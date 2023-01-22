ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Kristen Walters

Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Maryland

A major discount supermarket chain recently announced that they would be opening another new grocery store location in Maryland next month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount grocer Aldi will be opening its newest Maryland supermarket location in Denton, according to the company's website. The supermarket will also be offering a "sneak peek" of the new grocery store location on January 25th.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Giant grocery store opens in Crofton, bringing 200 jobs to the community

MARYLAND (WBFF) — A brand new Giant grocery store has opened at Crofton Center in Anne Arundel County. Doors officially opened at the store on Friday, January 20th. Officials say the new location will bring over 200 new jobs to the local community and features upgraded amenities in oreder to serve as a one-stop shop for customers.
CROFTON, MD
Baltimore magazine

Six of the Best Dining Deals to Check Out During Baltimore Restaurant Week

It’s hard to resist a good deal—and even harder when it’s on food. Lucky for restaurant regulars, Baltimore Restaurant Week is returning this Friday, January 27 through Sunday, February, 5. Throughout the 10-day promotion, diners can choose from more than 75 participating city eateries to enjoy prix-fixe brunch, lunch, and dinner menus priced from $20 to $55. If you’re on a roll with beginning-of-year budgeting—and hoping to remain savvy with your dining dollars—we’ve got you covered with a list of spots to get the most bang for your buck.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Check your tickets! Powerball ticket purchased in Alexandria worth $1 million

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Alexandria for Monday night’s drawing that is now worth $1 million, according to the Virginia lottery. The winning ticket was sold at the Giant Food at 5870 Kingstowne Boulevard and was the only one in the nation to match the first five numbers to win $1 million, officials said.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
baltimorefishbowl.com

With egg prices high, Baltimore shoppers do without and stores still profit

With egg prices continuing to push $6 a dozen throughout the Baltimore region this week, consumers are starting to avoid the incredible, edible expense. “We just couldn’t afford them,” said H.B. Graham, an Elkridge resident shopping at Aldi’s on Washington Boulevard in Baltimore this week. “They’re definitely...
BALTIMORE, MD
Commercial Observer

ARLS Properties Starts Work on 35-Acre Mixed-Use Community in Bel Air, Md.

Baltimore-based developer ARLS Properties on Tuesday started construction of Bel Air Village, a 35-acre mixed-use community in Bel Air, Md. When completed, the development will include 115,000 square feet of office space, 252 multifamily units and 24 townhomes. A four-story multifamily building with 50 units will be the first property...
BEL AIR, MD
southbmore.com

Great Plates of Late Around South Baltimore

A friend of mine with parents born in the Caribbean told me about Sweet Home Jamaica in Brooklyn a couple years ago. I finally made a visit in recent weeks, and should not have waited so long to stop by. It was outstanding. I got the jerk chicken lunch special...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Abingdon man collects $50,000 prize after buying winning scratch-off in Joppa

JOPPA, MD—An Abingdon man has cashed in after buying a winning scratch-off in Joppa. Larry Rexroth enjoys playing Maryland Lottery games, particularly the scratch-offs that he buys several times a week. The Abingdon resident is also no stranger to Lottery second-chance promotions, having won Contestant of the Game honors for a prior Home Run Riches promotion. This time, Larry found $50,000 worth of good fortune playing a $50,000 Cash scratch-off.
ABINGDON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Regal to close 2 Maryland theaters

(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Two of those theaters are in Maryland, with more in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Journal

Options for ‘green’ burials grow in Chesapeake region

As a recently retired surgeon, Howard Berg has always had an uneasy relationship with death. But the four-year process of opening a cemetery at the end of 2022 — Maryland’s first certified natural cemetery — on land that’s been in his family for decades has made him far more comfortable with the subject.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Giant Food to open its newest Maryland store on Friday

Regional grocery chain Giant Food on Friday will open its newest Maryland location, a 56,000-square-foot market in Crofton, replacing an older location in the area, the retailer announced on Monday. "This new store is designed to be a true one-stop shop for the Crofton community," said Ira Kress, president of...
CROFTON, MD
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Hidden dangers of over-the-counter medicine

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The winter months tend to come with coughs, colds, and flu symptoms, sending people in search of relief. Over-the-counter medicine is the easiest to grab, but some medications can cause adverse reactions in those with high blood pressure. Cardiologist with Mercy Medical Center Doctor Kate Elfrey...
BALTIMORE, MD

