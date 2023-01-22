ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

RadarOnline

Lisa Marie Presley's Family Will Not Fight Michael Lockwood For Custody Of 14-Year-Old Twins

Lisa Marie Presley's family members will not be fighting her estranged ex-husband, Michael Lockwood, for custody of their 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper. Although there had been rumors that Presley's ex Danny Keough might be interested in raising the girls, under California law, he has no legal standing to file.Lockwood, who previously had 40% custody to Presley's 60%, is expected to have the girls full time in the wake of their mother's sudden passing, with sources spilling the twins have voiced that they would both prefer to live with him.The only reason that the courts would award another family member...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The List

What Lisa Marie Presley Was Doing In Her Final Days

Shocking music fans everywhere, Lisa Marie Presley has died. According to TMZ, she was found at home in cardiac arrest by her housekeeper. Shortly after, her ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR until paramedics arrived. At the hospital, she was put into a medically-induced coma from which she never recovered, and she was pronounced dead late in the day on January 12, 2023, just a few weeks before her 55th birthday.
thunderboltradio.com

Former Graceland Employee Talks About Impact of Lisa Marie’s Death

A former employee of Elvis Presley’s Graceland, says the Memphis location will survive the death of his only child. Discovery Park of America CEO Scott Williams said the tourist location will continue the singers legacy, following the recent death of Lisa Marie Presley. Williams told Thunderbolt News about his...
MEMPHIS, TN
thedigitalfix.com

Did Austin Butler actually sing in Elvis?

Does Austin Butler really sing in the Elvis movie? 2022 was a great year for movies, and a great year for Austin Butler, too. From being cast in Dune to becoming a frontrunner in the Best Actor race at the Oscars, Austin Butler has made himself a household name. It was his role in Baz Luhrmann’s new movie Elvis, though, that truly cemented his meteoric rise. In the movie based on a true story, which was also one of the best movies of 2022, the actor starred as Elvis Presley.
The List

Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Post Is Even More Heartbreaking In The Wake Of Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley, the legendary daughter of iconic rock 'n' roller Elvis Presley, died suddenly on January 12, 2023, after reportedly experiencing cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital, per TMZ. Her final days were full of excitement as she celebrated her father's birthday (via Express) and attended the Golden Globes in honor of Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic, "Elvis."
People

Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Says He's 'Lost for Words' After Her Death

"I hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side," Navarone Garibaldi penned in a tribute to Lisa Marie Presley after her death Navarone Garibaldi is mourning the loss of his half-sister, Lisa Marie Presley.  The son of Priscilla Presley paid tribute to Lisa Marie after she died on Thursday at age 54, sharing a throwback photo of the late singer-songwriter and himself when he was a child.  Calling her "Big sister," Garibaldi, 35, wrote in the Friday Instagram caption, "I...
People

Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to 'Beloved' Son Benjamin

Presley died at age 54 on Thursday, over two years after her son Benjamin died at age 27 Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest next to her son Benjamin Keough at Graceland. "Lisa Marie's final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben," a statement from her daughter Riley Keough's rep to PEOPLE read. Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday at age 54 after she was rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest.  Her son Benjamin died by suicide in 2020 at...
MEMPHIS, TN
TMZ.com

Paris Hilton is a New Mom, Posts First Image of Baby

Paris Hilton's wish to become a mother is now a reality ... she and her husband Carter Reum just announced they have a brand new baby. Paris isn't revealing their bundle's name or gender yet, but she did post an adorable pic of the infant's hand gripping hers. The proud mom says, "You are already loved beyond words."
Deadline

Lisa Marie Presley Public Memorial Features Star Tributes, Family Salutes, Gospel Interludes

Lisa Marie Presley was remembered Sunday morning by her family, friends, and fans, all gathered at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. It was an emotional public memorial, with Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla, the mother of Lisa Marie, leading the tributes by reading a heartfelt family message during the ceremony. Priscilla Presley shared a poem by one of Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-year-old daughters. The poem alluded to a “broken heart” that hastened Lisa Marie’s death at 54. It was an inference to her son Benjamin’s death by suicide in July 2020. At the end of the poem, Priscilla switched to her own message. “Our hearts...
MEMPHIS, TN
DoYouRemember?

Fans Upset That ‘The View’ Ignored Lisa Marie Presley’s Death

Fans of The View were not happy last week. The day after the news broke that Elvis Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie Presley, died at the age of 54, The View did not mention her death on the air. Whoopi Goldberg was not present during the episode and some fans speculated that things would be different if she had been there.

