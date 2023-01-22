ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Is Reportedly Considering 3 NFL Teams

Tom Brady has yet to make a decision about playing next season, but that doesn't mean he's not thinking about who he could sign with. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of three teams that Brady would consider playing for next season.  It also sounds like Brady ...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Cleveland.com

Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo: up to $1,500 bonus for Wednesday NBA

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thanks to the latest Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo, eligible Ohio customers can apply the code CLE1BET here to receive a sensational...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

FanDuel Ohio promo code: $200 bonus bets on any Wednesday event

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest FanDuel Ohio promo, which new customers can activate here, unlocks a no-brainer “bet $5, get $200″ welcome offer ahead...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Dissecting what makes Bengals QB Joe Burrow successful against the Chiefs: Strictly Stripes Podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Kansas City Chiefs just haven’t seemed to fully figure out Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Despite possessing a late lead in each of their last three matchups with Cincinnati, the Chiefs haven’t been able to finish the job. Part of that is due to Burrow finding a way to keep the Bengals in the game, including last month’s 27-24 win in Cincinnati even though the Chiefs possessed a fourth-quarter lead.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

NBA trade rumors: Teams not yet willing to meet price for Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic

Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic is among the most coveted players available ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. But Detroit has placed a high price tag on him. James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the minimum starting point to acquire Bogdanovic is an unprotected first-round pick. The price is that high according to Edwards because Detroit envisions that it will be improved next season.
DETROIT, MI
