ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Providence Township, PA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Millcreek Police asking for help to locate missing teenager

The Millcreek Police Department is asking for help finding a missing juvenile. 14-year-old Meriska Hitt was reportedly last seen at her home in Millcreek on Monday. She’s described as a white female, medium build with shoulder length brown hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Millcreek Police at (814) 833-7777.
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

Police say "distasteful" flyers were passed out in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Springfield Township are searching for information about what they call "distasteful" flyers being distributed directly to people's homes in Wyndmoor.The flyers feature a call to action urging White men specifically to "stand up." The flyer also contains a link to a "White Lives Matter" group on the messaging app Telegram. Springfield Township police say that although the act is not criminal, they are asking anyone with information about who may have passed the flyers out to contact them.
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware State Police Investigate Restaurant Robbery

Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a Wilmington area Applebee’s that occurred on Monday night. On January 23, 2023, at approximately 9:40 p.m., troopers responded to the Applebee’s […] The post Delaware State Police Investigate Restaurant Robbery appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WILMINGTON, DE
WFMZ-TV Online

Montco DA: Contractor stole total of more than $400K from homeowners in southeastern Pa., Berks

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A contractor is being accused in the theft of more than $400,000 from homeowners in southeastern Pennsylvania and Berks County. Joseph Ford, 53, of Collegeville, is being charged with more than 300 felony counts related to the theft of $474,185 from 64 homeowners in Montgomery, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Evesham, NJ, Police: Charges Upgraded Against Son Who Beat His Mother With a Landscaping Rock

Authorities in Burlington County say charges have been upgraded against a 43-year-old man who allegedly beat his mother with a landscaping rock earlier this week, critically injuring her. Lawrence Y. Kim of Marlton was originally charged with,. Second-degree aggravated assault. Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Fourth-degree possession of a...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
wtae.com

Pennsylvania businessmen die in avalanche during skiing trip in Canada

Two members of the Kinsley family, leaders of Pennsylvania-based Kinsley Enterprises, died in an avalanche while on a skiing trip in Canada. Jon Kinsley, 59, and Tim Kinsley, 57, died Monday in British Columbia. Jon was an executive at Kinsley Enterprises. Tim was the president of Kinsley Properties. The companied...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Missing central Pa. man found dead: state police

A missing York County man was found dead in Delaware on Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police said. Authorities said Delaware State Police found 38-year-old Daniel Hesketh dead in New Castle County, Delaware. The circumstances and cause of death are still under investigation, according to state police. State police said Hesketh left...
YORK COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy