Los Angeles, CA

Centre Daily

PaleyFest 2023: ‘Abbott Elementary, ‘The Mandalorian’ and more will be featured

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The annual PaleyFest LA will return to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles from March 31 to April 4. Celebrating its 40th year in 2023, PaleyFest LA is a television festival that hosts special previews and premiere content screenings of popular television shows. The event invites fans to experience exclusive behind-the-scenes conversations with leading stars from each series, never-before-seen TV footage and interactive Q&A sessions with festival attendees.
