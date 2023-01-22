Police investigating after 3 people shot in Braddock

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting in Braddock that left three people injured.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Braddock Avenue.

Police said three people were hit by gunfire and are being treated at local hospitals.

All three victims are in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or video relative to the incident should contact State Police in Pittsburgh at 412-787-2000.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

Family members of man shot, killed in Aliquippa speak out after his death The family of a man shot and killed in Aliquippa on January 13 is speaking to Channel 11.

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2023 Cox Media Group