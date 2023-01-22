BOB MAINDELLE: Boy battles 47-pound beast at Belton Lake
Just as some of you were enjoying that first cup of coffee and opening your newspapers or clicking around online for news last Sunday morning, an epic battle between boy and fish was taking place on the shores of Belton Lake.
Around 4 p.m. on Jan. 14, Ken and Alicia Ferguson, their four children and a friend of the family, Hayden Tice, began an overnight camping and fishing adventure on the public lands surrounding Belton Lake. This family event would extend through noon the following day.
Comments / 0