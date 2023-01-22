Read full article on original website
Star NBA Player Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Protests break out over the weekend, as one Memphis community demands justice for the family of Tyre NicholsElizabeth A BryanMemphis, TN
After seeing bodycam footage, Tyre Nichols' attorney calls him "a human piñata for officers."Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Memphis Grizzlies blow a 10-point lead to the Warriors in the fourth quarter.FYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
The Unveiling of Lisa Marie Presley's Sarcophagus at Graceland, A Fascinating Addition to the King's LegacycreteMemphis, TN
See Inside Priscilla Presley’s Lavish California Penthouse [Pictures]
Priscilla Presley has downsized considerably in recent years, but she still lives a life of absolute luxury. The actor, businesswoman and former wife of rock icon Elvis Presley lives like a queen in a penthouse condominium that offers every amenity of a top-flight celebrity mansion. The 77-year-old Presley sold her...
musictimes.com
Elvis Presley's Last Words to Lisa Marie Presley Uncovered Following Her Untimely Death
Elvis Presley's final words to Lisa Marie Presley are gaining the spotlight again after the latter's death. The King of Rock and Roll died on Aug. 16, 1977, following a cardiac arrest. Decades later, his only daughter suffered the same health issue and died on Jan. 12. Before Lisa Marie's...
SheKnows
All the Most Moving Photos From Lisa Marie Presley’s Graceland Memorial Service
After suddenly passing on Jan 12, 2023, Lisa Marie Presley’s funeral was held at the start of 9 AM on Jan 22, 2023, with many of Lisa Marie’s friends, family, and loved ones arriving at Graceland’s front lawn to honor the life of the songstress. Born Feb...
Lisa Marie Presley's Family Will Not Fight Michael Lockwood For Custody Of 14-Year-Old Twins
Lisa Marie Presley's family members will not be fighting her estranged ex-husband, Michael Lockwood, for custody of their 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper. Although there had been rumors that Presley's ex Danny Keough might be interested in raising the girls, under California law, he has no legal standing to file.Lockwood, who previously had 40% custody to Presley's 60%, is expected to have the girls full time in the wake of their mother's sudden passing, with sources spilling the twins have voiced that they would both prefer to live with him.The only reason that the courts would award another family member...
What Lisa Marie Presley Was Doing In Her Final Days
Shocking music fans everywhere, Lisa Marie Presley has died. According to TMZ, she was found at home in cardiac arrest by her housekeeper. Shortly after, her ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR until paramedics arrived. At the hospital, she was put into a medically-induced coma from which she never recovered, and she was pronounced dead late in the day on January 12, 2023, just a few weeks before her 55th birthday.
TMZ.com
Riley Keough Returns Home with Daughter After Lisa Marie Presley's Funeral
Riley Keough is back home in Los Angeles after burying her mother Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland, and she's revealing Lisa's first grandchild -- the daughter very few people knew Riley gave birth to last year. The actress stepped off a private jet Monday afternoon at Van Nuys Airport, carrying...
‘It was a closeness like a mother and a daughter’: Country legend’s widow describes bond with Lisa Marie Presley
To the world, she was Elvis Presley's only child, but to those close to her, Lisa Marie Presley was a kind and loving person.
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley Was 'Out of Control Spending' Before Death Despite Whopping Monthly Income
Court records that were made public months before Lisa Marie Presley's death revealed how much money she was spending. Last Thursday, after police responded to a "not breathing" call from her Calabasas home, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley passed away at a hospital. Riley, Harper, and Finley...
Elvis’ Cousin Tells All About What Went On In Elvis Presley’s Bedroom
After becoming a household name in the ’50s, Elvis Presley decided to buy a property for his family and friends in Memphis, Tennessee. The house on the Graceland estate is a 17,552 square-foot Colonial revival stone-laid mansion fitted with tall white columns, and it has 23 rooms, including eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and five staircases.
thunderboltradio.com
Former Graceland Employee Talks About Impact of Lisa Marie’s Death
A former employee of Elvis Presley’s Graceland, says the Memphis location will survive the death of his only child. Discovery Park of America CEO Scott Williams said the tourist location will continue the singers legacy, following the recent death of Lisa Marie Presley. Williams told Thunderbolt News about his...
thedigitalfix.com
Did Austin Butler actually sing in Elvis?
