The San Jose Sharks have landed in one of the worst positions imaginable, not only are they near the bottom of the league but they’re also spending to the cap with no flexibility for the next few seasons. Last week, I discussed what this could mean for Timo Meier’s future in the Bay Area. This time we’ll be looking at players who would make sense to move in order to create long-term flexibility even if it may break fans’ hearts. It’s worth noting, for some of these guys it will be easier said than done to move them simply because with their contracts, teams would want sweeteners to make a deal however the Sharks would be wise to consider doing so.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO