywhere from 5 to 8 inches of snow with much of the accumulation taking place prior to the afternoon with blowing and drifting snow possible.
INDIANA STATE
fox9.com

Difficult winter makes it tough for crews to keep up with pot holes

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - If the potholes seem especially bad to you this winter, you’re not alone. "We're seeing potholes a little bit bigger and a little bit more this time of the year than we normally would," said Lisa Hiebert, the public information officer, and marketing manager for St. Paul Public Works.
SAINT PAUL, MN
ClickOnDetroit.com

Snow to hit Metro Detroit this week -- here’s what you need to know

4Warn Weather – Good Sunday morning! Who is ready for some snow?. We have a snowmaker approaching Sunday morning from the south and west, moving into Metro Detroit after 8-9 a.m. Temperatures are in the upper 20s to low 30s with a light but cool breeze from the southeast blowing off of the big lakes on the east side of the state. It will feel like the low to middle 20s out there early on for anyone walking to work or the store before services. Well, whatever you have going on, expect that snow to slow you down by the middle and later part of this morning.
wpsdlocal6.com

AM Weather: Sunday, January 22nd

Rain and snow flurries move out of the region this morning as our focus shifts to Tuesday. Heavy snow possible in portions of Illinois and Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
WTVQ

A messy Sunday to a bigger system mid week

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone, we’ve had a chilly but calm day across the Commonwealth! I hope you soaked up the calmness of today because our pattern is about to crank it up about 10 more notches starting tomorrow. Clouds will continue to increase past midnight. Here is a quick breakdown of how the day looks to play out.
LEXINGTON, KY

