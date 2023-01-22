ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

hamlethub.com

RVNAhealth Spring Breakfast on April 28! Save the Date! Become a Sponsor!

RVNAhealth will be hosting its 22nd Annual Spring Breakfast on Friday, April 28 at The Amber Room in Danbury. Each year, the Spring Breakfast brings together 400 local business leaders, medical professionals, community groups, and RVNAhealth supporters to welcome spring and raise funds critical to patient care and program support. Funds raised allow RVNAhealth to care for patients and clients regardless of age, diagnosis, or financial circumstances and make a lasting impact on the lives of those served. It’s truly an inspiring morning and a great way to start the day!
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Whip Salon in Ridgefield and Newtown Donate Over $700 to ROAR

Newtown and Ridgefield Locations Donate over $700 to ROAR. Whip Salon held a “Hair Raiser” fundraising event in support of ROAR this past weekend raising over $700 for ROAR (Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue), a warm, safe, welcoming place for homeless pets to recover and await adoption. “We...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
ctbites.com

CT Chefs & Restaurant Win Nominations For James Beard Awards 2023

James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalist nominees for the 2023 James Beard Awards today in a press release. Nominees will be announced on Wednesday, March 29, and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

MoCA Westport Announces New Board Member Adam Moore

Westport, CT - MoCA [Museum of Contemporary Art] Westport announces the appointment of Westport, CT-based Adam Moore to its Board of Directors. Moore joins a diverse Board of Directors from across Connecticut and New York, chartered to support MoCA Westport in its mission to build a deeper understanding of, and passion for, the arts by presenting thought-provoking and relevant arts experiences.
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

RVNAhealth partners with SPHERE for evening filled with health and friendship

Last Thursday, RVNAhealth was excited to invite members of Sphere of CT to our Ridgefield building!. Participants learned the importance of good hygiene and nutritional practices from RVNAhealth Field Supervisor Donna Crane, RN, and Registered Dietitian Monica Marcello, MS, RD. The evening was topped off with an interactive activity on...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Lyn Kehoe Power Yoga

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Lyn Kehoe...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
ctbites.com

Don Memo in Westport Launches Brunch!

Just under three years ago, our esteemed founder, Stephanie Webster, introduced CTbites readers to Bill Taibe’s Don Memo. Since the summer of 2020 when Don Memo opened, it has not only been a hit with locals and out-of-towners, but Taibe’s interpretation of authentic Mexican cuisine with ingredients that are seasonal and locally sourced has gotten its share of acclaim as a 2021 CRAzies nominee for Best Restaurant (West Region) and a Restauranteur of the Year win for Taibe.
WESTPORT, CT
darientimes.com

West Haven shoreline's 'iconic' Chick's Drive-In sign is no more

WEST HAVEN — For almost a decade, the 20-foot Chick's Drive-In sign beckoned beachgoers and drivers along West Haven's shoreline to a vacant restaurant. For 65 years, the iconic restaurant grilled split hot dogs on Beach Street, before closing in 2015 per the request of founder Joseph "Chick" Celentano upon his death.
WEST HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

New Milford’s ‘DinerLuxe’ Closes Its Doors for Good

My grandkids and I always called DinerLuxe on Route 7 in New Milford the 'Shiny Diner' because of its bright shiny outward appearance. DinerLuxe always reminded me of one of those classic 1950s-style diners. DinerLuxe opened its doors in 2014 , and according to ctinsider.com, New Milford Mayor Pete Bass...
NEW MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Stamford Senior Center's Lives Blossom Fundraiser on May 4

The Stamford Senior Center invites you to attend it's annual ‘Lives Blossom’ spring gala on Thursday, May 4th from 6:00 – 8:30pm at the Italian Center of Stamford. The event raises critical funds for this local nonprofit organization that is a home away from home for hundreds of older adults who attend the Center to exercise their mind and body and stay connected.
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Optibrusher

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The local shop movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Optibrusher!. Three...
WESTPORT, CT
94.3 The Point

Let’s Go Shopping! New Jersey’s Very Best Grocery Store

It is always a good thing when you have a favorite store that you like to shop at and there are many choices here in New Jersey. I was recently going over an article from Lovefood and their choices for the "best grocery stores" in America. They selected the best grocery store for each state including right here in the Garden State.
MAYWOOD, NJ
darienite.com

Julie Peters, 53, Leader in Real Estate Industry, College Swimmer Who Loved the Ocean

Julie Taylor Peters of Darien, passed away suddenly on Jan. 15 due to an undetectable medical event. She was 53 and had been in perfect health prior. Julie was a born leader, a natural negotiator, a fierce partner with any racquet, a gifted seamstress and a very trusted friend. She had no limits to what she could accomplish and she had a natural ability to do it all with compassion, style and that oh so beautiful smile.
DARIEN, CT

