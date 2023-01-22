ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

wtvbam.com

Tough night for Branch County teams in Big 8 Conference boys basketball

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – It was a rough night for Branch County’s boys basketball teams in the Big 8 Conference as Bronson, Union City and Quincy all lost on the road. The Vikings lost at Reading 54-46. Kam Brackett led Bronson with 14 points. The Vikings are now 4-7 overall and 2-4 in the Big 8. Bronson won the J.V. game 40-36.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
MLive.com

Kalamazoo Central hands Mattawan first loss in boys hoops showdown

MATTAWAN, MI – Kalamazoo Central’s Hutch Ward stroked a 3-pointer from the wing in the opening seconds of Tuesday’s boys basketball showdown with Mattawan. Then, the 6-foot-8 senior spent the next 31 minutes showcasing his all-around game in the Maroon Giants’ 58-44 win over the previously undefeated Wildcats in front of a raucous crowd at Mattawan.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Veteran surgeon to lead University of Michigan Health-West team

The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan has a new surgical team leader. University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-West) has announced the addition of Dr. Alphonse DeLucia III, who will lead the Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan’s local surgical team from UMH-West’s open-heart surgical center in Wyoming. DeLucia is a...
WYOMING, MI
iheart.com

District: Wayland teacher killed in crash

WAYLAND (WOOD-AM) - District officials and students are mourning the death of a Wayland Union Schools teacher, who died following a car crash this month. Katrina Brown's death was announced by the district yesterday. She recently worked as a reading coach for multiple schools in the district.
WAYLAND, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The people have spoken: Golfers value 2 Michigan courses among 10 best publics in USA

We often look to the "experts" when reviewing and searching for the best golf courses, so it's refreshing to cull data from "the people" to see what they think. After more than 315,000 reviews in 2022 on GolfPass.com, reviewers have spoken and two Michigan courses were among the top 10 public sites in the U.S. golfers loved the most, and six others made the top 50. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Did Arby’s Night Crew in Battle Creek Exit With F-Word?

Not everyone is laughing at this Arby's sign in Battle Creek. But some of us are. If you were driving passed the Meijer on Colombia Avenue in Battle Creek Monday night, you might have been surprised by the Arby's sign that read, "F#CK YOU TRIA WE QUIT." This 'only in Battle Creek' TikTok was uploaded by @missy_coolaunt and was viewed 100 thousand times in just one day. The funniest part of the video for me is the following hashtag, "#triashiring."
BATTLE CREEK, MI
iheart.com

Girl, 17, reported missing in Montcalm County

PIERSON (WOOD-AM) - Michigan State Police are asking for help locating a 17-year-old girl who was last seen in Montcalm County town of Pierson. Heaven Leiter is 5-foot-6, weighs 170 and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in a black tank top and black leggings. Anyone...
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Muskegon Twp. 7th grader hospitalized after getting hit by car

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A middle schooler in Muskegon Township is hurt after getting hit by a car Wednesday morning. Orchard View Schools says the seventh grader was hit on Sheridan Drive. We’re told the student was taken to the hospital and is responding to family members. Part of...
MUSKEGON, MI

