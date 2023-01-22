Read full article on original website
Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
California in Shock After Two Consecutive Mass Shootings Leave Multiple DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinCalifornia State
Silicon Valley Youth launches two new academic enrichment initiatives for East Palo Alto studentsJustin GuEast Palo Alto, CA
Stanford takes “appropriate steps” regarding law professor’s harassing and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
4 Bruins Who Could Be Traded at the 2023 Deadline
When it comes to the NHL trade deadline, anything is possible. It really is. There are moves made for both the present and future. One of those teams that will look at making a move for not only the present, but also the future, is the Boston Bruins. There is a need for a bottom-six wing, defensive depth and if possible a top-six forward with an eye toward the future at center.
Daniel Tkaczuk: A Promising Career Cut Short
The 1997 NHL Draft is a bit of an anomaly. Not only were three centers projected to go in the first three picks, but all three also went on to have decent careers. Joe Thornton, Patrick Marleau, and Olli Jokinen were some of the best players of the 2000s, combining for 10 All-Star appearances. Add in Hall of Famers Roberto Luongo and Marian Hossa, taken 4th and 12th overall, respectively, and Eric Brewer, who was selected 5th overall and played over 1000 NHL games, and you have a draft class that stands clearly above others in the same era.
Bruins Should Target Another Canucks Star at 2023 Trade Deadline
With their 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday (Jan. 24), the Boston Bruins have improved to a remarkable 38-5-4 record. Due to their immense success, the Bruins are expected to be major buyers at the trade deadline and have been linked to several big-name players because of it. The Vancouver Canucks, on the other hand, sport a 19-25-3 record and will be one of the league’s most active sellers because of it. Therefore, these two clubs could very well become trading partners before the deadline passes.
NHL Rumors: Blues, Maple Leafs, Hurricanes, Kraken, Canucks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the injury to Ryan O’Reilly doesn’t sound like it will change the St. Louis Blues’ approach to trading him. Are the Toronto Maple Leafs still looking at him as an option? Meanwhile, will the Carolina Hurricanes be among the teams that look closely at Vladimir Tarasenko?
3 Stars Most Likely to Be Traded Ahead of 2023 Deadline
The Dallas Stars will try to add at least one player at the 2023 Trade Deadline, and it’s likely to be a top-six forward. They are one of the best teams in the league but have limited cap space, which means they will have to get creative and move a bad contract by offering up picks or prospects to add an impactful player. Here’s a look at the three most likely players to be traded by the Stars before the deadline.
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'
Trades happen in every sports league, and most often times the players have nothing but good things to say about their previous team. However, it appears that is not always the case.
3 Potential Landing Spots for Minnesota Wild’s Jordan Greenway
Throughout his five seasons spent in the NHL, Jordan Greenway has become a known presence in the lineup for many reasons. The first is his size, as he stands at 6-foot-6, 231 pounds. Thanks in large part to his size, he is also known as a very solid power forward who can create offense with his above-average skill set. Safe to say, he would certainly gain the interest of many teams around the league, and he’s believed to be on the block.
Penguins & Oilers Emerging as Potential Trade Partners
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Edmonton Oilers are two teams to watch as we creep closer to the 2023 trade deadline on March 3. Both teams are expected to be active leading up to the deadline with a focus on doing whatever it takes to upgrade their rosters, while creating some more flexibility moving forward.
Red Wings’ William Wallinder Is A Diamond in the Rough Prospect
Steve Yzerman knows what he is doing as a general manager (GM). He built a Stanley Cup contender (and winner) in Tampa Bay and is dedicated to doing the same for the Detroit Red Wings. He knows the work (and luck) that is involved with developing players and building a team. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the present Red Wings prospect pool has a lot of solid potential NHL talent.
Bruins Scout Islanders Game – Who Could Have Their Attention?
David Pagnotta reported that the Boston Bruins were one of the many teams that had scouts present during Monday’s (Jan. 24) contest between the New York Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs. When noting that the Bruins and Maple Leafs are division rivals and clear playoff teams, it seems rather unlikely that Boston was there for them. Instead, it’s fair to assume that the Bruins were taking a look at some Islanders players instead.
