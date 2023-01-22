ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

BOB MAINDELLE: Boy battles 47-pound beast at Belton Lake

By Bob Maindelle
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27OBSy_0kNLYOsh00
Devon Ferguson, age 13, landed this monstrous blue catfish from the shoreline at Belton Lake on Jan. 15 while on an overnight family camping trip. Courtesy | Alicia Ferguson

Just as some of you were enjoying that first cup of coffee and opening your newspapers or clicking around online for news last Sunday morning, an epic battle between boy and fish was taking place on the shores of Belton Lake.

Around 4 p.m. on Jan. 14, Ken and Alicia Ferguson, their four children and a friend of the family, Hayden Tice, began an overnight camping and fishing adventure on the public lands surrounding Belton Lake. This family event would extend through noon the following day.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

Water “purification” to be done in certain Bell County cities during the entire month of February: Your water may smell/taste different

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Starting Feb. 1, the Bell County Water Control & Improvement District No. 1 will start its water treatment process. The process involves removing certain disinfectants found in the water, soloing out any unwanted bacteria’s and adding fresh disinfectants that keeps the water clean. Disinfection...
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

City of Austin activates Cold Weather Shelters Wednesday night

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Mayor Kirk Watson says the City of Austin is activating its Cold Weather Shelters Wednesday night. Shelter registration will be between 6 and 8 p.m. at One Texas Center (OTC), located at 505 Barton Springs Road. The city typically only opens the shelters when temperatures drop...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Construction coming to Copperas Cove City Hall

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – To anyone about to do business at Copperas Cove City Hall, things will be a little different in the next few days. The City said on Wednesday afternoon that a contractor will be working in the rear of City Hall, located at 914 S. Main Street, on Thursday, January 26 and Friday, January 27. During these two days, the parking lot will be barricaded off with no vehicle entry authorized.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
kut.org

What happened to the Zilker Park mini-train?

Zilker Park — the crown jewel of Austin's park system — used to be home to a miniature train amusement ride that delighted families for generations and became one of Austin's most iconic attractions. "The first one I ever rode, I was about 10 years old maybe. It...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Indiana man dead in Bell County crash

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An Indiana man is dead in a Bell County vehicle crash. Texas DPS Troopers responded at approximately 2:20 a.m. Sunday to a report of a one vehicle rollover. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban SUV, driven by 21-year-old Martin Armando Landin-Ariza, of Indianapolis, was travelling westbound on Interstate 14.
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Possible explosive found at scene of vehicle accident

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – A possible explosive was discovered in Lacy Lakeview as police officers were investigating a vehicle accident. The officers were called to the single-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon, which occurred in the 1100 block of E. Crest Drive. While working this accident, a small object resembling a possible explosive was discovered.
LACY LAKEVIEW, TX
KVUE

Proposed tallest skyscraper in Texas fails to receive approval

AUSTIN, Texas — What would be the tallest building in Texas has reportedly failed to receive approval to start construction. In an article from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), the skyscraper's developer, Wilson Capital, failed to gain approval from the City of Austin's Design Commission on Jan. 23. The...
AUSTIN, TX
wasteadvantagemag.com

Temple, TX to Begin Food Waste Drop-Off Program this Spring

Temple’s new solid waste complex will open this spring, prompting changes in recycling drop-off locations and the implementation of a new food-waste program, a department official said. “The city will start accepting food waste as part of a drop-off-only program in the spring,” said Heather Leedy, recycling manager for the city. “The food waste program will not be a curbside collection, and the items will not go into the green curbside bin.”
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Fostering grandparent program comes to Central Texas

CENTRAL, Texas — Editor's Note |The video above and below are previous segments on child advocacy programs. A foster grandparent mentoring program is coming to the Central Texas area. With funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the district says, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced that...
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin woman arrested after TxDPS finds 10 illegal immigrants in truck

VAL VERDE COUNTY, Texas - An Austin woman is under arrest on human smuggling charges. A Texas Department of Public Safety (TxDPS) trooper pulled her over on US 277 in Val Verde County and found 10 illegal immigrants inside a Penske van. TxDPS says the driver told the trooper that...
AUSTIN, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy