Read full article on original website
Related
cryptopotato.com
Circle Blames US SEC for Failed $9B Spac Deal: FT
The Jeremy Allaire-led firm said that the turbulence in the crypto market had nothing to do with the termination. Circle, the company behind the USDC stablecoin, has blamed the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its failed plans to go public. According to a new report by FT, the...
cryptopotato.com
Companies Should Separate Clients’ Crypto Assets From Their Own: NYDFS
The regulator claimed the guidance is intended to offer “greater clarity regarding standards and practices.”. The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) urged firms to set apart customers’ cryptocurrency holdings from their own assets. The watchdog argued that co-mingling funds could trigger a significant financial loss...
cryptopotato.com
Celsius Floats Plan to Exit Bankruptcy by Issuing New Token
The tokens would be distributed to creditors with claims worth more than $5K against the platform. A lot has happened during the Celsius bankruptcy case since the platform originally went under back in July. Between accusations of fraud, arguments that customers (or unsecured creditors, according to the firm) signed over...
cryptopotato.com
Nexo Mulls Suing Bulgaria for $1 Billion, Says Co-Founder Antoni Trenchev
The Bulgarian authorities launched their attack on Nexo to sabotage the third mandate, Trenchev maintained. Antoni Trenchev – Co-Founder of the cryptocurrency lending platform Nexo – said the company could sue the Bulgarian government for more than $1 billion for raiding its offices and undermining its reputation. He...
cryptopotato.com
Binance’s Banking Partner Will Start Ignoring Transactions Under $100K: Report
The decision to curtail these transactions is reportedly taken due to a recent FDIC statement and the implosion of FTX, who they provided services for. Crypto markets have been showing strong signs of recovery – but not everyone is convinced, and financial institutions are understandably on their guard. According...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
msn.com
A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says
A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
cryptopotato.com
Genesis Believes Creditor Disputes Can Be Resolved This Week: Report
The DCG subsidiary is optimistic about upcoming talks with creditors and believes bankruptcy procedures can be ended within several months. One of the latest big names in crypto to go under, Genesis, filed for bankruptcy on the 20th of January. However, unlike other high-profile cases, the company’s asset book doesn’t look that bad.
cryptopotato.com
Gemini Lays of 10% of Employees Due to Crypto Industry’s “Bad Actors”
Gemini downsizes again while pointing fingers at “unprecedented fraud” in recent months. Gemini – the Winklevoss-owned cryptocurrency exchange – has commenced its third round of job cuts in under a year, dismissing another 10% of its workforce. Cameron Winklevoss claims the layoff was motivated by a...
cryptopotato.com
DeFi Will Be the Foundation of Crypto’s Next Cycle: Pantera Capital
Pantera sees the popularity of Defi surging as scaling solutions and usability continue to improve. Pantera Capital – a blockchain-focused institutional asset manager – has released a report reviewing the state of the blockchain industry in 2022, and what to expect on the technological and adoption front going forward.
cryptopotato.com
Vitalik Buterin Weighs in on Stealth Address to Bring Privacy to Blockchain Transactions
Stealth addresses can be registered on Ethereum Name Services (ENS) and can help in obfuscating the peer-to-peer transactions of digital assets. Privacy tools have always been heralded as a key to financial freedom in the crypto industry. In the Ethereum ecosystem, discussions surrounding the subject matter have revolved mostly around privacy-preserving transfers of ETH and mainstream ERC20 tokens.
cryptopotato.com
Blockstream Raises $125 Million to Expand Institutional Bitcoin Mining Services
Blockstream raised $125m to expand institutional bitcoin mining services; CEO Adam Back vowed to adopt decentralized structures. Blockstream, a leading bitcoin infrastructure provider, announced on January 24 that it had raised $125 million in funding to expand its institutional bitcoin mining services. This fundraising round was led by Kingsway Capital,...
Rights group says several Chinese 'white paper' protestors still in detention
SHANGHAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Several demonstrators who were apprehended for publicly protesting China's then-ongoing zero-COVID policy remain in detention, face charges or have not been heard from, Human Rights Watch said in a report on Thursday.
cryptopotato.com
Genesis Sues Roger Ver for $20 Million for Failing to Settle Crypto Options
As insolvency drama rages on, Roger Ver has found himself in legal trouble with another embattled crypto firm. The so-called “Bitcoin Jesus,” Roger Ver, has been summoned to repay over $20 million in damages to Genesis after failing to settle certain cryptocurrency options transactions before the payment deadline.
cryptopotato.com
The Central African Republic Appoints a Committee to Design Crypto Legislation
Several departments of the Central African Republic, including some of the Ministries, have to form a cryptocurrency bill. One of the poorest countries – the Central African Republic (CAR) – formed a team of 15 agencies, whose responsibility will be to draft a “comprehensive” cryptocurrency bill.
cryptopotato.com
BTC Miner Core Scientific Raises $500M From BlackRock, Ibex Investors (Report)
BlackRock lent Core Scientific approximately $38 million by purchasing its secured convertible notes. The US-based bitcoin miner – Core Scientific – reportedly secured a $500 million fundraiser led by leading finance players, such as BlackRock, Apollo Capital, Kensico Capital, Ibex Investors, and others. The company filed for bankruptcy...
Investor Optimism Improves As Dow Settles Slightly Higher
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed slight improvement in overall market sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed mixed on Wednesday with the Nasdaq settling lower for the second straight session as investors assessed the latest corporate earnings. Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares edged lower on Wednesday after the...
cryptopotato.com
Tesla Remained a Bitcoin Hodler During Q2 of 2022
Tesla sold 75% of its Bitcoin stash, but it kept the remaining 25% of its coins during the darkest of times. Tesla, the electric car company led by Elon Musk, did not sell the remaining of its Bitcoin stash, as it was supposed to do during the 4th quarter of 2022, according to a filing published by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Japan launches intel satellite to watch N. Korea, disasters
TOKYO (AP) — Japan successfully launched a rocket Thursday carrying a government intelligence-gathering satellite on a mission to watch movements at military sites in North Korea and improve natural disaster response. The H2A rocket, launched by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., successfully lifted off from the Tanegashima Space Center in...
cryptopotato.com
SEC and Grayscale to Debate on a Bitcoin ETF in Court in March
The SEC and Grayscale will argue on a Bitcoin ETF in court in March. The world’s largest digital asset manager – Grayscale – will reportedly present its arguments in court regarding the potential launch of a Bitcoin ETF in the US on March 7. The United States...
Comments / 0