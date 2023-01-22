Photo goes viral after Delta Air Lines attendant comforts woman on Charlotte flight

CHARLOTTE — Flight crews have been through a lot in the past few months after a busy holiday season.

However, one flight attendant went above and beyond for a passenger on a flight that departed from Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

A photo of Delta Air Lines flight attendant Floyd Dean-Shannon shows him comforting a woman who passengers say was scared to fly.

The photo that was taken last Saturday from a flight that was departing from Charlotte has since gone viral. It shows Floyd sitting in the aisle and holding the woman’s hand.

Passenger Molly Simonson Lee took the picture and said she was moved by Floyd’s kindness.

“He just had this connection and warmth and calmness and she responded to that and the moment was just so beautiful,” Lee said.

To Lee, the moment was a reminder of how good people can be.

“When you see something like that, it really is a wonderful reminder that there are a lot of good people out there,” Lee said.

Molly hopes Floyd’s bosses see the exchange and give him a raise and promotion.