San Jose Sharks Should Move Core Pieces for Cap Flexibility
The San Jose Sharks have landed in one of the worst positions imaginable, not only are they near the bottom of the league but they’re also spending to the cap with no flexibility for the next few seasons. Last week, I discussed what this could mean for Timo Meier’s future in the Bay Area. This time we’ll be looking at players who would make sense to move in order to create long-term flexibility even if it may break fans’ hearts. It’s worth noting, for some of these guys it will be easier said than done to move them simply because with their contracts, teams would want sweeteners to make a deal however the Sharks would be wise to consider doing so.
NHL 2022-23 Power Rankings: Week 16
As the 2022-23 NHL season continues, the bigger picture is coming into focus. In the Eastern Conference, it’s starting to look more like 2021-22, where the top seven to eight teams pulled away in the standings before the All-Star Break, leaving maybe one or two playoff positions up for grabs halfway through the season.
Red Wings Need a Jakub Vrana Redemption Story
By this point, we’re all aware that Jakub Vrana is not with the Detroit Red Wings, but rather in the AHL with the Grand Rapids Griffins. You have to wonder what’s next in the Vrana saga. Will he remain in the AHL? Or will he get the call up to Detroit before the 2022-23 season concludes?
Islanders Should Trade Scott Mayfield to the Maple Leafs
The New York Islanders are having a season to forget. With a 23-21-5 record and one win in their last 10 games, they are projected to miss the playoffs for the second season in a row. As a result, they might look to trade away some of their veteran players at the trade deadline, especially defenseman Scott Mayfield who is playing in the final year of his contract.
Red Wings: Weighing the Pros & Cons of Trading Dylan Larkin
Truth be told, it’s a little surprising that we are at this point. The Detroit Red Wings and their fans have always known that this season was the last on captain Dylan Larkin’s contract. There was word during the summer that general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman met with Larkin’s new representation to begin preliminary discussions on a new contract. Since then, both parties have affirmed their desire to work out a deal that would keep Larkin in his home state of Michigan.
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flames, Coyotes, Sabres
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are looking for defense and penalty-killing help. Who have they potentially identified as a fit? Are the Calgary Flames ready to go out and acquire a scoring winger? Would the Arizona Coyotes trade Karel Vejmelka?. Finally, are the Buffalo Sabres going...
3 Kings’ Trade Deadline Targets
The Los Angeles Kings have established themselves as playoff contenders in the Pacific Division, at the very least. They currently occupy the final playoff spot in the division but will need to fight off the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames to hold their position. The team will definitely be buyers at the trade deadline, but what areas can they fix, and which players might be available?
Look: Sports World Reacts To Janet Gretzky's Announcement
Wayne Gretzky may be "The Great One" on the ice, but he has some work to do on the diamond. His wife, actress Janet Jones Gretzky, posted a photo and video from a softball game on Instagram earlier this month. "There has been a lot of head scratching this am," She wrote. "All I can say ...
Wild Check-In: Eriksson Ek, Kaprizov, Spurgeon & Steel
The Minnesota Wild spent the last week on the road and played three games, one each against the Washington Capitals, Carolina Hurricanes, and Florida Panthers. They started out on a high note with a win over the Capitals but finished with losses against the Hurricanes and Panthers. Unlike in the past few months, the Wild’s roster remained fully healthy but with a slight change, Matt Dumba was a healthy scratch in favor of Alex Goligoski.
Ducks Prospect Tyson Hinds Looking To Build Upon Strong WJC
Tyson Hinds is calm, cool and collected. The Anaheim Ducks‘ 2021 third-round pick showed just how poised he can be during Team Canada’s game against Slovakia in the 2023 World Juniors when he gloved down a rebound attempt from Adam Sykora after goaltender Thomas Milic made a terrific scorpion save. The score at the time was 3-3, and that moment proved pivotal as they eventually won in overtime to advance to the semifinal.
