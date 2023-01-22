Read full article on original website
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Maryland
A major discount supermarket chain recently announced that they would be opening another new grocery store location in Maryland next month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount grocer Aldi will be opening its newest Maryland supermarket location in Denton, according to the company's website. The supermarket will also be offering a "sneak peek" of the new grocery store location on January 25th.
foxbaltimore.com
Giant grocery store opens in Crofton, bringing 200 jobs to the community
MARYLAND (WBFF) — A brand new Giant grocery store has opened at Crofton Center in Anne Arundel County. Doors officially opened at the store on Friday, January 20th. Officials say the new location will bring over 200 new jobs to the local community and features upgraded amenities in oreder to serve as a one-stop shop for customers.
Six of the Best Dining Deals to Check Out During Baltimore Restaurant Week
It’s hard to resist a good deal—and even harder when it’s on food. Lucky for restaurant regulars, Baltimore Restaurant Week is returning this Friday, January 27 through Sunday, February, 5. Throughout the 10-day promotion, diners can choose from more than 75 participating city eateries to enjoy prix-fixe brunch, lunch, and dinner menus priced from $20 to $55. If you’re on a roll with beginning-of-year budgeting—and hoping to remain savvy with your dining dollars—we’ve got you covered with a list of spots to get the most bang for your buck.
foxbaltimore.com
The Maryland Food Bank assisting those impacted by inflation
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Food Bank says food insecurity and the stresses that come with it increase as the cost of inflation continues to rise. CEO and President of the MFB Carmen Del Guerico joins us to share their efforts.
foxbaltimore.com
Check your tickets! Powerball ticket purchased in Alexandria worth $1 million
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Alexandria for Monday night’s drawing that is now worth $1 million, according to the Virginia lottery. The winning ticket was sold at the Giant Food at 5870 Kingstowne Boulevard and was the only one in the nation to match the first five numbers to win $1 million, officials said.
baltimorefishbowl.com
With egg prices high, Baltimore shoppers do without and stores still profit
With egg prices continuing to push $6 a dozen throughout the Baltimore region this week, consumers are starting to avoid the incredible, edible expense. “We just couldn’t afford them,” said H.B. Graham, an Elkridge resident shopping at Aldi’s on Washington Boulevard in Baltimore this week. “They’re definitely...
Commercial Observer
ARLS Properties Starts Work on 35-Acre Mixed-Use Community in Bel Air, Md.
Baltimore-based developer ARLS Properties on Tuesday started construction of Bel Air Village, a 35-acre mixed-use community in Bel Air, Md. When completed, the development will include 115,000 square feet of office space, 252 multifamily units and 24 townhomes. A four-story multifamily building with 50 units will be the first property...
southbmore.com
Great Plates of Late Around South Baltimore
A friend of mine with parents born in the Caribbean told me about Sweet Home Jamaica in Brooklyn a couple years ago. I finally made a visit in recent weeks, and should not have waited so long to stop by. It was outstanding. I got the jerk chicken lunch special...
Wbaltv.com
Sunday Gardener: Valley View Farms previews the Mid Atlantic Nursery Trade Show
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — In this special edition of Sunday Gardener, we head down to the Baltimore Convention Center for the Mid-Atlantic Nursery Trade Show. We are joined by Carrie Engel from Valley View Farms as she tells us about the show, and shows us some of the plants available from the different suppliers.
Nottingham MD
Abingdon man collects $50,000 prize after buying winning scratch-off in Joppa
JOPPA, MD—An Abingdon man has cashed in after buying a winning scratch-off in Joppa. Larry Rexroth enjoys playing Maryland Lottery games, particularly the scratch-offs that he buys several times a week. The Abingdon resident is also no stranger to Lottery second-chance promotions, having won Contestant of the Game honors for a prior Home Run Riches promotion. This time, Larry found $50,000 worth of good fortune playing a $50,000 Cash scratch-off.
45-Year Old Major U.S. Mall Closing at the End of March; Plans Include Demolition and Residential Housing in its Place.
The mall is the latest high-profile shopping outlet to shutter in recent months. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BestLifeOnline.com, Google.com, andBethesdaMagazine.com.
Wbaltv.com
Weather Talk: What's keeping the Snow Train away from Baltimore?
Mother Nature will send some snow flurries to Maryland on Wednesday, but just like the rest of the storms so far this winter, the flakes will quickly turn into rain drops. Meteorologist Tony Pann explains whether there's a chance for snow this year.
Regal to close 2 Maryland theaters
(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Two of those theaters are in Maryland, with more in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022...
Bay Journal
Options for ‘green’ burials grow in Chesapeake region
As a recently retired surgeon, Howard Berg has always had an uneasy relationship with death. But the four-year process of opening a cemetery at the end of 2022 — Maryland’s first certified natural cemetery — on land that’s been in his family for decades has made him far more comfortable with the subject.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Giant Food to open its newest Maryland store on Friday
Regional grocery chain Giant Food on Friday will open its newest Maryland location, a 56,000-square-foot market in Crofton, replacing an older location in the area, the retailer announced on Monday. "This new store is designed to be a true one-stop shop for the Crofton community," said Ira Kress, president of...
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
Owner of Walker-Daniels apartments responds to tenants' claims of poor living
People living in the Walker-Daniels Apartment building have been calling out for help for over a year, with concerns not only for their health but also their safety.
foxbaltimore.com
SEE IT: Man steals giant gorilla statue from Montgomery Co. antique store
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Police released surveillance video on Wednesday of a man stealing a gorilla statue from a Montgomery County antique store. The theft happened around 3:15 a.m. outside Design Emporium Antiques in the 4000 block of Howard Avenue in Kensington, police said. Watch the surveillance video...
foxbaltimore.com
Hidden dangers of over-the-counter medicine
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The winter months tend to come with coughs, colds, and flu symptoms, sending people in search of relief. Over-the-counter medicine is the easiest to grab, but some medications can cause adverse reactions in those with high blood pressure. Cardiologist with Mercy Medical Center Doctor Kate Elfrey...
Randallstown scratch off player wins $2 million
Marylanders win big in scratch offs. The biggest was in Randallstown where someone claimed a two million dollar prize last week.
