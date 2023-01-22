Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Glu Hospitality to Open Brewerytown Food Hall in MarchMarilyn Johnson
How to spend 2 days in PhiladelphiaGenni FranklinPhiladelphia, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Millcreek Police asking for help to locate missing teenager
The Millcreek Police Department is asking for help finding a missing juvenile. 14-year-old Meriska Hitt was reportedly last seen at her home in Millcreek on Monday. She’s described as a white female, medium build with shoulder length brown hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Millcreek Police at (814) 833-7777.
Teen girl found unresponsive in woods during party in NC; teen host charged, ALE says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is in the hospital after being found unresponsive by alcohol law enforcement officers in Julian during a party on Saturday, according to an NC ALE news release. ALE special agents joined by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant at a […]
Police say "distasteful" flyers were passed out in Springfield Township
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Springfield Township are searching for information about what they call "distasteful" flyers being distributed directly to people's homes in Wyndmoor.The flyers feature a call to action urging White men specifically to "stand up." The flyer also contains a link to a "White Lives Matter" group on the messaging app Telegram. Springfield Township police say that although the act is not criminal, they are asking anyone with information about who may have passed the flyers out to contact them.
Cold Case Closed: Pennsylvania State Police ID woman killed in 1987 fiery Pa. Turnpike crash
1987 Crash Victim ID'd: State police say authorities were able to immediately identify the truck driver as a California man, but the woman's identity remained a mystery for over 35 years.
Main Line Media News
Abington woman accused of killing, dismembering parents to get competency evaluation
NORRISTOWN — The Abington Township woman accused of fatally shooting her elderly parents and using a chainsaw to dismember them will undergo a mental health competency evaluation before she has her initial court hearing on homicide charges. Verity A. Beck will be admitted to Norristown State Hospital for up...
Massachusetts Man Who Never Came Home Found Dead In Cape Cod Waters: Police
A 40-year-old man from Cape Cod was found dead after his family reported that he never came home from work, authorities said. Family members of Eduardo Gomes, of West Yarmouth, told police around 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 that was last seen around 1 a.m. the same day, Yarmouth Police said on F…
Main Line Media News
Woman sent to prison for fatally shooting mom’s boyfriend in Lower Merion
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia woman was sentenced to more than a dozen years in prison after she admitted to fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend during a New Year’s Eve domestic disturbance in Lower Merion. Samiyah Haniyy Williams, 25, of the 5000 block of Locust Street, was sentenced...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
Delaware State Police Investigate Restaurant Robbery
Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a Wilmington area Applebee’s that occurred on Monday night. On January 23, 2023, at approximately 9:40 p.m., troopers responded to the Applebee’s […] The post Delaware State Police Investigate Restaurant Robbery appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WFMZ-TV Online
Montco DA: Contractor stole total of more than $400K from homeowners in southeastern Pa., Berks
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A contractor is being accused in the theft of more than $400,000 from homeowners in southeastern Pennsylvania and Berks County. Joseph Ford, 53, of Collegeville, is being charged with more than 300 felony counts related to the theft of $474,185 from 64 homeowners in Montgomery, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bus driver suspected of DUI, fell asleep before crash on I-78, police say
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - State police say drunk driving is believed to have been involved in a crash between a bus and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 78. The wreck happened shortly before 9 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes, near mile marker 48, just past the Route 100 exit.
fox29.com
Body found behind homes in Upper Darby identified as Delaware woman, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities say the partially decomposed body found behind homes in Pennsylvania last week is a Delaware woman who has been missing since early December. The Upper Darby Police Department identified the woman as 61-year-old Rosemary Byrne who they say was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Begins Testing Deer in Bucks County for Dangerous Chemicals
The commission is testing to see of the deer population is safe for consumption for hunters and buyers of game meat. The deer population in Bucks County is being tested for traces of chemicals, which could be detrimental to both animals and humans. Aaron Moselle wrote about the testing for WHYY.
Police: Woman wanted for cashing bad check at Old Bridge TD Bank
Authorities say the suspect used the identification of a woman whose purse was stolen from her car in Tinton Falls.
Man dies after being shot by police officer in Deptford Township, N.J.
The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in Deptford Township.
Evesham, NJ, Police: Charges Upgraded Against Son Who Beat His Mother With a Landscaping Rock
Authorities in Burlington County say charges have been upgraded against a 43-year-old man who allegedly beat his mother with a landscaping rock earlier this week, critically injuring her. Lawrence Y. Kim of Marlton was originally charged with,. Second-degree aggravated assault. Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Fourth-degree possession of a...
wtae.com
Pennsylvania businessmen die in avalanche during skiing trip in Canada
Two members of the Kinsley family, leaders of Pennsylvania-based Kinsley Enterprises, died in an avalanche while on a skiing trip in Canada. Jon Kinsley, 59, and Tim Kinsley, 57, died Monday in British Columbia. Jon was an executive at Kinsley Enterprises. Tim was the president of Kinsley Properties. The companied...
Pottstown Couple — Longest Married Pair in Pa. — on Their Way to 81st Anniversary in 2023
The oldest married couple in Pennsylvania, Martha and Chester Pish, of Pottstown, have been together for over eight decades, reports Danny Freeman for NBC10. The couple, both of whom are 99 years old, celebrated their 80th anniversary on May 23. 2022. “We’re so grateful and thankful that we were able...
Police Involved Shooting Kills Man In South Jersey: AG
The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a police-involved shooting that left one man dead in South Jersey over the weekend. Deptford police responded to a Fox Run Road home for an undisclosed reason after a 9-1-1 call around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, NJ Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.
Missing central Pa. man found dead: state police
A missing York County man was found dead in Delaware on Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police said. Authorities said Delaware State Police found 38-year-old Daniel Hesketh dead in New Castle County, Delaware. The circumstances and cause of death are still under investigation, according to state police. State police said Hesketh left...
