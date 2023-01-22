Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Nets Looking To Trade Top StarsOnlyHomers
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Coyote Breeding Season in New York as Begun -- Keep Your Pets SafeTracy StengelNew York City, NY
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Nelly Gives Weird Performance At Juicy Fest
The rapper and singer rolled his eyes back, twisted his head, and generally caused some concern with fans. While artists love to give it their all on stage, sometimes it might be too much for fans. Nelly recently turned heads at Juicy Fest in Melbourne, Australia for his odd performance. Moreover, he performed with other notable artists from the 2000s such as Ja Rule, Xzibit, Mya, and many more. Following last year’s clips of him performing to younger girls, this isn’t the only rodeo we’ve had with his shows.
Drake Stopped His Concert After Finding Out That A Fan Had Fallen From A Balcony Into The Crowd
Drake's show had to be put on hold for 15 minutes while the man was treated.
Gayle King Goes from Getting a Colonoscopy to Watching Drake at the Apollo Theater
The CBS Mornings co-host chronicled her activity-filled weekend on Instagram Gayle King is making sure her health is in check. Before attending Drake's career-spanning SiriusXM show at the Apollo Theater on Saturday, the CBS Mornings co-host began her activity-filled weekend by getting a colonoscopy done with Oprah Daily creative director Adam Glassman. "Soooo what did you do this morning!," she quipped in an Instagram post on Friday. In the series of pictures, Glassman and the 68-year-old television personality posed for photos wearing matching medical gowns and resting on their hospital beds as they awaited the...
hiphop-n-more.com
Drake Brings Out Dipset at Apollo Theater Show in NYC: Watch
Drake finally took the stage at the Apollo Theater in New York City on Saturday night after a couple of failed attempts. The show was a part of his partnership with SiriusXM where he hosts his exclusive Sound42 channel. The Canadian hitmaker had to postpone his show twice, first due...
HipHopDX.com
Drake Flexes $3.3M Worth Of Pharrell's Jewelry In 'Jumbotron Shit Poppin' Video
Drake has released a new music video for “Jumbotron Shit Poppin,” which finds him flexing more than $3.3 million worth of Pharrell‘s jewelry — check it out below. Released on Tuesday (January 17), the clip is described as 72 hours in the life of Drizzy and his friends. In it, the OVO hitmaker can be seen living the high life, which includes going jewelry shopping, posting up next to a red Ferrari and letting loose at a nightclub.
Yo Gotti And Angela Simmons Take Their Relationship Courtside In First Public Outing
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have made their public debut as a couple in the rapper’s hometown after confirming their relationship on Instagram. The pair was spotted courtside during the Memphis Grizzlies game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night (Jan 18). Photos of the new romance were shared by Simmons on her Instagram page with the caption “Long as I’m next to you.” She finished the upload with a red heart emoji. More from VIBE.comA$AP Rocky And Rihanna Share A Ghetto Love Tale In “D.M.B.” Music VideoStorm Reid and "Super Sweet" Shedeur Sanders Make Red Carpet Debut As A CoupleLori...
90s R&B Singer Jaguar Wright Details How JAY-Z Used Popular Rapper as ‘Illuminati Sacrifice’
Jaguar Wright, the neo soul singer who rose to fame after JAY-Z featured her in his 2001 MTV Unplugged performance, has come out with shocking claims about the Brooklyn rapper. In a six-minute video that surfaced online Thursday, the Philly singer and songwriter claims that JAY-Z had another rapper, Big...
FOX Sports
T.I. reacts to Dr. Dre selling his catalog for $200M+ | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe ask T.I. his thoughts on Dr. Dre selling his musical catalog for $200 Million. Tip said: “There are many ways to utilize your catalog. One is selling them outright and one is licensing.” He then goes onto to share some insight into the music business and teaches how one can leverage their catalog into a lucrative payday.
