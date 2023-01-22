MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has found that 97% of graduates from Kansas State University found employment within the first year after graduation. Kansas State University announced on Wednesday, Jan. 25, that students continue to excel in employment and continuing education following their graduation. According to the latest post-graduation report for graduates in the 2021-22 school year, about 97% are employed or furthering their education.

