wtvbam.com
Winter storm wipes out entire Wednesday slate of Branch County H.S. sports
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – For the first time during the 2022-2023 winter sports season, Old Man Winter scored a clean sweep of the Branch County high school sports schedule on Wednesday. All of the evening events were called off by noon as the weather and road conditions continued...
wtvbam.com
Tough night for Branch County teams in Big 8 Conference boys basketball
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – It was a rough night for Branch County’s boys basketball teams in the Big 8 Conference as Bronson, Union City and Quincy all lost on the road. The Vikings lost at Reading 54-46. Kam Brackett led Bronson with 14 points. The Vikings are now 4-7 overall and 2-4 in the Big 8. Bronson won the J.V. game 40-36.
wtvbam.com
LMS girls teams split with Parma Western, St. Charles defeats Trinity Lutheran
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Legg Middle School girls basketball teams split their games with Parma Western on Monday night. The Legg 8th grade A team lost to Parma Western 47-24. Marie Powers led Legg with 10 points and 14 rebounds. The 8th grade B basketball team lost to...
MLive.com
Kalamazoo Central hands Mattawan first loss in boys hoops showdown
MATTAWAN, MI – Kalamazoo Central’s Hutch Ward stroked a 3-pointer from the wing in the opening seconds of Tuesday’s boys basketball showdown with Mattawan. Then, the 6-foot-8 senior spent the next 31 minutes showcasing his all-around game in the Maroon Giants’ 58-44 win over the previously undefeated Wildcats in front of a raucous crowd at Mattawan.
MLive.com
Kalamazoo Central senior playing his way into Mr. Basketball conversation
KALAMAZOO, MI – In Ramsey Nichols’ 11 seasons atop Kalamazoo Central’s boys basketball program, only three freshman have cracked the varsity lineup. The first, Isaiah Livers, finished his prep career with Mr. Basketball honors.
Michigan snowfall map: How many inches are forecast to fall near you
Michigan’s snowfall on Wednesday is expected to be heavy in spots, especially the closer you get to the Indiana and Ohio state lines. While snow is falling over much of the Lower Peninsula, spots in southwest and southeast Michigan are slated to see the highest inch counts when it comes to accumulation.
Lack of ice on lakes takes toll on ice fishing
Across the five Great Lakes, ice coverage is 4.5%. Typically at this point in January, ice coverage should be closer to 25%.
wtvbam.com
Winter storm shuts down schools, Branch County expected to get 3 to 6 inches of snow
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Old Man Winter awoke from his slumber on Wednesday. The first winter storm since Christmas weekend arrived in Branch County in the pre-dawn hours. Branch, Calhoun, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties were under a Winter Weather Advisory until Wednesday evening as forecasters were calling for three to six inches of snow.
Snowfall forecast for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon might have you surprised tomorrow
A widespread snow this afternoon and evening will transition to a robust spurt of lake-effect snow Thursday morning. If you are expecting Thursday morning to have quieter weather, you could be unpleasantly surprised while traveling. The widespread snow this afternoon will break down and taper fairly quickly early this evening...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Veteran surgeon to lead University of Michigan Health-West team
The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan has a new surgical team leader. University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-West) has announced the addition of Dr. Alphonse DeLucia III, who will lead the Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan’s local surgical team from UMH-West’s open-heart surgical center in Wyoming. DeLucia is a...
Snow forecast, timeline for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon shows if we get any accumulating snow
A moderate sized snowfall is going to move across southeast Lower Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Southwest Lower Michigan will be too far away from the storm center to get heavy snowfall. Here is the timeline and snowfall forecast just for our part of Lower Michigan.
iheart.com
District: Wayland teacher killed in crash
WAYLAND (WOOD-AM) - District officials and students are mourning the death of a Wayland Union Schools teacher, who died following a car crash this month. Katrina Brown's death was announced by the district yesterday. She recently worked as a reading coach for multiple schools in the district.
The people have spoken: Golfers value 2 Michigan courses among 10 best publics in USA
We often look to the "experts" when reviewing and searching for the best golf courses, so it's refreshing to cull data from "the people" to see what they think. After more than 315,000 reviews in 2022 on GolfPass.com, reviewers have spoken and two Michigan courses were among the top 10 public sites in the U.S. golfers loved the most, and six others made the top 50. ...
Did Arby’s Night Crew in Battle Creek Exit With F-Word?
Not everyone is laughing at this Arby's sign in Battle Creek. But some of us are. If you were driving passed the Meijer on Colombia Avenue in Battle Creek Monday night, you might have been surprised by the Arby's sign that read, "F#CK YOU TRIA WE QUIT." This 'only in Battle Creek' TikTok was uploaded by @missy_coolaunt and was viewed 100 thousand times in just one day. The funniest part of the video for me is the following hashtag, "#triashiring."
Popular Donut Shop Expands with New Grand Rapids Location
A family-owned West Michigan Bakery has opened a new donut shop in Grand Rapids!. Sprinkles Donut Shop opened its first location in Hudsonville in 2014 and has since expanded to Rockford, Allendale, Ada, Caledonia - and now, Grand Rapids. The new Sprinkles Donuts opened at Leonard and Fuller last week....
Battle Creek Arby’s Staff Goes Viral After Epically Walking Off The Job
This article does include some colorful / sensitive language. Reader discretion is advised, especially if you're not a fan of adult language. There are a ton of ways that you can quit a job. You can send a text or email to your boss, telling them you're finished. You can...
iheart.com
Girl, 17, reported missing in Montcalm County
PIERSON (WOOD-AM) - Michigan State Police are asking for help locating a 17-year-old girl who was last seen in Montcalm County town of Pierson. Heaven Leiter is 5-foot-6, weighs 170 and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in a black tank top and black leggings. Anyone...
Brewery near Paw Paw total loss after fire
The owner of a brewery near Paw Paw says the building is a total loss after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning.
Fox17
Muskegon Twp. 7th grader hospitalized after getting hit by car
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A middle schooler in Muskegon Township is hurt after getting hit by a car Wednesday morning. Orchard View Schools says the seventh grader was hit on Sheridan Drive. We’re told the student was taken to the hospital and is responding to family members. Part of...
Fox17
Roads closed after Muskegon crash knocks down poles, expected to last 5–6 hours
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A crash in Muskegon has resulted in a road closure that is expected to last well into Wednesday evening. The Muskegon Police Department says electric poles are down after they were hit at the intersection of Ottawa Street and Western Avenue. We’re told parts of Yuba...