Does Austin Butler really sing in the Elvis movie? 2022 was a great year for movies, and a great year for Austin Butler, too. From being cast in Dune to becoming a frontrunner in the Best Actor race at the Oscars, Austin Butler has made himself a household name. It was his role in Baz Luhrmann’s new movie Elvis, though, that truly cemented his meteoric rise. In the movie based on a true story, which was also one of the best movies of 2022, the actor starred as Elvis Presley.
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Post Is Even More Heartbreaking In The Wake Of Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley, the legendary daughter of iconic rock 'n' roller Elvis Presley, died suddenly on January 12, 2023, after reportedly experiencing cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital, per TMZ. Her final days were full of excitement as she celebrated her father's birthday (via Express) and attended the Golden Globes in honor of Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic, "Elvis."
ETOnline.com
Austin Butler and His Sister Ashley Attend Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial at Graceland
Austin Butler and his sister, Ashley Butler, are paying their respects to Lisa Marie Presley. Austin -- whose portrayal of Lisa Marie's father, Elvis Presley in the biopic, Elvis, earned him a Golden Globe -- was one of many famous faces at the 54-year-old's public memorial service at Graceland on Sunday.
Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Says He's 'Lost for Words' After Her Death
"I hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side," Navarone Garibaldi penned in a tribute to Lisa Marie Presley after her death Navarone Garibaldi is mourning the loss of his half-sister, Lisa Marie Presley. The son of Priscilla Presley paid tribute to Lisa Marie after she died on Thursday at age 54, sharing a throwback photo of the late singer-songwriter and himself when he was a child. Calling her "Big sister," Garibaldi, 35, wrote in the Friday Instagram caption, "I...
TMZ.com
Lisa Marie Presley's Grave Being Prepared at Graceland, Near Elvis' Plot
Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest this weekend -- her exact burial spot is being excavated right now, and as expected ... it's in close proximity to her father, Elvis Presley. Sources at Graceland tell TMZ ... preparations are currently underway at the Presley family compound in Memphis...
The Unveiling of Lisa Marie Presley's Sarcophagus at Graceland, A Fascinating Addition to the King's Legacy
In a recent development, a sarcophagus belonging to Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the late Elvis Presley has been revealed at Graceland, the famous Memphis estate where her father lived and died. The sarcophagus, which is made of marble and adorned with intricate carvings, was discovered in the basement of Graceland during a recent renovation project.
Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to 'Beloved' Son Benjamin
Presley died at age 54 on Thursday, over two years after her son Benjamin died at age 27 Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest next to her son Benjamin Keough at Graceland. "Lisa Marie's final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben," a statement from her daughter Riley Keough's rep to PEOPLE read. Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday at age 54 after she was rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest. Her son Benjamin died by suicide in 2020 at...
TMZ.com
Paris Hilton is a New Mom, Posts First Image of Baby
Paris Hilton's wish to become a mother is now a reality ... she and her husband Carter Reum just announced they have a brand new baby. Paris isn't revealing their bundle's name or gender yet, but she did post an adorable pic of the infant's hand gripping hers. The proud mom says, "You are already loved beyond words."
Lisa Marie Presley Public Memorial Features Star Tributes, Family Salutes, Gospel Interludes
Lisa Marie Presley was remembered Sunday morning by her family, friends, and fans, all gathered at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. It was an emotional public memorial, with Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla, the mother of Lisa Marie, leading the tributes by reading a heartfelt family message during the ceremony. Priscilla Presley shared a poem by one of Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-year-old daughters. The poem alluded to a “broken heart” that hastened Lisa Marie’s death at 54. It was an inference to her son Benjamin’s death by suicide in July 2020. At the end of the poem, Priscilla switched to her own message. “Our hearts...
Fans Upset That ‘The View’ Ignored Lisa Marie Presley’s Death
Fans of The View were not happy last week. The day after the news broke that Elvis Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie Presley, died at the age of 54, The View did not mention her death on the air. Whoopi Goldberg was not present during the episode and some fans speculated that things would be different if she had been there.
