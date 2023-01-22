ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Tom Brady Is Reportedly Considering 3 NFL Teams

Tom Brady has yet to make a decision about playing next season, but that doesn't mean he's not thinking about who he could sign with. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of three teams that Brady would consider playing for next season.  It also sounds like Brady ...
Bengals CB Eli Apple mocks Bills’ Damar Hamlin, Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen on social media

The Cincinnati Bengals outplayed and outcoached the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs. Cincinnati cruised to a 27-10 win on their way to their second straight AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Following the win, you would think that Bengals players would be looking ahead, but at least one player decided to take some shots at various Bills players on social media.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
