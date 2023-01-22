Read full article on original website
JR Design Opens Studio in Downtown Ridgefield, Community Invited to Celebrate Tomorrow!
Ridgefield resident Jill Rae has built a name and niche as an expert in full-service design including luxury home builds, renovation and home staging. With a loyal client base in Fairfield County, Rae, together with fellow designers Kim Harper and Mariah Murphy, are set to unveil a haven for home design in downtown Ridgefield.
Less than two weeks until the Taste of Ridgefield and the kick-off of Rotary’s Restaurant Raffle, RRRESTAFFLE!
Less than two weeks until the Taste of Ridgefield and the kick-off of Rotary’s Restaurant Raffle, RRRESTAFFLE. The Taste is at a new location, the First Congregational Church, but everything else is the same. There will be nearly 30 restaurants/wine stores serving you (view the list of participants here).
RVNAhealth Spring Breakfast on April 28! Save the Date! Become a Sponsor!
RVNAhealth will be hosting its 22nd Annual Spring Breakfast on Friday, April 28 at The Amber Room in Danbury. Each year, the Spring Breakfast brings together 400 local business leaders, medical professionals, community groups, and RVNAhealth supporters to welcome spring and raise funds critical to patient care and program support. Funds raised allow RVNAhealth to care for patients and clients regardless of age, diagnosis, or financial circumstances and make a lasting impact on the lives of those served. It’s truly an inspiring morning and a great way to start the day!
Whip Salon in Ridgefield and Newtown Donate Over $700 to ROAR
Newtown and Ridgefield Locations Donate over $700 to ROAR. Whip Salon held a “Hair Raiser” fundraising event in support of ROAR this past weekend raising over $700 for ROAR (Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue), a warm, safe, welcoming place for homeless pets to recover and await adoption. “We...
These CT Restaurants, Chefs Named Semifinalists Of Prestigious National Competition
Three restaurants in Connecticut have been recognized as semifinalists for a prestigious national competition recognizing preeminent restaurants and chefs. The restaurants are being recognized by the James Beard Foundation, which celebrates food culture in the US and has been handing out awards to restaurants since 1991. Outstanding Restaurant Presented by...
CT Chefs & Restaurant Win Nominations For James Beard Awards 2023
James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalist nominees for the 2023 James Beard Awards today in a press release. Nominees will be announced on Wednesday, March 29, and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
MoCA Westport Announces New Board Member Adam Moore
Westport, CT - MoCA [Museum of Contemporary Art] Westport announces the appointment of Westport, CT-based Adam Moore to its Board of Directors. Moore joins a diverse Board of Directors from across Connecticut and New York, chartered to support MoCA Westport in its mission to build a deeper understanding of, and passion for, the arts by presenting thought-provoking and relevant arts experiences.
RVNAhealth partners with SPHERE for evening filled with health and friendship
Last Thursday, RVNAhealth was excited to invite members of Sphere of CT to our Ridgefield building!. Participants learned the importance of good hygiene and nutritional practices from RVNAhealth Field Supervisor Donna Crane, RN, and Registered Dietitian Monica Marcello, MS, RD. The evening was topped off with an interactive activity on...
Famous New Jersey Hot Dog Joint Named Among The Best In America
New Jersey is well-known for so many amazing types of food, like pizza, bagels, diner burgers, and Italian food. But did you ever wonder if the New Jersey hot dog is getting enough love?. Well, here's some great news for the Garden State hot dog lover. One of our very...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Lyn Kehoe Power Yoga
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Lyn Kehoe...
Don Memo in Westport Launches Brunch!
Just under three years ago, our esteemed founder, Stephanie Webster, introduced CTbites readers to Bill Taibe’s Don Memo. Since the summer of 2020 when Don Memo opened, it has not only been a hit with locals and out-of-towners, but Taibe’s interpretation of authentic Mexican cuisine with ingredients that are seasonal and locally sourced has gotten its share of acclaim as a 2021 CRAzies nominee for Best Restaurant (West Region) and a Restauranteur of the Year win for Taibe.
West Haven shoreline's 'iconic' Chick's Drive-In sign is no more
WEST HAVEN — For almost a decade, the 20-foot Chick's Drive-In sign beckoned beachgoers and drivers along West Haven's shoreline to a vacant restaurant. For 65 years, the iconic restaurant grilled split hot dogs on Beach Street, before closing in 2015 per the request of founder Joseph "Chick" Celentano upon his death.
New Milford’s ‘DinerLuxe’ Closes Its Doors for Good
My grandkids and I always called DinerLuxe on Route 7 in New Milford the 'Shiny Diner' because of its bright shiny outward appearance. DinerLuxe always reminded me of one of those classic 1950s-style diners. DinerLuxe opened its doors in 2014 , and according to ctinsider.com, New Milford Mayor Pete Bass...
Stamford Senior Center's Lives Blossom Fundraiser on May 4
The Stamford Senior Center invites you to attend it's annual ‘Lives Blossom’ spring gala on Thursday, May 4th from 6:00 – 8:30pm at the Italian Center of Stamford. The event raises critical funds for this local nonprofit organization that is a home away from home for hundreds of older adults who attend the Center to exercise their mind and body and stay connected.
15th Annual Hearts of Hope Breakfast Returns to Candlewood Inn on March 9
Join The Center For Empowerment And Education on Wednesday, March 8th at 7:30 am for the 15th Annual Hearts of Hope Breakfast returning once again to the beautiful Candlewood Inn. As you may know, this is a historically sold-out event so don't hesitate to get your tickets now! Buy a...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Optibrusher
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The local shop movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Optibrusher!. Three...
NEW Accessible Parking on Main Street, Spots to Be Painted this Spring, View Map and Take Note of Locations!
The Town of Ridgefield is alerting the community to NEW Accessible Parking on Main Street. Please note that the new spots will not be repainted until spring (so may be a bit hard to identify!). The map in this post (please click on it to enlarge) highlights the spots (they...
Let’s Go Shopping! New Jersey’s Very Best Grocery Store
It is always a good thing when you have a favorite store that you like to shop at and there are many choices here in New Jersey. I was recently going over an article from Lovefood and their choices for the "best grocery stores" in America. They selected the best grocery store for each state including right here in the Garden State.
Julie Peters, 53, Leader in Real Estate Industry, College Swimmer Who Loved the Ocean
Julie Taylor Peters of Darien, passed away suddenly on Jan. 15 due to an undetectable medical event. She was 53 and had been in perfect health prior. Julie was a born leader, a natural negotiator, a fierce partner with any racquet, a gifted seamstress and a very trusted friend. She had no limits to what she could accomplish and she had a natural ability to do it all with compassion, style and that oh so beautiful smile.
Jane Claire Kirby, 95, Former Ridgefield Rotary Citizen of the Year, Longtime Health Care Worker at RVNAhealth, has Died
Jane Claire Kirby passed peacefully at her residence at Ridgefield Crossings on January 21, 2023. She was 95 years old, a proud mother of five daughters and a widow of fifty years. Claire was born on August 10, 1927, to Vincent and Mae Cushing in Huntington, NY. She graduated from...
