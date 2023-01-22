Read full article on original website
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
Domantas Sabonis showcases leadership and determination to win against the KingsSara IrshadSacramento, CA
Grief and horror: How gun violence Is ruining families across AmericaEdy ZooSacramento, CA
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Mailbox thief arrested by Elk Grove Police
Elk Grove police officers arrested a man suspected of stealing mail from cluster mailboxes. The suspect was apprehended with the help of the city’s license plate reader cameras located throughout the city. The suspect was also found in possession of keys used to unlock cluster mailboxes. Thanks to surveillance...
abc10.com
KCRA.com
Sacramento 'prowler' arrested after series of disturbing crimes spanning years
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are asking more potential victims of a man accused of a series of disturbing crimes across Sacramento to come forward. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office arrested 37-year-old Juan Soto on a burglary charge, and he was booked into jail in October 2022. At the same time, the Sacramento Police Department said it was investigating several incidents from 2020 and 2021 that happened in the Midtown and Colonial Park neighborhoods related to a man that was prowling at residences, trespassing onto property, looking through windows and even inappropriately touching himself at times. Investigators with each scene were able to link all of them to the same person through DNA testing.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Sheriff: Two wanted suspects arrested
Two suspects that were wanted through Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers have been arrested according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department. Four suspects are still being sought. **UPDATE** ARRESTED. The California Department of Corrections is currently seeking Jamarl SMITH for parole violation. SMITH is a “high-risk” offender. SMITH is a 39-year-old...
Stockton police arrest man for battery on an officer and other charges
STOCKTON — Stockton police arrested a man for battery on an officer and several other charges stemming from a Jan. 24 incident.According to the Stockton Police Department, an officer was responding to a call about a suspicious person in the area of West Harding Way and Columbia Avenue. While attempting to detain the suspect, the officer was pushed by the suspect who then started to run, leading the officer on a short chase.Other responding officers attempted to detain the suspect, but he resisted arrest. After a struggle, 33-year-old Kevin Fountain was arrested for resisting arrest, battery on an officer, and other unspecified warrants.
Police: Tracy shooting leaves one man dead
(KTXL) — A man was found dead after a fatal shooting in a Tracy neighborhood on Wednesday morning, according to the Tracy Police Department. At 1:13 a.m., police said reports came in of shots being fired in the 900 block of Peerless Court. When officers arrived on scene they located a man who who had […]
Roseville official sentenced after embezzling nearly $308,000 from the city
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A Roseville official was sentenced after pleading guilty to embezzlement by a public officer and five counts of public officer crimes, according to the Placer County District Attorney's Office. Honorable Judge Gini sentenced Kenneth Glotzbach to 360 days in custody and two years of formal probation....
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove man arrested for El Dorado County fentanyl overdose
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested an Elk Grove man in connection with a fentanyl overdose death in El Dorado County in May 2022. The Sacramento Bee has identified the suspect as Kamaal Babatunde Agboola Yusuf, 22, of Elk Grove. He is being charged with second degree murder and is being held at the El Dorado County Jail.
People impersonating fire inspectors in Stockton
(KTXL) — In Stockton, there is a possibility that people are impersonating fire inspectors, the Stockton Fire Department said in a Facebook post. — Video Above: Shooting in Rancho Cordova injures two The fire department said that city fire inspectors will have a city identification badge as well as be in uniform. They will also […]
2 teenagers shot in barbershop in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Two people were injured after a shooting in Rancho Cordova Tuesday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said two 17-year-old boys were shot after at least one person, possibly two, opened fire into a barbershop. One of the teenagers had life threatening injuries and the other sustained non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital. It's not clear how many shots were fired at this time.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for hatchet attack outside Yuba City grocery store
YUBA CITY, Calif. - A man was arrested for attacking a Raley’s employee with a hatchet Sunday morning, according to the Yuba City Police Department. Officers say they received multiple calls shortly before 6:45 a.m. that man was in the parking lot of the Raley's using a hatchet to damage a vehicle.
Man with hatchet suspected of attacking, chasing Yuba City Raley’s employee
(KTXL) — A man with a hatchet allegedly attacked and chased an employee at a Raley’s in Yuba City on Sunday morning, Yuba City Police said. Police said they received several calls around 6:40 a.m. about a man damaging a car that was in the Raley’s parking lot. The suspect allegedly smashed the windows of […]
CBS News
Oakdale officers respond to homicide call that turned out to be swatting
It was a frightening and then frustrating call for law enforcement near Oakdale. Someone reported a homicide Saturday, alerting Oakdale police and the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office. Officers showed up at a house on Criolla Court, only to find out it was a case of swatting.
Man in Sacramento County Main Jail custody dies, sheriff’s office says
(KTXL) — A 52-year-old man who was in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail died on Tuesday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies reportedly found him unresponsive in his cell around 12:48 p.m. The sheriff’s office said the man had no pulse and was not breathing when deputies checked on him. -Video Above: […]
Suspect in deadly Marysville hit-and-run arrested, police says
(KTLX) — Marysville Police said officers arrested a suspect accused of killing a 13-year-old and injuring another teen in a hit-and-run on Jan. 14. Police said the hit-and-run happened on B Street, near 18th Street, around 7:20 p.m. At the scene, officers found two teens who had been struck, a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old […]
CBS News
Police investigate stabbing in North Natomas
Sacramento police officers are investigating a stabbing on Aldeburgh Circle in North Natomas. The victim was transported to a hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Police at the scene of barricaded suspect in Fair Oaks
FAIR OAKS - Deputies are currently on the scene of a barricaded suspect in Fair Oaks.According to authorities, the male suspect is inside a home in the 7600 block of Southcliff Drive and is refusing to come out. He is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and may now be armed with a machete. No one besides the suspect is believed to be inside the house. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has not yet released any further details about the suspect or the ongoing situation.We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
Solano County Hells Angels member pleads guilty to firearms charges
SOLANO COUNTY - A member of the Vallejo Hells Angels Motorcycle club has pleaded guilty to possessing a gun with an altered serial number along with an unregistered short-barreled shotgun.The suspect, 30-year-old Michael Mahoney, of Fairfield, was under investigation for a previous incident where two members of a different motorcycle club were brutally beaten by him. Authorities obtained a search warrant where they found several firearms, including a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver with a serial number that had been scratched off, as well as a 12-gauge shotgun with a barrel that had been sawn off.Mahoney will be sentenced sometime in may where he faces a maximum prison sentence of years and a $250,000 fine.