Boyfriend of Lupita Nyong’o called too ‘ugly’ for her
Oscar-winning actress and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity that fans have taken ownership of in terms of whether they approve of their significant other. Not long after Nyong’o’s new boyfriend, South African native Selema “Sal” Masekela, made their romance Instagram official, folks naturally weighed in...
Headed Down Splitsville? Chrisean Rock Reveals Boyfriend Blueface Has Blocked Her on Social Media
If toxic had a face it would have two: Chrisean Rock and Blueface. The noxious couple had a troubling 2022 after a string of concerning incidents involving drugs, guns and violence made national headlines. Now it appears that the pair may be bringing “new year, new me” energy into 2023 after it has been revealed that the rapper couple can no longer follow each other’s shenanigans on social media.
North West Unveils Jaw-Dropping Transformation as Dad Kanye West
North West is Bound 2 the family legacy. Once again proving she's a makeup pro, the 9-year-old debuted a new transformation on TikTok by dressing as dad Kanye West, complete with full eyebrows, a...
netflixjunkie.com
Lil Nas Who Was Once ‘Pregnant’ Revealed That He Has Baby, and Fans Cannot Hold Their Reactions
Lil Nas has had the internet discussing his pregnancy again. The 23-year-old rapper is known for being expressive, even doing antics that keep his fans surprised and entertained. Back in 2019, the singer came out of the closet about being gay with his song C7osure. But like many gay people, he too likely thought about the idea of having a baby of his own.
Ashanti Says She Wants to 'Slow Down,' Get Married and Have Kids — But Only with the 'Right Person'
"Trust me, there's a lot of guys that want to be my baby daddy — and they've tried," Ashanti tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, opening up about her life and 20-year-long career More than 20 years into her career, Ashanti is shaping an impressive legacy, reaping the benefits of her hard work and preparing to slow down in order to start a family — eventually. "I'm hustling and doing what I need to do now, so I can chill a little bit," the R&B icon, 42, tells PEOPLE...
50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere
50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.
Actor Taye Diggs and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’s Apryl Jones’ Relationship Timeline
A match made in TikTok heaven? Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones connected via social media and have continued to share their love story online. The All American star revealed he met the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood personality after he joined TikTok in December 2021. “I literally saw one of her Instagrams or TikToks, and […]
BET
NBA Youngboy Marries His Longtime GF—See The Jaw-Dropping Diamond Ring The Rapper Purchased Last Year! [Report]
NBA Youngboy (born Kentrell Gaulden) is reportedly off the market! According to The Shade Room, the rapper married his longtime girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle in Utah on Saturday (Jan. 7). At this time, the couple has yet to publicly confirm the news. However, the media outlet confirmed they reviewed the couple’s...
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Alicia Keys Wrote For Other Artists
The 41-year-old, New York City-born artist Alicia Keys is goals. She’s a multi-time Grammy Award-winning artist, married to producer Swizz Beatz, and is known as a cultural icon and a vision of wisdom. What could be better? She’s a deity at this point. While Keys rose to fame...
Jennifer Hudson Tears Up Announcing Her Talk Show's Season 2 Renewal: 'Greatest Joys of My Career'
The Jennifer Hudson Show will return for season 2 after averaging 5.2 million weekly viewers throughout season 1 The Jennifer Hudson Show is returning for season 2! Host Jennifer Hudson announced the good news in a segment of the series, shared on Wednesday morning, with a song. "But we made it," she belted, before revealing that "The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for season 2." "Don't you want to run and shout?" she asked the audience, who gave her a standing ovation. Hudson, 41, later added, "I think this happens to all...
Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae
Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
News Talk 1490
Kim Kardashian Allegedly Dating This Hip-Hop Star, Tory Lanez Regrets Not Testifying [WATCH]
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. As we wrap up this week and head into the weekend, Gary brings some extra sizzling tea your way this morning on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. First, he has the latest rumors swirling around none other than Kim Kardashian,...
Comments / 1